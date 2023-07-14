Beijing Subway Line Linking Gongti & Changping to Open This Year

A new Beijing Subway line linking Worker’s Stadium (Gongti), Chaoyang District with Changping District is set to open by the end of this year.

According to China Youth Daily, the north section of Line 17 will link Future Science City North, Changping District with Worker’s Stadium, helping to ease the number of commuters during peak times particularly on Line 5 and Line 13.

The line will serve densely-populated residential areas such as Tiantongyuan and Wangjing West.

See the full list of stations below:

Future Science City North

Future Science City South

Tiantongyuan East

Qinghe Ying

Yongshi Ying

Wangjing West (interchange with Line 13 and Line 15)

Taiyanggong (interchange with Line 10)

Xiba He

Xianghe Yuan

Worker’s Stadium (interchange with yet-to-be-constructed Line 3)

Part of the south section of Line 17 is already in operation, running from Shilihe (interchange with Line 10 and Line 14) in the far southeast corner of Chaoyang District to Jiahui Hu, Tongzhou District.

The expansion is part of the ‘Comprehensive Beijing Rail Transit Network Plan (2020-2035)’ – a plan which includes construction of Line 22 connecting the Beijing CBD with Sanhe City, Hebei Province and remote Pinggu District.

[Cover image via Weibo/@工程砖家范培祥]

