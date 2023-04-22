18 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

Food & Drink



A Taste of Summer at Il Ristorante - Niko Romito

Michelin-starred chef Niko Romi recently returned to Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bulgari Hotel Beijing and introduced a delicious summer menu. Chef Niko has created this menu using fresh ingredients of the season and unique recipes. The summer menu reflects the flavors of the Mediterranean and is served in a beautiful setting that combines art and culture at Bulgari Hotel Beijing. Special recommendations of the Summer menu: King Crab with Oscietra Caviar and Potatoes; Handmade Tagliolini, Oscietra Caviar, Chives and Lemon; Roasted and Glazed Eggplant with Tomatoes, Basil, Capers and Olives; Limoncello Sorbet with Citrus and Campari.



Available from July 2023

Il Ristorante - Niko Romito, Bulgari Hotel Beijing, NO.8 Xinyuan South Road, Chaoyang

A Blissful Summer at Pan Pacific Beijing



Experience a delightful summer at Pan Pacific Beijing! Enjoy a fantastic stay with special offers on dining, rooms, and more. Indulge in YU'S KITCHEN, where fusion cuisine meets the essence of fresh ingredients. Let your children immerse themselves in a fun-filled atmosphere with ancient-style photography and a delightful children's meal. The summer package includes a luxurious night's stay, breakfast for two, a Hanfu experience photoshoot, all for just RMB1,898.



Available from July 2023

Pan Pacific Beijing, NO. 2 Hua Yuan Street, Xi Dan, Xicheng

Exquisite Journey of Summer Afternoon Tea



Indulge in the Exquisite Journey Menu, a limited edition afternoon tea collaboration between The St. Regis Beijing and FENDI CASA, the fragrance collection. Immerse yourself in a world of captivating aromas and flavors at the beautiful Astor Mansion in the heart of Beijing. Inspired by FENDI CASA's exquisite fragrances, the talented pastry team at The St. Regis Beijing has crafted a selection of innovative desserts and savory treats, while honoring the timeless St. Regis afternoon tea tradition. As a special treat, guests will also receive a gift bag with FENDI CASA scented candles.

June 15 – September 15, 14:00 – 17:00

The St. Regis Beijing, NO.21 Jianguomenwai Dajie

Diverse Feasts in The Ritz-Carlton Beijing



Indulge in a delightful summer escape at The Ritz Carlton Beijing with their enticing array of food and drink packages. From mid-July 2023, every Friday, experience the vibrant "Miami Night" themed party on the garden terrace of the lobby lounge. Delight in Miami-inspired cuisine, while grooving to the beats of DJ and saxophone music. On weekdays, from Monday to Thursday, unwind with "Aperitivo Sundowners" at the lounge and garden terrace from 6PM to 8PM Enjoy the "buy one, get two" offer on selected cocktails, beer, house wine, and bottled bubbles. Immerse yourself in the blissful ambience of a tipsy summer. Additionally, the Aroma restaurant presents a selection of weekday cuisine packages, offering you the perfect accompaniment for an exquisite urban lifestyle.



Available from July 2023

The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, 83A Jian Guo Road, China Central Place, Chaoyang

Thailand Gourmet Festival at Café CHA



Experience an unforgettable culinary journey as Shangri-La, Beijing presents the Thailand Gourmet Festival. Immerse yourself in a world of exciting and innovative dining experiences. Indulge in the authentic flavors of Thailand as the talented chef team at Café CHA restaurant crafts a delectable array of appetizers, hot dishes, soups, mains and desserts. To enhance your dining pleasure, the restaurant also offers unlimited servings of succulent lobster. Thailand Gourmet Festival will serve both lunch and dinner buffet.

Until July 31, 2023

Café CHA, Shangri-La, Beijing, NO.29 Zizhuyuan Road, Haidian

Music



The Roots

Special stage featuring Matzka and his "The Roots" trilogy.



Genre: Jazz

July 21, 20:00

Blue Note Beijing, Donghuamen Street, Dongcheng

Bubbling Boiling - Music & Art Festival



Join us for an extraordinary music and art festival, featuring two captivating stages and three unforgettable days! Set against the picturesque backdrop of Dongjiang Bay's beach, immerse yourself in the liberating world of bubbles and unwind your body and mind.



July 21 - 23, 2023

Dongjiang Bay Beach, Guanlan Road, Binhai New District, Tianjin

Electronic Summer Vibes



Genre: Electro



July 22 and August 12, 16:00 - 20:00

Club Heaven, NO.13 Gongrentiyuchangbei Road, Chaoyang

Barbie Fan Party



Lineup: Dua Lipa & Nicki Minaj



July 22, 23:00 - 02:00

IMAGINE Imagine Space, NO.38 Xueqing Road, Haidian

'Mini Classic' Concert



Featuring Emsemble Baroque Update, Belgium



July 23, 19:30

Beijing Concert Hall, NO.1 Beixinhua Road, Xicheng

Arts



The Phoenix Sings to Herald a New Prosperous Era

The exhibition of history and culture of Anxi, featuring over 160 exhibits, more than 100 pictures, and 13 videos, highlighting the inheritance and development of Anxi’s humanistic heritage, arts and crafts of different historical periods, vividly reproducing the rich and colorful cultural landscape of the tea-growing region.



Until September 2023

National Museum of China, NO.16 East Chang'an Street, Dongcheng

Sailing the Sea of Ceramics



Exhibition of Li Jiazhan's ceramic art. Li Jiazhan, born in Dehua, China's Porcelain Capital, is a master of traditional Chinese arts and crafts, especially of porcelain sculpture.



Until August 1, 2023

National Art Museum of China, NO.1 Wusi Dajie, Dongcheng

Cosmos at Hands



Featuring the university's extensive collection of astrolabes.



Since April 22, 2023

Tsinghua University Science Museum, B2, Mong Man Wai Humanities Building, Tsinghua University

Through Mountains and Seas



Featuring Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos.



Until August 6, 2023

Tang Contemporary Art, Beijing 2nd Space, B01, 798 Art District, NO.2 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Painting Xinjiang



Xinjiang-focused art since the 20th century.



Until August 20, 2023

2B Gallery, CAFA Art Museum

The Found and The Lost



Embark on a thrilling journey where multiple stories intertwine, blurring the lines between reality and dreams. Unveil the secrets of Ji Mi Town, a place shrouded in mystery and intrigue. Immerse yourself in an immersive narrative experience, encountering lifelike NPCs who bring the storyline to life. Get ready to immerse yourself in a captivating tale like never before!



Until October 8, 2023

Today Art Museum, Shuangjing Street, Chaoyang

Lifestyle



iQiyi QiBubble Space Opens in Beijing

Introducing the extraordinary iQiyi QiBubble Space, a remarkable destination in the captivating Yanqing District of Beijing. Covering an expansive area of nearly 6,000 square meters, this unique space seamlessly combines iQiyi's beloved animated IPs with captivating national-themed elements, creating an immersive and interactive playground for families to enjoy. With seven captivating theme sectors and over 200 engaging play projects, the space thrives on the power of games. While offering an exploratory gaming environment, it also prioritizes quality parent-child bonding time. Specially designed entertainment and leisure areas cater to parents, providing a convenient and all-in-one experience.



Since July 14, 2023

iQiyi QiBubble Space, NO.12 Yankang Road, Yanqing

Beijing Ancient Architecture Museum Reopens

After a long period of renovation, the Beijing Ancient Architecture Museum now opens with areas open to the public for the very first time.



Since July 18, 2023

Beijing Ancient Architecture Museum, NO.21 Dongjing Road, Xicheng

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



