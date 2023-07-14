  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing Subway Line Linking Gongti & Changping to Open This Year

By Alistair Baker-Brian, July 14, 2023

0 0

A new Beijing Subway line linking Worker’s Stadium (Gongti), Chaoyang District with Changping District is set to open by the end of this year. 

According to China Youth Daily, the north section of Line 17 will link Future Science City North, Changping District with Worker’s Stadium, helping to ease the number of commuters during peak times particularly on Line 5 and Line 13. 

The line will serve densely-populated residential areas such as Tiantongyuan and Wangjing West. 

See the full list of stations below:  

  • Future Science City North 

  • Future Science City South

  • Tiantongyuan East

  • Qinghe Ying

  • Yongshi Ying

  • Wangjing West (interchange with Line 13 and Line 15)

  • Taiyanggong (interchange with Line 10)

  • Xiba He

  • Xianghe Yuan

  • Worker’s Stadium (interchange with yet-to-be-constructed Line 3)

Part of the south section of Line 17 is already in operation, running from Shilihe (interchange with Line 10 and Line 14) in the far southeast corner of Chaoyang District to Jiahui Hu, Tongzhou District. 

The expansion is part of the ‘Comprehensive Beijing Rail Transit Network Plan (2020-2035)’ – a plan which includes construction of Line 22 connecting the Beijing CBD with Sanhe City, Hebei Province and remote Pinggu District. 

READ MORE: Here's How the Beijing Subway Will Look in the Near Future

READ MORE: Why Has China Built So Many Metro Systems?

[Cover image via Weibo/@工程砖家范培祥]

Beijing Subway Beijing Public Transportation

more news

17 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

17 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

Enjoy a great weekend with events from our editor's picks!

You Can Now Swipe Your Palm to Ride the Beijing Subway

You Can Now Swipe Your Palm to Ride the Beijing Subway

The function has been rolled out on the Daxing Airport Line.

A Peek at Universal Beijing Resort’s New Transportation Hub

A Peek at Universal Beijing Resort’s New Transportation Hub

The new hub is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Ending 0-COVID: Beijing Subway to Stop Temperature Checks

Temperature checks have been standard procedure since early 2020 when COVID-19 first broke out in China.

Riding Beijing Public Transport Just Got Easier

Getting on the Beijing Subway and public buses will be less hassle from now on.

THIS Mega Beijing Subway Station Will Be a 5-Line Interchange

The Lize Transport Hub is set to open in 2025.

These Beijing Subway Stations Reopen Today

Stations on Line 1, Line 6 and Line 7 have reopened.

Public Toilets and Other Beijing COVID News

COVID restrictions are in place at some Beijing public toilets.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Shanghai's Yongkang Lu Bar Street Shut Down

Meet the Man Who Exposed a $300 Million Chinese Fraud

43 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

21 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

11 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Summer

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing Subway Line Linking Gongti & Changping to Open This Year

Beijing Subway Line Linking Gongti & Changping to Open This Year

2 Splurge-Worthy Summer Menus: New Wave & Maison Lameloise

2 Splurge-Worthy Summer Menus: New Wave & Maison Lameloise

20 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

20 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

12 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Summer

12 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Summer

16 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shenzhen

16 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shenzhen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives