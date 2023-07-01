20 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shenzhen

Food & Drink

Exquisite Epicurean Delights

Summer is here. Indulge in the Exquisite Epicurean Delights brunch, blending LEGO bricks with the art of gourmet cuisine, and embark on a marvelous culinary journey.



July 23, 12:00 - 15:00

No.5023, Yitian Road, Futian

Mid-Summer Cider @HalfTon



Introducing a new flavor for all HalfTon Beer shops in Shenzhen.



Mid-Summer Cider, ABV:4.5%, IBU:0, OG:11.5°P

Available from July 2023

HalfTon Beer & SmokeHouse, Chegongmiao, NO.106, Bld.212, Tairan High-Tech Park, Futian

HalfTon Beer & SmokeHouse, Sungang MixC, 306, 3/F, NO.71 Meiyuan Road, Luohu

HalfTon Beer & Bay, Dapeng, Innobay Shenzhen, DaAo Bay, Xiasha Sreet, Dapeng

HalfTon Beer & Backyard, Wenbogong, A16, NO.88 Xihuan Road, Buji, Longgang

HalfTon Beer & SmokeHouse, OCT LOFT, A2, Nanshan

Teochew Gourmet Festival



Eating in Lingnan, tasting in Teochew. Located in the Futian CBD center of Shenzhen, The Exchange Restaurant, with a unique European style, offers you a new interpretation of the "Teochew Gourmet Festival" buffet dinner.



Until September 30, 2023

Sheraton Shenzhen Futian Hotel, Great China International Exchange Square, Fuhua Lu, Futian

Happy Valley Shenzhen 25th Anniversary Celebration



What does summer look like in your eyes? Air conditioning 20°C + mahjong mattress, iced watermelons, old popsicles, ice falls...Summer in Happy Valley belongs to carnival! Samba dancing that has taken the world by storm. Refreshing and refreshing water jumping. Presumptuous screams on a roller coaster. A popular night market with good food and good shopping...Seven carnivals to take you to the height of summer!



Until August 27, 2023

Happy Valley Shenzhen, Happy Valley, OCT, Nanshan

Music



Greyson Chance - The Palladium Tour

Soft, smooth lo-fi pop. New album Palladium is an enjoyable, easy listen.



July 23, 2023

SoFun Live, 1/F Building 8C, Huaqiang Science and Technology Ecological Park, Guangming

The Long Summer



Lineup: Meng Zikun, Doggies, ODD Chen Sijian.



July 22, 2023

NuBond Livehouse, B1-100 OCT Bay, Bao'An

Arts



The Picture of Dorian Gray

Life is like a non-stop play. There's always someone to shine. A new star is looked up to and we long for his beauty. He shines, he shines brightly. The heart flies high for him.



July 22-23, 2023

Shenzhen Guangming Culture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming

Innovation of Painting



In the exhibition planning, we restore the historical details of Guan Shanyue's sketching in southwest China with a rigorous academic attitude and historical evidence, and use digital media to comprehensively display documents, travels, paintings, and historical images, trying to reproduce the difficult sketching exploration of the generation of artists represented by Guan Shanyue, so that the audience can understand how Chinese painters continued the context of writing, grasped the pulse of the times, undertook the mission of the times, and constantly kept the right and innovative exploration under the national crisis of the Anti-Japanese War.



Until November 20, 2023

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, 6026 Hongli Lu, Futian

Maijishan Grottoes: The Oriental Smile



This exhibition is the first time that Nanshan Museum adopts the dual exhibition hall mode, setting up two exhibition halls "Treasure New Life" and "Spiritual Wall Wonderful Image", which are displayed through 7 units.



Until October 29, 2023

Nanshan Museum, 2093 Nanshan DaDao, Nanshan

The Poetics Of A Journey In Xinjiang



Unlike the usual art collection and sketching, artist Zhang Zhenjiang's trip to Xinjiang is more simple and deep. He went to Xinjiang as a cadre assigned to aid Xinjiang, with the task of supporting teaching, and also for a certain length of time, which made the territory not only an amazing "different place" for him, but gradually formed part of his physical experience, so after the end of the Xinjiang aid mission, he still had reluctant feelings about it, and went to Xinjiang many times.



