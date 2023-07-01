16 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shenzhen

Food & Drink

Bubbles & Brunch

Experience the delightful Bubbles & Brunch at Panos, the Steakhouse and Lounge. Indulge in a sumptuous brunch spread paired with sparkling bubbles, creating a perfect combination of exquisite flavors and relaxed ambiance.



July 15, 12:00

Panos, Shop 302, floor 3, Diamond Tower podium building, Xizhilang building, Yuehai street, Nanshan

Set Lunch for Two at Westwood Fire & Smoke



Enjoy the Set Lunch at Westwood Fire & Smoke, offering a variety of options for salads and main courses. Delight in a satisfying meal with flavorful choices that cater to your preferences.



Available from July, 2023

NL119 shop, Block 2, Nanshan Mix City, Shennan Road, Nanshan

New Dining Experience at OpenHouse



Starting now, every weekend at OpenHouse, we offer a new dining experience. Savour over 50 Southeast Asian food selections filled with a sense of different Asian cultures. Priced at RMB298/Person.



Available from July 2023

OpenHouse, 5/F, JEN Shenzhen Qianhai by Shangri-La, No. 399 Qianwan 1st Road, Qianhai

Mandarin Oriental Weekend Brunch



Prime Seafood | Unlimited Fresh Oysters | Chinese & Western Delicacies



Saturday and Sunday, 12:00 - 14:30

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen

Weekend Brunch at Matsuyi



Infuse your weekend with Japanese flavour and flair with Matsuyi's new brunch concept. Help yourself to endless platters of sashimi and sushi, order freelyfrom a vast selection of



soups, tempura, teppanyaki, and desserts.

Saturday and Sunday, 11.30AM - 2.30PM

Price: RMB498/person

Free Flow Beverage Package: RMB148/person

Free Flow Soft Drinks Package: RMB58/person

Brunch Indulgence at JW Marriott Shenzhen Bao'an



Experience the ultimate Brunch Indulgence at JW Marriott Shenzhen Bao'an. Delight in a lavish spread of delectable dishes, complemented by refreshing beverages, creating a truly memorable and indulgent brunch experience.



Available from July 2023

JW Marriott Shenzhen Bao'an

Music

CHAi 2023

xM_DSK Shenzhen special, featuring Japanese band ChAi.



July 14, 20:30 - Late

B10 Live, C2 North Side, OCT LOFT, Nanshan

NYC Footwork



Lineup: Kush Jones, Heling, Hotwill, anormalturtle300



July 15 - 16, 2023

OIL Club, L1-11A, 1/F Tairan Mansion, Chegongmiao

Falk Music Concert



Genre: Falk



June 30 - July 31, 20:00 (90mins)

Qing Shen, Golden Carnival Center Cinema, NO.2016 Fuzhong 1 Road, Futian

Arts



Exhibition of Huang Zhijian's Donation

This exhibition features Huang Zhijian's paintings, drafts, manuscripts, notes, pictures, newspaper clippings, Republican publications and other books and videos.



July 1 - August 10, 2023

He Xiangning Art Museum, NO.9013 Shennan Ave., Nanshan

Horizon: Moments



WS GALLERY hosts its first inaugural exhibition, artist Demos Chiang's solo exhibition "Horizon: Moments."



June 19 - August 1, 2023

WS Gallery, Gemdale Viseen Tower, No. 16, Gaoxin South 10th Road, Nanshan

Philip Colbert The Myth of The Lobster Planet



Calbert's large-scale solo exhibition at SWCAC will systematically present nearly 40 representative works in his creative career, including paintings, sculptures, giant air models, images and other diverse creations.



June 17 - October 15, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

A Splendid Blend of China and the West



The exhibition focuses on the historical background, technical origin, decorative themes, court interaction and export market of Guangenamel, focusing on the early appearance of Guangenamel and the details of the deep integration of Chinese and Western culture and craftsmanship, with a total of 258 cultural relics on display.



May 18 - October 22, 2023

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian

Love Luxury and Beauty in Classical Antiquity



"Vesuvius Volcano Buries Yesterday's Glory of the Ancient City." Freeze all the prosperous times in an instant. A luxurious banquet filled with delicious food and wine. The bustling ancient city market and streets. Rich artistic aesthetics and cultural pursuit. All sealed in the treasure box of history. Waiting for a moment to see the light again!



May 30 - September 3, 2023

Nanshan Museum, 2093 Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan

Leisure of Auteur and Amateur



An exhibition that is full of excitement and unstoppable, an instant experience of the wildness of mountains and forests in the works, dispelling the boredom of summer and experiencing the refreshing art.



June 2 - August 18, 2023

Cloud Art Museum Address The Interchange of Longgang Road and Changshan Road

Lifestyle



Shenzhen Art Film Screening July Edition

Shenzhen Art Film Screening presents seven selected art films from current theaters and six films from the 'Panorama du Cinéma Français 2023', offering special discounted tickets for 24 screenings of art films.

July 1 - 30, 2023

Broadway Cinematheque, NO.9668 Shennan Ave., Nanshan.

