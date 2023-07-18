14 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Special Promotions



Kids Party Package @ Lounge by Topgolf



All summer long to August 31, enjoy 60% off on Lounge by Topgolf's Kids Party Package, suitable for 10 kids between 6-12 years of age, an afternoon of games, kids party food and free flow soft drinks awaits. Scan the QR on the poster above to find out more.

Until Aug 31; RMB1,499.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Opening Promotion @ HALO



HALO is an brand new, immersive, multi-sensory dining experience that challenges the concept of what a traditional restaurant can be.

READ MORE: HALO: An 'Out of This World' Immersive Art Dining Experience

Thi Opening Ptomotion offers a set for two persons includes five specially designed dishes for RMB1, 288 (that's a 35% discount).

Offer is available until August 31, but please make reservation 24 hours in advance.

Until Aug 31; RMB1,288 for two persons.



HALO, 7/F, 683 Yunjin Lu, by Longqi Lu, 云锦路683号西岸凤巢7楼, 近 龙启路.

Thursday



Stars & Stripes & The Best of American Rock @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of Aerosmith, Nirvana, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Bon Jovi, Jimi Hendrix, plus party hits from Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and so much more.

Thu July 20, 8.30pm; RMB100.

Thu July 20, 8.30pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Friday

Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl

An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Fri July 21, 8.30pm show; RMB150.

Fri July 21, 8.30pm show; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday & Saturday

Hollywood Glam @ La Suite



Prepare for a night of extravagance at La Suite’s Hollywood Glam party this weekend!

Dress to impress, walk the red carpet and embrace the stylish spirit of Hollywood, where the dance floor will keep you grooving all night long.

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat July 21 & 22, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday



The Secret Greek Mansion Party @ BREZZA By Beach House

It's time to bring all the Greek gods of party to Shanghai. Unleash your very own Herculean and Aphrodite spirits because we're going Greeeek!

Step into The Secret Greek Mansion and be transported to a world of myth and mystery. A lavish extravaganza awaits you, filled with opulence and ancient allure as Nova Events & Paramount Events presents The Secret Greek Mansion Party at Brezza by Beach House on July22.

Enter a world of Grecian enchantment; white columns rise to the heavens, framing an open-air courtyard adorned with vibrant bougainvillea. Savor Greek delicacies, dance to traditional music, and bask in the timeless elegance of a Greek-style oasis.

Guests clad in flowing togas and laurel wreaths will revel in the magic of the night, sipping on ambrosia-inspired cocktails. Delight in the flavors of authentic Greek cuisine, dance to lively bouzouki music, and embrace the vibrant atmosphere adorned with olive branches and azure accents. Let the festivities begin. Opa!

For VIP Table booking contact 152 2147 2779.

Sat July 22, 8pm-2am; RMB98-148, includes one drink.

BREZZA By Beach House, 1/F, 758-2 Julu Lu, by Fumin Lu 巨鹿路758-2号1楼, 近富民路.

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl



Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and – of course – Avril Lavigne!

Sat July 22, 8.30pm; RMB150.

Sat July 22, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dee Montero w/ After Dark @ The Shanghai EDITION



After a series of epic nights, Space Panda are proud to announce a really special international headliner act as they welcome the Belfast-born house-head Dee Montero back to Shanghai! Releases on Diynamic, All Day I Dream, Anjunadeep and Knee Deep In Sound, Dee returns with the launch of his new concept.

Expect nothing but the best music of Space Panda for the best crowd; dance the night away After Dark, a new series that will continue to bring world-renowned DJs and Producers to China. Join them on the darker side of life and stay connected!



Early Bird RMB128, presale RMB148, door RMB168, includes one drink. For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat July 22, 9pm-Late; RMB128-168, includes one drink.

The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号, 近江西中路.

Sunday

Family Concert: Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl

Now the next generation can experience the thrill of live entertainment with a series of family-friendly shows at The Pearl on Sunday afternoons that fans of all ages are welcome to join.

This installment sees a battle of the bands as American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Sun July 23, 1pm; RMB100.

Sun July 23, 1pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Monday

New Quiz Night @ The Blarney Stone

Entering just its second week, this new quiz night at The Blarney Stone features six rounds of fun, shots for each round winner, and a grand prize for the overall winner on the night.

Part of a quiz season, there is also an RMB1,000 voucher up for grabs for the ultimate champions.

It's also happy hour all night, and tacos and wings (5pcs) are just RMB20. So head along at 7pm for some brainiac craic!

Every Mon, from 7pm; Free.

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路.

Tuesday



We Love the 2010s Quiz @ El Santo

This week's themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love the 2010s Quiz, kicking of a summer of decade quizzes. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

Tue July 25, 7pm; Free.

Tue July 25, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Looking Ahead

Aug 1: We Love the 2000s Quiz @ El Santo



A summer of decade quizzes continues at El Santo with a We Love the 2000s Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

Tue Aug 1, 7pm; Free.

Tue Aug 1, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Aug 8: We Love the '90s Quiz @ El Santo



A summer of decade quizzes continues at El Santo with a We Love the '90s Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.



If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

Tue Aug 8, 7pm; Free.

Tue Aug 8, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Aug 15: We Love the '80s Quiz @ El Santo



A summer of decade quizzes continues at El Santo with a We Love the '80s Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.



If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

Tue Aug 15, 7pm; Free.

Tue Aug 15, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

