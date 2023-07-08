20 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Recommended

'Hilton Chef Month' @Hilton Foshan Shunde

Enjoy the 4th 'Hilton Chef Month' series of events with a delightful variety of exquisite dishes for all food enthusiasts, in the spirit of "Quality Ingredient with Right Taste & Right Temperature in Cuisine & in Season.". At Hilton Foshan Shunde, experience the dedication to top-quality dining – carefully selected ingredients, authentic flavors, and precise temperature control. Don't miss the chance to try the signature dishes at Canton Pavilion Chinese Restaurant and indulge in the local charm of Shunde's cuisine with the special Six Arts Fish Feast for a memorable dining experience.

Until August 31, 2023

Hilton Foshan Shunde, No.67 Guizhou Avenue, Ronggui Town, Shunde District, Foshan

Foshan



24K Goldn

Special guest: WhyBeats.



July 20 - 21, 2023

Galame Club, Bld.14, Jihua 4th Road, Chancheng

Foshan Feiyue Coffee Festival 2023: T'ien-Kung K'ai-Wu



The theme of this coffee festival will be "T'ien-Kung K'ai-Wu ", inspired by this book, which represents the outstanding achievements of ancient Chinese science and technology, records the ancient wisdom of the East and the beauty of creation.



July 21 - 23, 10AM - 9PM

Lingnan Tiandi, NO.2 Zumiao Dajie, Chancheng

A Dream Dreamt in a Dreaming World



This exhibition is not only Horn's first large-scale solo exhibition in China, but also its largest exhibition in Asia, curated by the artist and He Art Museum. Focusing on Horn's long-standing creative philosophy, the museum aims to create uncertain encounters with decentralized, delinear, and interpretive spaces, refusing to erode the infinite possibilities within the work by dominating narratives.



Until October 7, 2023

He Art Museum, NO. 6 Yixing Road, Shunde

Zhuhai

Group Exhibition of Puppet Art

Chinese puppet shows have a long history, rich content and mature system. After thousands of years of development, in the integration with local opera music, religious culture, folk activities and folk crafts, a unique theater culture has been formed, which is a rare artistic treasure in the history of traditional Chinese theater.



Until September 20, 2023

Zhuhai Museum, NO.88 Haihong Road, Xiangzhou

Zhuhai Xiangzhou Pastel Alliance Member Works Exhibition



Pastel painting, an ancient painting in the West, an emerging art in the East, combines the "heaviness of oil painting and the agility of watercolor". Through the joint efforts of pastel artists at home and abroad, it has finally taken deep roots in Zhuhai.



July 8 - 26, 2023

Zhuhai Cultural Center, 164 Lanpu Road, Xiangzhou

Zhongshan



Sanxiang County Cantonese Opera Culture & Art Week

Strengthen cultural self-confidence, focus on a cultural mission, carry forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture, promote the comprehensive revitalization of the countryside with cultural revitalization, write a good article on cultural rejuvenation of the city, and especially carry out a series of activities of Cantonese Opera Culture and Art Week.



July 19 - 24, 2023

Sanxiang Town Cultural Activity Center, NO. 3, Landscape Avenue, Zhongshan

Hong Kong



Hong Kong Book Fair

This year's Book Fair's "English and International Reading" Lecture Series continues to invite different English-language authors to attend and hold sharing sessions, including Indonesian author Jesse Q Sutanto, winner of the 2021 Comedy Women in Print Prize, Theadora Whittington, a British author who has published The Sand Turtle's well-known children's picture book, Jane Houng, a British children's book author who has lived in Hong Kong for more than 30 years, Tsui Kashen, vice chairman of the Society for the Protection of Harbours, Kaith Lam, a best-selling author of Hong Kong children's books, and Mark O'Neill, who has studied Chinese history for many years.



July 19 - 25, 2023

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, NO.1 Expo Drive, Wanchai

Zodiac Heads from the Yuanmingyuan and important Treasures



The exhibition plans to display the Poly Museum of Art's collection of the Qing Dynasty Old Summer Palace Haiyan Hall of the 12 zodiac four bronze beast heads of the ox head, tiger head, monkey head, pig head four original bronze heads, Sui Gong Lu and Shang and Zhou Dynasty national treasure-level bronze heavy artifacts and other dozens of precious cultural relics exhibits.



