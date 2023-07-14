20 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Foshan
Let's Meat Carnival
Experience a brand-new theme for buffet dining, featuring creative meat dishes from both Chinese and Western cuisines. Indulge in a feast of diverse meat delicacies with regional flavors and specially crafted innovative recipes. Enjoy free-flowing Belgian STRAFFE HENDRIK beer, a must-have combination with meat, on Fridays and Saturdays (additional charge of RMB99/person on weekdays). Don't miss out on this essential pairing for a sizzling summer!
Available from July 2023
Commune, InterContinental Foshan, NO.20 Denghudong Road, Nanhai
Swiss Breakfast
Swisstel Foshan introduces Swiss Breakfast, an exploration of Swiss hospitality craftsmanship, delivering pure nature and healthy vitality! With exclusive Swiss recipes and natural ingredients, indulge in a breakfast experience like no other.
Available from July 2023
Swisstel Foshan, Chanchang
BOXES: Teng Fei, Tan Ping
Boxes have a unique position in art history, icon boxes in the Western Middle Ages, Buddhist niches and the treasure boxes in Chinese culture.
May 27 - July 31, 2023
Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde
The Summer Dream of Sicilia
The exhibition is titled "Summer Dreams of Sicily", using the imagined beautiful scenery of Sicily to express reverie.
May 20 - July 20, Friday to Sunday, 10:00 - 18:00
Treside Gallery, 5001, 50/F, Building 27, Phase 2, Jinyu Binjiang, Daliang Vanke, Shunde
Dongguan
Saturday Night
In the theme of Brazil, enjoy special discounted drinks, Caipirinha at RMB58/glass or RMB150 for 3 glasses, and a "Happy Midnight" combo RMB100 for 3 mixed drinks. Performances: Impact 2 band and DJ IRAN.
July 15, 19:00 - Late
Bar Ink, R101 Share City, 33 Town. Dongcheng
DateMe Concert
A special Music concert featuring classic Hong Kong numbers!
July 16, 2023
Guancheng Vanke City Plaza, Guancheng
Children in the Eyes of Cartoonists Around the World
In this festival for children, the Centennial National Comic Museum has prepared a series of surprises for everyone - new exhibitions, new animations, and new benefits.
June 1 - August 31, 2023
Centennial Chinese Comic Art Museum, No. 37 Hongmei Avenue, Hongmei Town
Bai Nian Xin Huo
The exhibition unveils and puts in discussion, Lin Zexu's good family style.
June 3 - October 10, 2023
The Opium War Museum, No. 88 Jiefang Road, Humen Town
Hong Kong
Ink | Pulse
M+ presents the first dual-artist commission for the M+ Facade. The live generative work Ink | Pulse is a cross-disciplinary collaboration between acclaimed Taiwanese calligraphy artist Tong Yang-Tze and Hong Kong media artist Chris Cheung (h0nh1m). The algorithm-driven commission is inspired by and based on Tong’s Silent Music series, which comprises 100 ink-based pieces collected during her creative process over the years. Renditions of Tong’s masterful strokes, dots and markings are animated into pulsating apparitions and movements like a soundless graphical score.
Until September 24, 2023
M+, West Kowloon Cultural District
International Arts Carnival 2023
The International Arts Carnival (IAC) will be back to its full strength this summer, showcasing an exciting range of performances that cover dance, music, theatre and acrobatics, all infused with interactive, art-tech and multimedia elements from both local and overseas artists.
Until August 13, 2023
Tickets and Online Program:
https://www.hkiac.gov.hk/2023/tc/index.html
Sam and Her Amazing Book of Dinosaurs
Sam and Her Amazing Book of Dinosaurs seemingly blends analogue and digital elements to create a playful theatrical experience. Inspired by a children’s pop-up book, the show is enhanced with lively animation and video projection.
July 14 - 16, 2023
Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre
Season Finale
The Season Finale will take place on 16 July at the Sha Tin Racecourse, marking the end of another successful racing season. The event will feature a celebration party with racing heroes, as well as a spectacular pyrotechnics display.
July 16, 2023
Sha Tin Racecourse
Night of the Living Monsters Party
A myth-like rave celebrating queer imaginations with hardstyle beats.
July 15, 21:00 - Late
Terrible Baby, 4/F Eaton HK, 380 Nathan Road, Kowloon
In Virtual of Heritage
Utilising innovative heritage technology, the exhibition showcases the aesthetics of Hong Kong’s built heritage. The exhibition will take you on a virtual tour of historic buildings, where you can appreciate the intricate craftsmanship and architectural details up close. This will be a fun and engaging experience to explore Hong Kong’s monuments — are you ready?
May 19 - July 19, 2023
Foyer and the Thematic Exhibition Gallery, Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre
"HOPE" by Patricia Piccinini
The immersive exhibition HOPE showcases sculptural, photographic, and filmic works by Australian artist Patricia Piccinini. The exhibition delves into our hopes and fears about the impact of science on humanity.
May 24 – September 3, 2023
1/F, 3/F JC Contemporary, 1/F F Hall, Tai Kwun
SummerFest 2023
The annual SummerFest is back with a series of about 25 free 'Fun in the Sun' activities at the harbourfront! Highlights include 'Sun & Sand' in the Central Business District (CBD); the giant 'Sunny Side Up' installation; a 12-metre 'Great Blue Whale'; a golden 'Sunflower Field'; and a special exhibition titled 'One Citybus', which shows the evolution of the Hong Kong Island franchise buses, retired buses and the current fleet.
June 9 - July 23, 2023
Central Harbourfront Event Space, 9 Lung Wo Road, Central
Marc Riboud – From France to China
This May, f22 foto space is delighted to present the "Marc Riboud – From France to China" exhibition, an exciting cultural journey of the two countries, featuring works by one of the most celebrated French photographers to celebrate the French May Arts Festival on its 30th anniversary.
May 18 - July 31, 2023, 11AM - 7PM
f22 foto space, The Peninsula Hong Kong
Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass
The University Museum and Art Gallery of the University of Hong Kong is honoured to collaborate with the French May Arts Festival on Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass, an unprecedented display of works by the world-famous twentieth-century painter.
May 18 - August 27, 2023
University Museum and Art Gallery, The University of Hong Kong, 90 Bonham Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong
Macao
To Myself, For Myself
Presenting around 20 English poems, the exhibition revolves around themes of self-doubt, self-empowerment, and self-reflection, conveying to readers that life is full of ups and downs, but only through self-affirmation can one find self-redemption amidst the vicissitudes.
Until July 30, 2023
H2H Gallery, Estrada de Nossa Senhora de Ka-Ho, Macao
The Best Mirror Is A Friend's Eye
Throughout history, the "mirror" has been an object imbued with multiple meanings. Liang Qianting's solo exhibition will take place from June 8th to August 27th, 2023, showcasing twelve ceramic artworks created by Liang Qianting in 2020.
Until August 27, 2023
Calçada da Igreja de S.Lázaro, No. 10, 10 Fantasia-A Creative Industries Incubator, Macao
