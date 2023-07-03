24 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Guangzhou

Recommended

Yue X Hennessy

Explore the mountains and seas, Food and wine leads you to discover the new realm of modern Cantonese cuisine. Yue, redefine Cantonese cuisine to a whole new level, a journey to tickle your taste buds with memorable taste and sensation of five senses through the menu with Hennessy X.O, deep and powerful energy of life.



Black Pearl TWO Diamond Restaurant "YUE" will launch a special "Black Pearl Selection RMB1,388 Single Set Menu" this July.

Join us to experience unique exclusive butler service for limited discount on wines. For more information, please contact "Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine Customer Service."

Tel./WeChat: 19927576951

W Guangzhou Presents:

SunChasers - The Ultimate Summer Delight

Here's a glimpse of the amazing events we have lined up for you:



Every Wednesday Night

Happy Hour + Trivia/Comedy Night at WOO BAR

From July 19 thru September 6, join us every Wednesday evening from 6pm to 9pm for lively happy hours and entertainment! Immerse yourself in a lively atmosphere, savor refreshing drinks, and unleash your competitive spirit.

Weekend Brunch @29/F WET BAR

Dates: July 16, 30; Aug 12, 27

Time: Morning Wellbeing Program + Brunch

For just RMB 398, indulge in the ultimate morning wellbeing program, savor a delectable brunch spread, and enjoy a single swimming ticket for the day. This all-inclusive package is designed to nourish your body, mind, and soul. Please note that the morning wellbeing programs, except for the first session on July 16, will require an additional fee of RMB 88 per person.

W Guangzhou, No.26 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New City, Tianhe

Food & Drink

Southeast Asia Cuisine Festival



Experience the vibrant allure of Southeast Asia with The Westin Guangzhou's special summer event - Southeast Asia Cuisine Festival. Guest chef Jennifer Yeo, from Singapore, will take you on a tantalizing journey through the diverse flavors of Southeast Asian cuisine. Embark on a tropical gastronomic adventure and savor the delights.



Buffet Lunch: RMB188/P

Buffet Dinner: Mon. - Thur. RMB268/P; Fri. - Sun. RMB308/P

Until August 10, 2023

The Westin Guangzhou, No.6 Linhe Middle Rd, Tianhe

Friday Magic

Every Friday in July if you're eating in Morton's Grille, your child can learn magic from Nic the founder of N2G coin. He will teach every child the magicians secrets a different class each week, so they can dazzle you at home!



Must book in advance as seats are highly limited, this is only for diners children.

Bar Area, Every Friday in July, 14:00 - 15:00

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, 222 Xingming Lu, Tianhe

JIN MING Tasting Menu



With the resurgence of Chinese trends and traditional aesthetics, people are embracing the allure of Oriental beauty. At The Westin Pazhou, Chinese Executive Chef Leo Cao presents an exquisite array of dishes. Starting in July, experience the exclusive "Tasting Menu" personally curated by Chef Cao. Enjoy the JIN MING Inspiration for two at RMB688, or savor the "Essence of Summer" menu at RMB1,288 per person.



Available from July 2023

The Westin Pazhou, Area C, Canton Fair Complex, 681 Fengpu Zhong Rd., Haizhu

Oystiller Friday



Special offers:



Half a dozen fresh French oysters at RMB98

Plus Duval Leroy champagne at RMB580

Every Friday, until December 31, 18:00 - Late

Stiller Address 2/F LN Garden Hotel, Huanshi Dong Lu, Yuexiu

Encounter the Intangible Cultural Heritage

Discover the exquisite cloisonné art that was once cherished by the royalty. Pre-order the exclusive package to participate in this cultural activity on July 15 & July 29, which combines the beauty of traditional craftsmanship with the delight of classic afternoon tea.



July 15 & July 29, 2023

Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xi Heng Road, Tianhe

Set Lunch at Gail's



Working Day lunch Specials at GAIL'S has been served! Salad+Main+Drinks price from RMB48!



Every Monday to Friday, until August 31, 2023

Gail's American Cuisine & Bar, Unit 102, 27 Huali Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Celebrate Graduation



Book your graduation celebration lunch or dinner with our specially curated menus starting at RMB2,288 per table (3-4 people). More packages are available for 3 to 10 guests.



From now until August 31, 2023 (Excluding August 22)

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, 222 Xingming Lu, Tianhe

La Pampa X Major Crush Fashion & Music Cocktail Party



There are games, sweepstakes, DJ and more.



July 15, 15:00 - 19:00

La Pampa, No. 112 (next to Corner's Deli), Canton Place, Tianhe

Music



Live on the Deck

Live music performance with our favorite band in town!



