16 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shenzhen

Bubbles & Brunch
Experience the delightful Bubbles & Brunch at Panos, the Steakhouse and Lounge. Indulge in a sumptuous brunch spread paired with sparkling bubbles, creating a perfect combination of exquisite flavors and relaxed ambiance.
July 15, 12:00
Panos, Shop 302, floor 3, Diamond Tower podium building, Xizhilang building, Yuehai street, Nanshan
Set Lunch for Two at Westwood Fire & Smoke
Enjoy the Set Lunch at Westwood Fire & Smoke, offering a variety of options for salads and main courses. Delight in a satisfying meal with flavorful choices that cater to your preferences.
Available from July, 2023
NL119 shop, Block 2, Nanshan Mix City, Shennan Road, Nanshan
New Dining Experience at OpenHouse
Starting now, every weekend at OpenHouse, we offer a new dining experience. Savour over 50 Southeast Asian food selections filled with a sense of different Asian cultures. Priced at RMB298/Person.
Available from July 2023
OpenHouse, 5/F, JEN Shenzhen Qianhai by Shangri-La, No. 399 Qianwan 1st Road, Qianhai
Mandarin Oriental Weekend Brunch
Prime Seafood | Unlimited Fresh Oysters | Chinese & Western Delicacies
Saturday and Sunday, 12:00 - 14:30
Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen
Weekend Brunch at Matsuyi
Infuse your weekend with Japanese flavour and flair with Matsuyi's new brunch concept. Help yourself to endless platters of sashimi and sushi, order freelyfrom a vast selection of
soups, tempura, teppanyaki, and desserts.
Saturday and Sunday, 11.30AM - 2.30PM
Price: RMB498/person
Free Flow Beverage Package: RMB148/person
Free Flow Soft Drinks Package: RMB58/person
Brunch Indulgence at JW Marriott Shenzhen Bao'an
Experience the ultimate Brunch Indulgence at JW Marriott Shenzhen Bao'an. Delight in a lavish spread of delectable dishes, complemented by refreshing beverages, creating a truly memorable and indulgent brunch experience.
Available from July 2023
JW Marriott Shenzhen Bao'an
CHAi 2023
xM_DSK Shenzhen special, featuring Japanese band ChAi.
July 14, 20:30 - Late
B10 Live, C2 North Side, OCT LOFT, Nanshan
NYC Footwork
Lineup: Kush Jones, Heling, Hotwill, anormalturtle300
July 15 - 16, 2023
OIL Club, L1-11A, 1/F Tairan Mansion, Chegongmiao
Falk Music Concert
Genre: Falk
June 30 - July 31, 20:00 (90mins)
Qing Shen, Golden Carnival Center Cinema, NO.2016 Fuzhong 1 Road, Futian
Exhibition of Huang Zhijian's Donation
This exhibition features Huang Zhijian's paintings, drafts, manuscripts, notes, pictures, newspaper clippings, Republican publications and other books and videos.
July 1 - August 10, 2023
He Xiangning Art Museum, NO.9013 Shennan Ave., Nanshan
Horizon: Moments
WS GALLERY hosts its first inaugural exhibition, artist Demos Chiang's solo exhibition "Horizon: Moments."
June 19 - August 1, 2023
WS Gallery, Gemdale Viseen Tower, No. 16, Gaoxin South 10th Road, Nanshan
Philip Colbert The Myth of The Lobster Planet
Calbert's large-scale solo exhibition at SWCAC will systematically present nearly 40 representative works in his creative career, including paintings, sculptures, giant air models, images and other diverse creations.
June 17 - October 15, 2023
Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan
A Splendid Blend of China and the West
The exhibition focuses on the historical background, technical origin, decorative themes, court interaction and export market of Guangenamel, focusing on the early appearance of Guangenamel and the details of the deep integration of Chinese and Western culture and craftsmanship, with a total of 258 cultural relics on display.
May 18 - October 22, 2023
Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian
Love Luxury and Beauty in Classical Antiquity
"Vesuvius Volcano Buries Yesterday's Glory of the Ancient City." Freeze all the prosperous times in an instant. A luxurious banquet filled with delicious food and wine. The bustling ancient city market and streets. Rich artistic aesthetics and cultural pursuit. All sealed in the treasure box of history. Waiting for a moment to see the light again!
May 30 - September 3, 2023
Nanshan Museum, 2093 Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan
Leisure of Auteur and Amateur
An exhibition that is full of excitement and unstoppable, an instant experience of the wildness of mountains and forests in the works, dispelling the boredom of summer and experiencing the refreshing art.
June 2 - August 18, 2023
Cloud Art Museum Address The Interchange of Longgang Road and Changshan Road
Shenzhen Art Film Screening July Edition
Shenzhen Art Film Screening presents seven selected art films from current theaters and six films from the 'Panorama du Cinéma Français 2023', offering special discounted tickets for 24 screenings of art films.
July 1 - 30, 2023
Broadway Cinematheque, NO.9668 Shennan Ave., Nanshan.
