Topgolf Will Open A New Location in Wuhan by October 2024

By That's Shanghai, July 19, 2023

On July 18 2023, Sports Entertainment Asia H.K. Limited (SEAL) – the official franchisee of Topgolf China and Wuhan Hanyang District – held a joint signing ceremony of strategic cooperation to announce the construction of a Topgolf venue in Wuhan city. The agreement draws a blueprint for the upcoming venue that offers affordable sports entertainment to the City of Wuhan that is accessible to all people no matter age or ability.

Topgolf Wuhan will be adjacent to Longyang Lake Area. The three-level venue will offer 102 hitting bays, each equipped with equipment and microchip technology balls. Through a series of games such as Top Score, Jewel Jam and Angry Birds, these bays can be used by up to six players. There will also be two restaurants serving Chinese and Pan-Asian cuisines, an outdoor children's area, a multi-function hall, and a terrace. It is expected to open in October 2024.

WechatIMGb1554badba175f114e4ce3c76402bc6e.jpeg
Signing Ceremony 

"Since its establishment in the UK 23 years ago, Topgolf has grown into a global leader in sports entertainment, aiming to create a dynamic and diversified sports venue through the infinite power of play. The construction of Topgolf Wuhan will open a new chapter for us in opening in central China,” said Nicolas Chapin, CEO of SEAL China. 

"Topgolf is looking forward to continue in becoming partners with new communities throughout China. Players of all ages are welcome to explore and experience this kind of sports entertainment regardless of skill level and mass consumption. We are dedicated to creating sports where all Chinese consumers can participate and enjoy. It's an honor to be part of Wuhan’s story, and we look forward to our mutual future together with the city and people of Wuhan.”

Topgolf has long adhered to the concept of "a one-stop entertainment space.” It is famous for its tech-driven sports games, engaging service and various entertainment options. Topgolf notes and embraces the geographical advantages Wuhan possesses as an important economic, trade, financial, transportation, information technology and education hub in central China. Topgolf is looking forward to welcoming Wuhan Players who love sports and entertainment and who revel in advanced leisure options. 

WechatIMG08fda4866bcd7c22fab407f12c1b0bfe.jpeg
Topgolf Wuhan Rendering

“The Wuhan venue will showcase a contemporary design and space that is integrated in the overall planning of Longyang Lake Area. It not only conforms to the concept of a healthy life, but also ingeniously integrates many Chinese elements,” said Zhao Zhao, Vice President of Project Delivery of SEAL China. “The architectural landscape is used to emphasize the natural beauty of the mountains and rivers found in Wuhan. In addition, the musical score of natural streams amplifies the beautiful and harmonious coexistence between man and nature.”

CEO Nicolas Chapin, on behalf of SEAL China, signed the Investment Cooperation Agreement with Nanyang District Business Bureau and the Lease Framework Agreement with Wuhan Tanda Engineering Project Management Co., Ltd. The relevant leaders of Wuhan Municipal Bureau of Commerce and the principal responsible persons of Hanyang District Committee and District Government of the Communist Party of China were also in attendance. 

Zhu Xiuqian, Vice President of Finance of SEAL China, Zhao Zhao, Vice President of Project Delivery of SEAL China, Shang Feng, Associate Vice President of Real Estate, Shi Dongwei, Senior Consultant Government Relations, and relevant heads of Project Development Department, Real Estate Investment Department, Information Department and Marketing Office attended the ceremony.

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to thei 90 venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, they're leading the charge of modern golf wherever their players are. They offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

