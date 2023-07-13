12 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Summer

4-Day Chengdu Panda Volunteer Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This unique four-day Chengdu tour offers the experience of being a panda care volunteer, as well as exploring the best of Chengdu.

Appreciate the grandeur of the Leshan Giant Buddha, walking and boating. Then, head to Dujiangyan to learn how its famed Irrigation System works, enjoy panda volunteering activities and climb up to Qingcheng Mountain.

After that, drive back to Chengdu and immerse yourself in the relaxing and pleasurable city; with the lovely Giant Pandas, the slow pace of life on Jinli Street and the historical exploration of the Sanxingdui Museum, a lot of delightful surprises await you.





7-Day Xinjiang: Kashgar, Taxkorgan, Urumqi & Turpan



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you're curious about Xinjiang, this seven day classic itinerary – starting from Kashgar, passing through Taxkorgan, and ending up with Turpan – is the perfect way for you to explore the wider area.

Take in numerous spectacular natural scenes and cultural heritages on the way. The cities selected all represent an aspect of Xinjiang; by visiting them and talking with locals you will discover what the real Xinjiang looks like.

Travel with local operator Xinjiang China International Travel Service and, one day, when you go back home, you can tell your friends: I’ve been to Xinjiang.

2-Day Shiliang River Hiking & Rafting

Image via Dragon Adventures

Xiaohuangshan Grand Canyon Rafting is located on the Shiliang River in Xinchang, a county full of spectacular scenery, hidden hiking trails and the most thrilling rafting in Zhejiang!.

The whole length of the white water course on the river is three-and-a-half kilometers, with a drop of nearly 200 meters, making for the perfect combination of beautiful scenery, a large drop and excitement.

The best part? It’s only a three-and-a-half hours’ drive from Shanghai!

4-Days Xi'an Essence & Mount Hua Adventure



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Boasting over 3,000 years of history, Xi’an always impresses visitors with a large amount of historical and cultural heritage sites.

During this five-day Xi’an itinerary, you will be guided to all the highlights of this ancient capital city, including the City Wall, Muslim Quarter, Wild Goose Pagoda, world-renowned Terracotta Warriors and more.

It will also take in Mount Hua, with the challenge of a steep hike at the major scenic spot.

7-Day Wild Silk Road Adventure: Mogao Grottoes, Rainbow Mountains, Chaka & Qinghai Lake



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you want to know more about mysterious Western China, but have no idea where to start, then just follow the Silk Road.

Spend seven days traveling the ancient trade route with Gansu May International Travel Service, enjoying both breathtaking landscapes and mysterious religious art, from oases to deserts; this itinerary won’t let you down, no matter what you want to experience in a trip.

Buddhist temples, Qinghai Lake, Yadan landscapes, Rainbow Mountain, the Great Wall, Mogao Grottoes... the list goes on!

3-Day Natural Anhui Huizhou Grand Canyon for Just ¥980



Image via Dragon Adventures



Located in Anhui Province, Huizhou Grand Canyon is known for its bamboo and pine forests, winding cliffs, flowing waterfalls, crystal-clear pools and natural springs. Here you can hike, climb, and jump into the pools for a swim. At night, light up the bonfire and get ready to party!

The area is also famed for its Hui Cuisine, one of China’s eight main cuisines; Hui Opera, from which the Peking Opera originated; Hui rice paper, for painting and calligraphy; and the Hui style of architecture, with its beautiful and intricate bricks, stone and wood carvings.

7-Day Discover Colorful Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

6-Day North Xinjiang: Urumqi, Sayram Lake, Kalajun & Naraty Grasslands





Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel



When you ask anyone in Xinjiang about the most beautiful places in northern Xinjiang, the Ili River Valley is inveriably on the list.

It is a paradise on earth, a colorful world all year round. Lie down on the Kalajun and Naraty grasslands and be surrounded by wildflowers.

Sayram Lake is another destination for the romantic; like tears dropped from the sky, the water is crystal clear and changes color each season. Experience 'Sayram Blue,' a color scheme you can only find in Sayram lake.

The whole trip starts from beautiful Heavenly Lake and ends with the vast Naraty grassland, where even your dreams will be full of the scents of grass and flowers!

3-Day Luxury Lakeside Resort with Kayaking & Pool Party

Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China.

With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery.

There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and swimming pool.



5-Day Cambodia Tour to Siem Reap & Phnom Penh





Image courtesy of Joy Tours

This five-day Cambodia tour includes the best of Siem Reap and the highlights of Phnom Penh.

Siem Reap is the gateway to the Angkor temple complex, covering the ancient capital city of Angkor Thom and the magnificent Angkor Wat. Hidden in the deep, a red temple Banteay Srei is waiting to be explored.



Then, fly to Phnom Penh to have a full-day city tour, taking in the Silver Pagoda, National Museum, Royal Palace and Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum; delve into both the glorious and the dark history of Cambodia.



8-Day Tibet: Lhasa, Yamdrok tso-Shigatse & Everest Base Camp



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel



Start out in Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region, and the political, economic, cultural and religious center of Tibet, a city full of both human and natural landscapes. There visit Potala Palace, and explore its maze-like rooms and temples.

Head on to sacred Yamdrok Tso Lake, regarded as the "turquoise earrings scattered by a goddess." Pristine and free of pollution, its waters are as blue as a sapphire.

Visit the Tashilunpo Monastery, that houses a giant statue of the Maitreya Buddha, the biggest gilded statue of Maitreya in the world, as well as a tomb of all the Panchen Lama, adorned with jewels and gold.

Finally, take in amazing views of Mount Everest, the highest in the world, located in the border between China and Nepal.

3-Day Tonglu Mountain Paradise & Huxiao Gorge Rafting



Image via Dragon Adventures

It is impossible to not be moved by the landscape of Tonglu, which offers a truly dreamlike landscape just a few hours away from the bustling city. The Baiyun Riverside Bed & Breakfast is a pure white building that forms a lovely contrast with the lush green natural scenery.

Each room has a balcony facing the mountains and the river, and the B&B also has a large and beautiful swimming pool. If you stay on the first floor, you can jump into the swimming pool directly from your balcony!

Huxiao Gorge Scenic spot is surrounded by mountains on all sides, with very dense forest coverage. The natural environment surrounding the gorge is very pleasant and full of oxygen, giving the area its 'Forest Oxygen Bar' nickname.



Tonglu Tiger Xiaoxia rafting is extremely popular, and has a reputation of being the one of the best rafting experiences in East China. With a large drop and a majestic quantity of water over 10 kilometers, Huxia will provide you with a top level rafting experience.

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]






