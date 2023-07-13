Nominate Now in the 2023 That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards

After being forced to postpone last year, it's finally that time once again; time to recognize the Shanghai lifestyle industry with a big ol' party.

Now in its 15th year, the That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards has become one of the most prestigious nights of the year for Shanghai's lifestyle industry, with thousands of votes cast for the many nominees, and a stylish ceremony at Lounge by Topgolf in August, where the winners will be crowned.

From the finest boutique stores and shopping destinations to the most luxurious spas and respected art galleries, candidates represent the very best the city has to offer.

And, just like every year, readers can nominate their favorite gym, yoga studio, hair salon, tattoo parlor, travel agency and more, giving them the credit they deserve.

Simply message us on WeChat with the following information:

Category

Nominee Name

Here are some stylish moments captured at the 2021 That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards, followed by this year's categories.





Categories

Here are this year's categories, if you think we've left off anything worthy of recognition, reach out and let us know:



Gym of the Year

Fitness Studio of the Year

Wellness Studio of the Year

Yoga/Pilates Studio of the Year

Dance Studio of the Year



Skincare Brand of the Year

Spa of the Year

Hotel Spa of the Year

Hotel Staycation of the Year

Boutique Store of the Year

Shopping Mall of the Year

Hair Salon of the Year



Barber Shop of the Year

Tattoo Parlor of the Year

Art Gallery of the Year

Art Museum of the Year

Theater of the Year



Sustainable Brand of the Year

Indie Fashion Designer of the Year

Jewelry Designer of the Year

Serviced Apartment of the Year



Villa Complex of the Year

Travel Agency of the Year

Party Promoter of the Year

Delivery App of the Year

Plant-Based Meat Brand of the Year

Kid's Club of the Year

Mandarin School of the Year

Hospital Healthcare Provider of the Year

Clinic Healthcare Provider of the Year

Relocation Service of the Year

Nominate Now!

Nominating is so simple: message us on WeChat with the following information:



Category

Nominee Name

Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, July 23.

And, once again, if you think we're missing a category, reach out and let us know.

Sponsorship Opportunities

For sponsorship opportunities please contact us via email at marketing@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Venue Sponsor: Lounge by Topgolf

An entertainment landmark for foodies, cocktail lovers and activity seekers in Shanghai, Lounge by Topgolf is a premier entertainment destination perfect for hanging out with friends, enjoying happy hour with colleagues or planning a date night.

They feature seven VIP Swing Suites that can accommodate from 6-30 guests. Each Swing Suite delivers fun for golfers and non-golfers, with a variety of exciting virtual sports games, golf courses, and proprietary Topgolf experiences.