Every Saturday, 21:00

The Happy Monk Party Pier, Shop 02, Building 60, Block B, Party Pier, 118 Modiesha Dajie, Xin'gang Dong Lu, Haizhu

Live Musique at The Goat



Live music at The Goat now welcomes Sheerlove and Stephano nack in town!



Every Tuesday to Saturday, until August 31, 21:30 - Late

The Goat, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Arts



Syria Ancient Cultural Relics Exhibition

From the second half of 2019, the China Cultural Relics Exchange Center began to communicate closely with the General Administration of Syrian Cultural Relics and Museums to coordinate the exhibition of Syrian ancient cultural relics in China. The final selected exhibits came from nine Syrian museums.



July 19 - October 19, 2023

Guangdong Museum, 2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Inside Out



CRAIG & KARL first large-scale solo exhibition, taking you into the fantasy world of pop filled with imagination and positive energy, discovering interesting little things in life and surprise moments worth touching.



July 19 - November 12, 2023

K11 Art Mall, 6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

2023 BLUEBLUE BL(UE)M



Featuring artists: Chung Dian, Jaes Lee, Lu Gao, Marius Seidlitz, Pattaradanai Motim, Placid, Rori Hee.



Until August 6, 2023

IM Gallery, A303, North Island Creative Park, No. 51, Xingang East Road, Haizhu

Expression For Countryside Through Painting



The exhibition is divided into three sections, displaying the art masterpieces of 39 artists. This series of works not only depict the beautiful countryside that is ecologically livable, but also the artistic capture of material abundance, spiritual prosperity and a better life, as well as vivid close-ups of touching stories and spiritual outlooks, truly presenting the rural landscape, cultural landscape and people's livelihood depicted through the artist's pen.



Until August 31, 2023

Terminal 2 Art Gallery, Baiyun International Airport Terminal 2, Huadu

Multicivilization



The Oiuci Caves Art Along the Ancient Silk Road

The exhibition is divided into three units: "Inheritance of Wisdom", "Historical Memory" and "Innovation and Development", and displays 62 exhibits, including mural works depicting the folk art style of ancient Qiuci society in Kyzyl Grotto mural art, representative modern and modern folk objects related to the mural content of Kuqa, and cultural and creative derivatives of Kyzyl Grotto mural art.



Until August 10, 2023

The Memorial Museum of Generalissimo Sun Yat-sen's Mansion, NO.18 Dongsha Jie, By Fangzhi Road, Haizhu

A Recluse's Book of Time



Yang Guoxin uses an unhurried pen to record the world's fireworks, war, love and turmoil, life and death. The exhibition displays over 100 works from Yang Guoxin.



Until September 16, 2023

Harmony & Beauty Arts Centre, The Flower Pavilion of Yuexiu Park, Yuexiu

Impression Monet



Authorized by Michael OMara Books, a well-known publishing house in London, the exhibition is based on the "Monet's Cat" picture book co-created by the famous children's book author Lily Murray, a graduate of Kingston University in London, and Becky Cameron, a well-known illustrator who graduated from Cambridge College of Art, as the main curatorial line, and narrates the "Monet's Cat" in the picture book.



Until September 18, 2023

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Plaza, No. 228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

The Insight of Cantonese Heritage



If a city is a historical picture, then intangible cultural heritage is a touch of coloring. The Canton Place heritage awakens the vitality of Lingnan's heritage.



Until July 22, 2023

The Canton Place, Haifeng Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Lifestyle

"Little Prince" Summer Holiday Getaway

"Whether the stars are set alight in heaven so that one day each of us may find his own again…” The magical journey of the Little Prince starts this summer, fulfilling the dreams of pure and innocent hearts. Come and explore the wondrous world of the Little Prince Theme Family Room at the InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center. Soar through endless galaxies, rediscover your inner child, and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.



Available from June 2023

InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, No. 828 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu

Wimbledon Championships



Enjoy Wimbledon Championships on a 240" screen!



July 3 - 16, 2023

The Goat, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

2023 FFACG Expo

The 30th edition of Firefly Animation Comics & Game Expo in Guangzhou is finally here! Enjoy the coolest summer with your favorate ACG characters.



July 15 - 18, 9:00 - 17:00

Poly World Trade Center Expo, NO.1000 Xingang Dong Lu, Haizhu

Dinosaur Prank Plan



Let's witness the discovery of dinosaur eggs and crocodile egg fossils for the first time in the Sanshui Basin (Guangzhou area), filling the gap in the macrovertebrate record in this area.



July 8 - August 31, 2023

Grandview Museum of Natural Science, 6/F, Grandview Mall, NO.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

