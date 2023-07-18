  1. home
WIN! Tickets to The Secret Greek Mansion Party

By That's Shanghai, July 18, 2023

It's time to bring all the Greek gods of party to Shanghai. Unleash your very own Herculean and Aphrodite spirits because we're going Greeeek!

Step into The Secret Greek Mansion and be transported to a world of myth and mystery. A lavish extravaganza awaits you, filled with opulence and ancient allure as Nova Events & Paramount Events presents The Secret Greek Mansion Party at Brezza by Beach House on July 22. 

Enter a world of Grecian enchantment; white columns rise to the heavens, framing an open-air courtyard adorned with vibrant bougainvillea. Savor Greek delicacies, dance to traditional music, and bask in the timeless elegance of a Greek-style oasis.

Guests clad in flowing togas and laurel wreaths will revel in the magic of the night, sipping on ambrosia-inspired cocktails. Delight in the flavors of authentic Greek cuisine, dance to lively bouzouki music, and embrace the vibrant atmosphere adorned with olive branches and azure accents. Let the festivities begin.

Opa! 

For VIP Table booking contact 152 2147 2779.

Sat July 22, 8pm-2am; RMB98-148, includes one drink.

BREZZA By Beach House, 1/F, 758-2 Julu Lu, by Fumin Lu 巨鹿路758-2号1楼, 近富民路.

WIN!

We have five pairs of tickets for The Secret Greek Mansion Party to give away to lucky That's Shanghai readers.

For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption ‘That’s what I want!’, take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: ThatsShanghai) along with your name, email address, phone number, and the date you would like to attend.

Not already a follower of the official That’s Shanghai WeChat account? Scan the QR code below:

