25 Awesome Upcoming Events in Guangzhou

Yue X Hennessy

Explore the mountains and seas. Food and wine leads you to discover the new realm of modern Cantonese cuisine. Yue, redefine Cantonese cuisine to a whole new level, a journey to tickle your taste buds with memorable taste and sensation of five senses through the menu with Hennessy X.O, deep and powerful energy of life.



Black Pearl TWO Diamond Restaurant "YUE" will launch a special "Black Pearl Selection RMB1,388 Single Set Menu" for this July.

Join Us to experience unique exclusive butler service for limited discount on wines.

"Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine Customer Service"

Tel / WeChat: 19927576951

Colombian Independence Day



Latin Party + Special Show + Special Colombian Food & Alcohol. Free Tequila every hour. Hosted by Beto，Riivaas & Victor, DJ Beto and MC Riivaas.



Friday, July 21, 2023

Coco's, B08, Zhujiang Party Pier, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

W Guangzhou Presents:



SunChasers - FRIENDS Trivia Night





This coming Wednesday evening from 6pm to 9pm, come and join a lively happy hour and entertainment! Immerse yourself in a lively atmosphere, savor refreshing drinks, and unleash your competitive spirit.



Wednesday, July 26, 2023

W Guangzhou, No.26 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New City, Tianhe

Urban Family 'Going Places' with the Smurfs



Embark on a Spectacular Adventure at the Belgian Smurfs Village of Urban Family 'Going Places' Event! Get ready for a day filled with excitement, laughter, and cultural exploration at the highly anticipated Urban Family 'Going Places' event with supports from the Consulate General of Belgium in Guangzhou and groups of important sponsor as below. Join us as we celebrate the joy of discovery and the wonders of different cultures in a fun-filled extravaganza suitable for the whole family.



July 22, 9.30AM - 12PM

AMA Preschool Room 1011-1013, TIT Intelligent Park, Zhujiang New Town

Food & Drink



'Taste of the Jurassic' Afternoon Tea

The 'Taste of the Jurassic' dinosaur-themed afternoon tea, featuring lifelike themed delicacies for an immersive journey through the Jurassic era!



Available from July, Daily 14:30 - 17:30

Reservation is needed, one day in advance.

Marriott Guangzhou Tianhe. NO.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Crunch Burger Festival



The romantic atmosphere of summer sets off an authentic heat wave! Everyone eats a burger here to catch the tide.



July 21 - 23, 2023

Victory Plaza, NO.101 Tiyu Xi Lu, Tianhe

'Old Town Charm, New Vitality' Afternoon Tea



Experience the themed afternoon tea where you can embark on a journey through time and space.



Until September 30, 2PM - 5.30PM

Marriott Guangzhou Baiyun, NO.6,8,10, Yuncheng Middle Second Road, Baiyun

Music



Ed Sheeran's Night

Western PopStew series featuring Ed Sheeran this week.



July 21, 19:00 - 22:00

MAO Livehouse, 3/F, NO.265 Enning Road, Liwan

Black Pink Fan Special 3.0



Meet your favorite idols: Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rose!



Genre: Kpop

July 21, 23:00 - 02:00

Tai Space, Taigucang Wharf, Haizhu

Greyson Chance "The Palladium Tour"



July 22, 20:30



ROSlive, NO.11 East 1st Street, Haizhu TongChuangHui, NO.88 Xinjiao Middle Road, Haizhu

Kpop Don't Stop

BTS 10th anniversary party.



Genre: Kpop

July 22, 23:00 - 02:30

SD Livehouse, 207, 2/F, HiCity, NO.154 Nanzhou Road, Haizhu

Arts



The 5th Guangdong Lingnan Art Exhibition

Lingnan painting and calligraphy take advantage of the Maritime Silk Road and benefit from the integration of East and West, and have distinctive characteristics of openness, inclusiveness and innovation.



July 19 - 30, 2023

Guangzhou Cultural & Arts Centre, No. 288, Xinjiao Middle Road, Haizhu

Syria Ancient Cultural Relics Exhibition



From the second half of 2019, the China Cultural Relics Exchange Center began to communicate closely with the General Administration of Syrian Cultural Relics and Museums to coordinate the exhibition of Syrian ancient cultural relics in China. The final selected exhibits came from nine Syrian museums.