July 4 - August 31, 2023

The Indra and Harry Banga Gallery, 18/F, Lau Ming Wai Academic Building, City University of Hong Kong Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong

Flower Years x Heroes Beer Party



Entry HKD198 includes two hours of free flow craft beer from Flower Years and Heroes!



July 22, 6PM - 8PM

Flower Years, 380 Nathan Road Jordan, KOW Hong Kong

From HK to South Africa: A Summer Workshop on Stories



This 12-hour workshop integrates lectures, discussions, and hands-on experiences with experts in documentary-making, theatre, and literature.



July 22, 9AM - 4PM

Africa Center Hong Kong Africa Center Hong Kong, 12/F, 21 Hillwood Road, TST

Latin Dance Night at Central SOHO



Come enjoy some hot, meet some new friends, drink and chat(Happyhour all night!) Music: Salsa/Bachata/Kizomba HKD150 entry including 1 drink.



July 22, 9PM - 1AM

SOLE MIO, UG/F, 51 Elgin Street SOHO, Central Hong Kong

"HOPE" by Patricia Piccinini



The immersive exhibition HOPE showcases sculptural, photographic, and filmic works by Australian artist Patricia Piccinini. The exhibition delves into our hopes and fears about the impact of science on humanity.



May 24 – September 3, 2023

1/F, 3/F JC Contemporary, 1/F F Hall, Tai Kwun

SummerFest 2023



The annual SummerFest is back with a series of about 25 free 'Fun in the Sun' activities at the harbourfront! Highlights include 'Sun & Sand' in the Central Business District (CBD); the giant 'Sunny Side Up' installation; a 12-metre 'Great Blue Whale'; a golden 'Sunflower Field'; and a special exhibition titled 'One Citybus', which shows the evolution of the Hong Kong Island franchise buses, retired buses and the current fleet.



June 9 - July 23, 2023

Central Harbourfront Event Space, 9 Lung Wo Road, Central

Marc Riboud – From France to China



This May, f22 foto space is delighted to present the "Marc Riboud – From France to China" exhibition, an exciting cultural journey of the two countries, featuring works by one of the most celebrated French photographers to celebrate the French May Arts Festival on its 30th anniversary.



May 18 - July 31, 2023, 11AM - 7PM

f22 foto space, The Peninsula Hong Kong

Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass



The University Museum and Art Gallery of the University of Hong Kong is honoured to collaborate with the French May Arts Festival on Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass, an unprecedented display of works by the world-famous twentieth-century painter.

May 18 - August 27, 2023

University Museum and Art Gallery, The University of Hong Kong, 90 Bonham Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong

Macao



Summer Party

All you can drink!



July 22, 10.30PM - Late

SKY 21 Bar & Restaurant, 21/F, Youbang Plaza, 251A-301 Commercial Road, Macao

The 9th Malaysian Food Festival



After a three-year hiatus, the acclaimed Malaysian Food Festival finally returns to Galaxy Macau! Let the 9th Malaysian Food Festival transport you to an exotic, vibrant night market, with the numerous of renowned chefs from Malaysia showcasing their culinary skills on the spot. There are 8 live stations to bring you authentic delicacies, including Grilled Stingray Fish, Malaysian Char Siu, Fried Shrimp with Butter and Oatmeal and many more.



July 20 - 30, 6PM - 10PM

Oasis, Galaxy Hotel, Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort, Cotai, Macao

To Myself, For Myself



Presenting around 20 English poems, the exhibition revolves around themes of self-doubt, self-empowerment, and self-reflection, conveying to readers that life is full of ups and downs, but only through self-affirmation can one find self-redemption amidst the vicissitudes.



Until July 30, 2023

H2H Gallery, Estrada de Nossa Senhora de Ka-Ho, Macao

The Best Mirror Is A Friend's Eye



Throughout history, the "mirror" has been an object imbued with multiple meanings. Liang Qianting's solo exhibition will take place from June 8th to August 27th, 2023, showcasing twelve ceramic artworks created by Liang Qianting in 2020.



Until August 27, 2023

Calçada da Igreja de S.Lázaro, No. 10, 10 Fantasia-A Creative Industries Incubator, Macao

READ MORE: 25 Awesome Upcoming Events in Guangzhou



READ MORE: 20 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shenzhen

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



