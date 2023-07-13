11 Health & Fitness Communities to Join in Beijing This Summer

Beijing’s temperature isn’t the only thing heating up this summer; Beijing’s fitness communities are also on fire!

There’s never been a better time to get moving, with a variety of classes booming in Beijing from yoga, Pilates, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT), to sports like Frisbee and rock climbing.

If dancing is more your style, you can immerse yourself into the vibrant musical worlds of Salsa, Bachata, or even swing dancing.

These communities not only provide a way to focus on your own personal health and wellbeing, but also create a chance to connect with new people.

So try one, or try them all and see what suits you best!

No matter how you choose to get moving this summer, there are plenty of options to keep you active and engaged.

ActivForever



ActivForever is a multicultural fitness community focusing on improving people’s lifestyle & well-being. They offer top quality group training, personal training and nutrition coaching.

Their weekly classes include both indoor and outdoor workouts, as well as “Workout Parties” to get social while getting a sweat on! Scan the QR code for more information.



Dance Workout with Żaneta

Żaneta, a dance fitness instructor since 2011, brings together a fusion of dance and fitness moves all to the soundtrack of Latin rhythms. It will give you a great dose of energy while burning calories in a fun way!

Taozi Tree Yoga

Taozi Tree Yoga serves as a sanctuary for students of all types looking to connect and grow in their practice of yoga. They hold a variety of classes such as Yoga in the Park, Yoga & Camping on the Great Wall, and Moved By The Moon, and are currently offering a summer special where you can buy a 20 class pass for RMB2000. Scan the QR code for more information.

Rock Climbing

Whether you’re new to the rock climbing scene or already a pro, Beijing boasts a number of rock climbing gyms that provide a fun year-round sport. Get involved at the Grand Rock gym, which has special discounts and climbing community events this summer.

F45 Training (Functional 45)



F45 Training is a global fitness community designed to provide a functional full-body workout in an efficient 45-minute session. With several daily classes held at two - soon to be three - locations in Beijing, F45 allows you to fit fitness into your daily life. The Beijing F45 community also holds special challenges and group activities, and even participates in Beijing Spartan Race events as a group.

Phoenix Dance: Bachata, Salsa & More!



This summer is the perfect time to get spicy and discover some of the most popular dances around the world! Phoenix Dance has dedicated their efforts to promote Afro Latin Dance in China for the past 19 years and currently have classes for the following 4 dances for all levels: Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba, and Brazilian Zouk. All classes are taught in English and in Chinese, no experience necessary. Scan the QR code for more information.

Avisha Space

Avisha Space’s motto is promoting wellness in the heart of Beijing, which they do through yoga classes, sound healing workshops, and other wellness events and classes. Check out their Official WeChat Account for their weekly schedule.

Swing Dancing Classes & Social Parties



Dive back into the roaring 20’s by learning to swing dance! A Frame Dance Studio in conjunction with the Swing Beijing community hosts a variety of swing dance classes, including Balboa, Lindy Hop, and Freestyle Jazz. For those who already know some swing dancing, join the social parties to show off your moves!

Follow the Swing Beijing official account or contact Ian, one of the dance instructors, for more information and the latest classes.

Pilates

Pilates is a type of mind-body exercise that can improve muscle tone, flexibility and strength, as well as help you heal from injuries. Beijing Pilates Instructor Hillary offers weekly classes every Sunday in the CBD area. Scan the QR code for more information.

Frisbee Classes

Frisbee fans of Beijing, don’t fret! The ‘Disc it for the biscuit’ Frisbee Club hosts weekly meet ups every Friday in Dongfeng to practice and play this flying disc sport. No experience necessary, come learn and meet new people!

FitFam



FitFam is a social, volunteer-led fitness community that provides free and consistent access to quality fitness. The group focuses on building a healthier lifestyle while making friends. The Beijing branch of Fitfam offers both virtual and offline classes, including strength and crossfit style workouts as well as Forbidden City runs and dance classes with DanceFam.

[Cover image via Pexels]