  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai School News Roundup: July 2023

By That's Shanghai, July 24, 2023

0 0

Britannica Embarks On Multi-Million RMB Campus Upgrade 

1P3A9902.jpg

Britannica International School Shanghai is taking advantage of the summer break to embark on a multi-million RMB campus upgrade project, with a number of major additions, including a state-of-the-art STEM Center (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

There will also be improvements to the athletics and basketball facilities, air filtration system, and live performance equipment. Thousands of new books will be bought for the school’s junior and senior libraries, the EYFS gardens will undergo significant renovations and refurbishments, and a brand new outdoor play structure will also be built.

To arrange a bespoke tour of Britannica International School Shanghai click here or scan the QR below:

QR.png

Rising to New Heights: YCIS Shanghai Class of 2023 Graduation

YCIS-Shanghai.jpeg

In late June, YCIS Shanghai Class of 2023 celebrated its Graduation Ceremony, saying goodbye to their high school days and getting ready to start a new chapter in their lives. Despite facing challenges like the pandemic, online learning, and changes to global situations, these graduates have continued to grow and learn about themselves and the world around them.

In two months' time, these ambitious young people will embark on new journeys to pursue further education at the world's top universities, including Imperial College London, University College London, New York University, Carleton College, University of Toronto, University of Hong Kong, University of the Arts London, and Pratt Institute.

YCIS is incredibly proud of its students' achievements. The quality of education provided by YCIS Shanghai is evident, and they look forward to seeing their graduates excel in their future endeavors.

Congratulations to the YCIS Shanghai Class of 2023!

NAIS Pudong Student Showcase

NAIS.jpg

At the end of term, NAIS Pudong held a student showcase demonstrating the outstanding progress students make across an academic year.  Parents were invited into the school to learn more about how their children learn and were treated to some demonstrations of their work. 

To show how proud they are of their students’ work, NAIS is producing a book which showcases the incredible transformation of its students’ English written work.

Got Some School News You'd Like to Share?

READ MORE: We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Education Clients

For School News submissions or any other inquiries, please contact Christy Cai on christycai@thatsmags.com or +86 186 2035 6823 and by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

more news

Murica! Where to Celebrate the 4th of July in Shanghai

Murica! Where to Celebrate the 4th of July in Shanghai

Ain't no party like a Boston Tea Party.

23 Shanghai Live Shows in July!

23 Shanghai Live Shows in July!

Rock out, baby!

GBA School News Roundup: June 2023

GBA School News Roundup: June 2023

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2023

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Shanghai School News Roundup: May 2023

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

GBA School News Roundup: April 2023

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Shanghai School News Roundup: April 2023

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Why Do Families Choose Concordia International School Shanghai?

Providing the instruction and holistic support children need to excel.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

20 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

21 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

What Do Chinese Companies Get Wrong When Entering International Markets

Gordon Ramsay at Harrods Shanghai New Private Members' Club

12 China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

12 Shanghai Live Shows in August!

12 Shanghai Live Shows in August!

Shanghai School News Roundup: July 2023

Shanghai School News Roundup: July 2023

Travel Gossip: Yunnan – Mushroom Magic or Freaky Fungi?

Travel Gossip: Yunnan – Mushroom Magic or Freaky Fungi?

National Museum of China Bans the Scantily Clad

National Museum of China Bans the Scantily Clad

Travel Gossip: Visa-Free Policy Resumed for Singapore & Brunei

Travel Gossip: Visa-Free Policy Resumed for Singapore & Brunei

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives