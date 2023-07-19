Harrods SH Launches Private Members' Club & Gordon Ramsay Resto

Harrods, the world’s leading luxury department store, announced on July 18 the launch of its very first private members’ club right here in Shanghai, set to open at the end of this year.

On top of that, this exclusive club will offer its members world-class dining from one of the most famous global chef and TV personalities, Gordon Ramsay. And if you’ve been living under a you’re your entire life, Ramsay is a celebrated British chef behind multiple Michelin-starred restaurants – like the three Michelin-starred Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea, among many restaurants (58 to be exact).

This will be the chef’s first ever destination in Shanghai, and it will only be available to members of the Residence. ‘Gordon Ramsay at The Residence Shanghai’ will offer elevated British dining and will be inspired by the social nature of the club.

Housed in the impressive Cha House in the heart of the city, The Residence will epitomize Harrods’ quintessential British luxury, creating a destination committed to the finest hospitality for an exclusive membership community.

The Residence will also provide members with some of the world’s rarest and most exclusive drink options through a close partnership with the Edrington Group, which will see a curated portfolio from The Macallan, Glenrothes and Highland Park served at the club, giving members access to an unrivalled whisky collection.

Residence members will be able to enjoy exclusive private dinners and masterclasses hosted by these partners to enrich their experience with these highly covetable pours.

Michael Ward, Managing Director, Harrods commented, “The Residence is Harrods’ very first private members’ club and is being created to serve a curated community of discerning members. Membership is a unique proposition in Shanghai, offering not only world-class dining and spirits with a like-minded network but also unlocking exclusive Harrods international lifestyle and concierge services to create unparalleled experiences for every member.”

Gordon Ramsay resplied, “It has long been an ambition of mine to open a restaurant in Shanghai, and it was always about the perfect time and the perfect location. I’m delighted to be partnering with Harrods on The Residence, a truly exclusive and exciting opportunity where we will be bringing a very special and thoughtfully curated menu of British cuisine to the members and their guests, later this year.”

Ensuring total privacy and discretion, only 250 members will be accepted to join The Residence with additional members considered following peer nominations. There will be three tiers of membership at The Residence starting from 150,000 RMB for annual membership.

Members of The Residence will be able to access all the club’s facilities including the refined bar and spacious lounge, intimate private dining rooms and captivating outdoor terraces. Every aspect of the club has been considered to create a collection of inviting spaces for members and their guests.

Membership of The Residence will also come with automatic access to Black Tier status with Harrods Rewards and associated benefits in London as well as access to ultra-premium lifestyle services including Harrods Aviation, Harrods Estates, Harrods Interior Design and private shopping services at the iconic Knightsbridge store.

In addition, members can enjoy the club’s creative programming, designed to both entertain and deepen personal expertise in subjects including collecting rare bottles and art sourcing, as well as benefitting from access to Harrods’ extensive and unmatched concierge connections and luxury brand

The Residence, which will open at the end of this year, will be found on level two of Cha House, which has been recognized as one of Shanghai’s most impressive architectural heritage sites. Cha House is also home to the Harrods Tea Room and Piano Bar.

About Harrods

Harrods has been serving customers from its Knightsbridge store since 1849 and today the store is the world’s ultimate luxury emporium. Harrods is home to more than 3000 curated brands as well as over 20 dining destinations and expert fashion, home, beauty and wellness services. In addition, Harrods serves customers via harrods.com, H beauty and airport stores and hospitality destinations in China and Qatar. Harrods continues to be guided by its philosophy of “anything is possible” to ensure that customers enjoy unparalleled experiences with every visit. Follow @harrods on Instagram and Harrods哈罗德百货 on WeChat.

Harrods Team Room, 420 Weihai Lu, by Shimen Er Lu, 威海路420号, 近石门二路.

[All images courtesy of Harrods Tea Room]

