Shanghai School News Roundup: July 2023

Britannica Embarks On Multi-Million RMB Campus Upgrade

Britannica International School Shanghai is taking advantage of the summer break to embark on a multi-million RMB campus upgrade project, with a number of major additions, including a state-of-the-art STEM Center (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

There will also be improvements to the athletics and basketball facilities, air filtration system, and live performance equipment. Thousands of new books will be bought for the school’s junior and senior libraries, the EYFS gardens will undergo significant renovations and refurbishments, and a brand new outdoor play structure will also be built.

Rising to New Heights: YCIS Shanghai Class of 2023 Graduation



In late June, YCIS Shanghai Class of 2023 celebrated its Graduation Ceremony, saying goodbye to their high school days and getting ready to start a new chapter in their lives. Despite facing challenges like the pandemic, online learning, and changes to global situations, these graduates have continued to grow and learn about themselves and the world around them.

In two months' time, these ambitious young people will embark on new journeys to pursue further education at the world's top universities, including Imperial College London, University College London, New York University, Carleton College, University of Toronto, University of Hong Kong, University of the Arts London, and Pratt Institute.

YCIS is incredibly proud of its students' achievements. The quality of education provided by YCIS Shanghai is evident, and they look forward to seeing their graduates excel in their future endeavors.

Congratulations to the YCIS Shanghai Class of 2023!

NAIS Pudong Student Showcase

At the end of term, NAIS Pudong held a student showcase demonstrating the outstanding progress students make across an academic year. Parents were invited into the school to learn more about how their children learn and were treated to some demonstrations of their work.

To show how proud they are of their students’ work, NAIS is producing a book which showcases the incredible transformation of its students’ English written work.