July 19 - 30, 2023

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, 32 Donghu Yi Jie, Aiguo Lu, Luohu

Exhibition of Huang Zhijian's Donation



This exhibition features Huang Zhijian's paintings, drafts, manuscripts, notes, pictures, newspaper clippings, Republican publications and other books and videos.



July 1 - August 10, 2023

He Xiangning Art Museum, NO.9013 Shennan Ave., Nanshan

Horizon: Moments



WS GALLERY hosts its first inaugural exhibition, artist Demos Chiang's solo exhibition "Horizon: Moments."



June 19 - August 1, 2023

WS Gallery, Gemdale Viseen Tower, No. 16, Gaoxin South 10th Road, Nanshan

Philip Colbert The Myth of The Lobster Planet



Calbert's large-scale solo exhibition at SWCAC will systematically present nearly 40 representative works in his creative career, including paintings, sculptures, giant air models, images and other diverse creations.



June 17 - October 15, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

A Splendid Blend of China and the West



The exhibition focuses on the historical background, technical origin, decorative themes, court interaction and export market of Guangenamel, focusing on the early appearance of Guangenamel and the details of the deep integration of Chinese and Western culture and craftsmanship, with a total of 258 cultural relics on display.



May 18 - October 22, 2023

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian

Love Luxury and Beauty in Classical Antiquity



"Vesuvius Volcano Buries Yesterday's Glory of the Ancient City." Freeze all the prosperous times in an instant. A luxurious banquet filled with delicious food and wine. The bustling ancient city market and streets. Rich artistic aesthetics and cultural pursuit. All sealed in the treasure box of history. Waiting for a moment to see the light again!



May 30 - September 3, 2023

Nanshan Museum, 2093 Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan

Leisure of Auteur and Amateur



An exhibition that is full of excitement and unstoppable, an instant experience of the wildness of mountains and forests in the works, dispelling the boredom of summer and experiencing the refreshing art.



June 2 - August 18, 2023

Cloud Art Museum Address The Interchange of Longgang Road and Changshan Road

Lifestyle



Kempinski 'Link-City Package'

Kempinski 'Link-City Package' is available online for only RMB2,399 for two nights. The rooms package includes one night stay in a Grand Deluxe Room at Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen, Buffet Breakfast for two adults and one child, welcome amenities, etc, plus one night stay in a Deluxe Room at Kempinski Residences Guangzhou, Semi-Buffet Breakfast for two persons, welcome drinks and so more. For this summer vacation, let's explore both cities!



Until August 31, 2023

Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen, Haide 3rd Dao, Houhaibin Road, Yuehai Street, Nanshan

Bang! Children's Art Festival

This summer, green ducklings of various shapes have been placed at iconic spots such as O'Plaza Lake, bridges, and large staircases, with cute appearances that children like and spiritual cores that only adults can understand.



Until October 1, 2023

O' Plaza, OCT-Harbor, 8 Baishi Dong Lu, Nanshan

Shenzhen Cartoon And Animation Festival



Beautiful, fun, and delicious. Here are your favorite anime friends. There is also a one-stop dining, drinking, and playing experience. Shenzhen Animation Festival. Let you watch the coolest, cutest, and most anime. Anime Coser, friends who love anime, never miss it!



July 19 - 23, 2023

Shenzhen Convention ＆ Exhibition Center, Jintian Lu, by Binhe Dadao, Futian

Shenzhen Art Film Screening July Edition



Shenzhen Art Film Screening presents seven selected art films from current theaters and six films from the 'Panorama du Cinéma Français 2023', offering special discounted tickets for 24 screenings of art films.

July 1 - 30, 2023

Broadway Cinematheque, NO.9668 Shennan Ave., Nanshan.

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