Until October 19, 2023

Guangdong Museum, 2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Inside Out



CRAIG & KARL first large-scale solo exhibition, taking you into the fantasy world of pop filled with imagination and positive energy, discovering interesting little things in life and surprise moments worth touching.



Until November 12, 2023

K11 Art Mall, 6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

2023 BLUEBLUE BL(UE)M



Featuring artists: Chung Dian, Jaes Lee, Lu Gao, Marius Seidlitz, Pattaradanai Motim, Placid, Rori Hee.



Until August 6, 2023

IM Gallery, A303, North Island Creative Park, No. 51, Xingang East Road, Haizhu

Expression For Countryside Through Painting



The exhibition is divided into three sections, displaying the art masterpieces of 39 artists. This series of works not only depict the beautiful countryside that is ecologically livable, but also the artistic capture of material abundance, spiritual prosperity and a better life, as well as vivid close-ups of touching stories and spiritual outlooks, truly presenting the rural landscape, cultural landscape and people's livelihood depicted through the artist's pen.



Until August 31, 2023

Terminal 2 Art Gallery, Baiyun International Airport Terminal 2, Huadu

Multicivilization



The Oiuci Caves Art Along the Ancient Silk Road

The exhibition is divided into three units: "Inheritance of Wisdom", "Historical Memory" and "Innovation and Development", and displays 62 exhibits, including mural works depicting the folk art style of ancient Qiuci society in Kyzyl Grotto mural art, representative modern and modern folk objects related to the mural content of Kuqa, and cultural and creative derivatives of Kyzyl Grotto mural art.



Until August 10, 2023

The Memorial Museum of Generalissimo Sun Yat-sen's Mansion, NO.18 Dongsha Jie, By Fangzhi Road, Haizhu

A Recluse's Book of Time



Yang Guoxin uses an unhurried pen to record the world's fireworks, war, love and turmoil, life and death. The exhibition displays over 100 works from Yang Guoxin.



Until September 16, 2023

Harmony & Beauty Arts Centre, The Flower Pavilion of Yuexiu Park, Yuexiu

Impression Monet



Authorized by Michael OMara Books, a well-known publishing house in London, the exhibition is based on the "Monet's Cat" picture book co-created by the famous children's book author Lily Murray, a graduate of Kingston University in London, and Becky Cameron, a well-known illustrator who graduated from Cambridge College of Art, as the main curatorial line, and narrates the "Monet's Cat" in the picture book.



Until September 18, 2023

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Plaza, No. 228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

The Insight of Cantonese Heritage



If a city is a historical picture, then intangible cultural heritage is a touch of coloring. The Canton Place heritage awakens the vitality of Lingnan's heritage.



Until July 22, 2023

The Canton Place, Haifeng Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Lifestyle



Summer Kids Paradise

Bring your little one to stay with Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou this summer and enjoy the kids cooking class and cinema for free!



Until August 31, 2023

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, NO.5 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe

Summer with Paddington



Enjoy a special Summer with the company of Paddington! The Langham Place Guangzhou introduces a Paddington theme Summer package with themed room, afternoon tea, various food choices and gifts to take home! Let's look after this bear together!



Available from July 2023

Langham Place Guangzhou, 638 Xingang East Road, Haizhu

Baby Shark Show



Hello everyone, I am Shark Baby. I live in Tropical Paradise Reef Town. There are family members here who love me. And many, many good friends. If you pass by sea, you can definitely hear my happy song:



"Baby Shark…doo doo…"

July 23, 19:30

Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, 259 Dongfeng Zhong Lu, Yuexiu

Weekly Night Walk in Guangzhou



Yep it's just too hot to hike in the sun these days, so why not take a lovely walk (ex.along the pearl river) with us after sunset? Come join us on our weekly night walk event to explore this beautiful city together! You can practice languages in the group, or help pick up some trash on the way if you like, or if you simply just wanna gossip...... Well, why not LOL?! :)



Contact the organizer, WeChat: hgnohz7

Or via Email: zhonghua-7@hotmail.com

Every Friday, Saturday, from July 9, 2024

Haixinsha Yayun Park, Haixinsha, Tianhe

Dinosaur Prank Plan



Let's witness the discovery of dinosaur eggs and crocodile egg fossils for the first time in the Sanshui Basin (Guangzhou area), filling the gap in the macrovertebrate record in this area.



July 8 - August 31, 2023

Grandview Museum of Natural Science, 6/F, Grandview Mall, NO.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

