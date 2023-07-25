12 Shanghai Live Shows in August!

Aug 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29: The Cotton Club Band @ Shake



Every Tuesday evening, the legendary Cotton Club Band host a night of blues and stories at Shake.

Every Tue, from 9.30pm; Free.

Shake, 3/F, 46 Maoming Nan Lu, by Jinxian Lu 茂名南路46号3楼, 近进贤路.

Aug 2: Green Day Post Punk @ The Pearl



The Pearl's Red Stars house band perform all Green Day's greatest hits, as well as the best from Offspring, Blink-182, Sum 41, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more!

Wed Aug 2, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Aug 3 & 26: RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl



One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl every other Thursday night, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: RedBox Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater at The Pearl!

Thu Aug 3 & 26, 7.30-9pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Aug 3: 2000s Bling! Bling! @ The Pearl



A night of hits from the 2000s, including the music of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Maroon 5, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons and more!

Thu Aug 3, 9.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Aug 4: Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl

A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink, with doors at 9pm and the show starting at 9.30pm.

Fri Aug 4, 8.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Aug 9: The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Wed Aug 9, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Aug 11 & 12: Moulin Spectaculaire Dinner Theater @ The Pearl

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to an experience unlike any other. Expect a spectacular evening of glitz, glamour and cabaret where you will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, as The Pearl re-creates and re-imagines the ambience and decadence of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, and gives you a true taste of Freedom, Beauty, Truth and Love.

Here, the Bohemians rub elbows with Aristocracy, and the audience indulges in a story of l’amor and passion. Follow the journey of two lovers as they fight to create a showcase unlike any other and bring you performances from Cirque, tease from Burlesque, spirit from Drag and so much more, inspired by the major motion picture.



Fri & Sat Aug 11 & 12, 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Aug 11 & 12: Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Freddie has been brought back to life! Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Fri & Sat Aug 11 & 12, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Aug 18: Flowers of Ruin: Female Punk Rock Series @ The Pearl

Girl Punk Rock Power, as two girl punk bands hit the stage at The Pearl, Pizza Face from Beijing and local rockers HEY! LILY! from Shanghai.

Formed in 2015, HEY! LILY! keeps things fresh in this busy world, smashing all negativity and unease with dopamine-filled music. Embracing a retro vibe, their works are based on Punk, Grunge, and Indie, with elements of Disco, Funk, and other dance rhythms. Their simple song structures and catchy melodies exude a hormonal rhythm, like a dose of dopamine that gets you hooked. The name "LILY" comes from the homophonic term in Chinese and English for a warm and affectionate nickname, while "black" represents the power of breakthrough. In the world of HEY! LILY!, there is no gender conflict. "Facing the inner self, unafraid of the future," this is the most profound expression of HEY! LILY!.



PizzaFace is both pizza-faced and bodhisattva-faced. It is a sweet-burning bomb that deviates from the track. It is the sleepless night of long pimples, and also the courage to laugh about it no matter how life goes, always daring to say "no." It is a four-person band injecting Dream-pop elements into punk music. It is countless uncontrolled ideas splitting into one and merging into one. It is the plain of drunken oxygen and the mountain of insomnia. It is the flag and the pole. When you hear the music, come to us. We've prepared the softest embrace and the hardest baseball bat. You will always get your favorite gift.



The band was formed in April 2018 and operates independently. To date, they have performed over 180 shows, including at Strawberry Music Festival, MIDI Music Festival, City Sound Festival, and Wood Horse Music Festival. They have won the LPA Independent Music's Most Promising Punk Band Award from 2019 to 2021 and the SCHOOL Annual Best Live Band Award in 2021. They have collaborated on films "The Eleventh Time," "One Thirty-Sixth," and TV shows like "Rock Flower" and musicals like "Wave in the Swamp" and "Why Nothing Has Disappeared."

Fri Aug 18, 8.30pm show; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Aug 19: Sound Vertigo @ The Pearl

This month, The Pearl invite listeners to take the leap and dive head first into the abyss of some of rock and roll’s more deviant realms - a whirlpool of electronica, psychedelic rock, post punk, and then some - with a trio of bands from Shanghai, Nanjing and Hangzhou that valiantly indulge in a sense of vertigo in their sound, forging ahead into musical psychosis with reckless abandon.

Shanghai psychedelic prog rockers Dizang - a mythic and transcendent swirl of influences and tones as mind-bending psychedelia, world music and neo-folk gets filtered through their ravenous and robust rock and roll chops, calling to mind everyone from King Crimson to Jethro Tull. There's a spiritedness to the way the band giddily dives headfirst into their musical canvas, deconstructing and pushing their sound into whatever gleeful direction they so may choose.

Springing forth from Hangzhou is Pillow Case - the riotous four-piece indie rock outfit that's been causing a stir since emerging onto the scene a couple of years back. A spiked cocktail of grunge, post punk, new wave, and shoegaze - there's a brooding volatile heart beneath the band's jagged edges and reverb-drenched melodies - allowing the twists and turns in their sound to combust upon impact.。



Nanjing electro rock band finds feverish refuge in the outer fringes of rock and roll - an abrasive exhilarating melding of techno-laced electronica, concrete floor industrial rock, hard-hitting post punk, and more. Injected with both ambient-filled sample-filled slow burns and headier crystallized acid-laced breakdowns, the band throws gloriously throws caution to the wind, inviting listeners into their topsy-turvy world.



Sat Aug 19, 8.30pm show; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Aug 30: Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Another chance to catch Freddie and the gang, and sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits!

Wed Aug 30, 8.30pm show; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Aug 31: Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl

A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Thu Aug 31, 8.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

