Nominate Now in the 2023 That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards

By That's Shanghai, July 13, 2023

After being forced to postpone last year, it's finally that time once again; time to recognize the Shanghai lifestyle industry with a big ol' party.

Now in its 15th year, the That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards has become one of the most prestigious nights of the year for Shanghai's lifestyle industry, with thousands of votes cast for the many nominees, and a stylish ceremony at Lounge by Topgolf in August, where the winners will be crowned.

From the finest boutique stores and shopping destinations to the most luxurious spas and respected art galleries, candidates represent the very best the city has to offer.

And, just like every year, readers can nominate their favorite gym, yoga studio, hair salon, tattoo parlor, travel agency and more, giving them the credit they deserve.

Simply message us on WeChat with the following information: 

  • Category

  • Nominee Name

New-QR.jpg

Here are some stylish moments captured at the 2021 That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards, followed by this year's categories.

DSC8216.jpg

DSC7494.jpg

DSC7621.jpg

DSC7830.jpg

DSC8110.jpg

DSC7594.jpg

DSC8336.jpg

DSC8424.jpg

DSC8555.jpg

For more photos, and all the 2021 winners, click here

Categories

Here are this year's categories, if you think we've left off anything worthy of recognition, reach out and let us know:

  • Gym of the Year

  • Fitness Studio of the Year

  • Wellness Studio of the Year

  • Yoga/Pilates Studio of the Year

  • Dance Studio of the Year

  • Skincare Brand of the Year

  • Spa of the Year

  • Hotel Spa of the Year

  • Hotel Staycation of the Year

  • Boutique Store of the Year

  • Shopping Mall of the Year 

  • Hair Salon of the Year

  • Barber Shop of the Year

  • Tattoo Parlor of the Year

  • Art Gallery of the Year

  • Art Museum of the Year

  • Theater of the Year

  • Sustainable Brand of the Year

  • Indie Fashion Designer of the Year

  • Jewelry Designer of the Year

  • Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • Villa Complex of the Year

  • Travel Agency of the Year

  • Party Promoter of the Year

  • Delivery App of the Year

  • Plant-Based Meat Brand of the Year

  • Kid's Club of the Year

  • Mandarin School of the Year

  • Hospital Healthcare Provider of the Year

  • Clinic Healthcare Provider of the Year

  • Relocation Service of the Year

Nominate Now!

Nominating is so simple: message us on WeChat with the following information: 

  • Category

  • Nominee Name

New-QR.jpg

Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, July 23.

And, once again, if you think we're missing a category, reach out and let us know.

Sponsorship Opportunities

For sponsorship opportunities please contact us via email at marketing@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Marketing-QR.jpg

Venue Sponsor: Lounge by Topgolf 

Weixin-Image_20230713115622.jpg

An entertainment landmark for foodies, cocktail lovers and activity seekers in Shanghai, Lounge by Topgolf is a premier entertainment destination perfect for hanging out with friends, enjoying happy hour with colleagues or planning a date night.

They feature seven VIP Swing Suites that can accommodate from 6-30 guests. Each Swing Suite delivers fun for golfers and non-golfers, with a variety of exciting virtual sports games, golf courses, and proprietary Topgolf experiences.

