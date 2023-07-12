  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Turbulence on Shanghai-Beijing Flight Injures 2

By Alistair Baker-Brian, July 12, 2023

0 0

A video showing severe turbulence onboard a flight from Shanghai to Beijing has been doing the rounds on Chinese social media. 

The chaos resulted in two people – a passenger and a flight attendant – being hospitalized after landing in the Chinese capital. They were reportedly “thrown to the ceiling” of the plane. 

Watch the video below: 


The incident occurred on Air China flight CA1524 from Shanghai to Beijing on Monday, July 10. In a post via their official Weibo account, Air China stated the following: 

“On July 10, 2023, Air China flight CA1524 (Shanghai-Beijing, Airbus A330-300) experienced sudden clear air turbulence mid-flight. 

“The aircrew and service crew followed standard procedures to deal with this, doing everything possible to ensure passengers’ safety. 

“On this occasion, one passenger and one service crew member were injured. 

“The flight landed normally in Beijing at 5.18pm, after which Air China staff arranged for the injured parties to be taken to hospital for medical treatment. 

“We would like to express our sympathy and condolences to the injured parties. We will always do our utmost to ensure safe travel. 

“Thank you to all passengers for their care and support.” 

52591689130190_.pic.jpg

The official Weibo post from Air China regarding the incident. Screengrab via Weibo/@中国国际航空

Turbulence – usually caused by one or more of either mountains, jet streams or storms – is often part and parcel of flying. However, it generally doesn’t result in injuries. 

According to National Geographic, weather forecasts and pilot reports play a key part in predicting turbulence.

However, predicting exactly where and when turbulence will kick in during the course of a flight is not always so easy, especially when it comes to thunderstorms, which can result in turbulence far away from where the storm hits. 

Robert Sharman – a turbulence researcher at the US-based National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) – has been working on a turbulence system which creates more ‘nowcasting’ predictions. 

Part of Sharman’s research involves an algorithm which uses information from onboard sensors accounting for factors such as velocity, wind speed, air pressure, roll angle and more. 

[Cover image via Tencent Video]

Flights Extreme Weather Beijing Shanghai

more news

Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Resumes International Flights

Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Resumes International Flights

We're back in the game.

89 New Cases in Shanghai, Beijing Numbers Jump 40%

89 New Cases in Shanghai, Beijing Numbers Jump 40%

The saga continues...

67 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Another Death in Beijing

67 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Another Death in Beijing

The saga continues...

1 More COVID Death in Beijing, New Rules for Entering Shanghai

Beijing continues to face an outbreak of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

48 New Cases in Shanghai, New Rules for Entering Beijing

The saga continues...

39 New Cases in Shanghai, 3 COVID Deaths in Beijing

The saga continues...

15 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, International Flights Suspended

The saga continues...

4 New Shanghai Cases, More Flights Cancelled

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Marco Polo Bridge Incident

This Day in History: Shanghai's Yongkang Lu Bar Street Shut Down

Meet the Man Who Exposed a $300 Million Chinese Fraud

This Day in History: Henry Kissinger Secretly Visits China

43 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

2 Dead After Fire in Traditional Miao Village

2 Dead After Fire in Traditional Miao Village

WATCH: Turbulence on Shanghai-Beijing Flight Injures 2

WATCH: Turbulence on Shanghai-Beijing Flight Injures 2

20 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

20 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

China Now Has Driverless Taxis

China Now Has Driverless Taxis

Community Urged to Help Bring Baby Mia Home

Community Urged to Help Bring Baby Mia Home

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives