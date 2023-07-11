12 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Wednesday

Documentary Night – 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible @ Yak & Yeti

Documentary night at Yak & Yeti. 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible explores Nepal's deep connection to high-altitude mountaineering through the eyes of Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja, a fearless, fun-loving Nepali climber on a quest he dubs 'Project Possible' – to summit all 14 of the world's 8,000-meter mountains in just seven months, breaking the previous record of seven years.

It's RMB198 for two hours free flow, and full a la carte menu available.

Wed July 12, 7.30pm.

Yak & Yeti, 97 Xiangyang Lu, by Changle Lu 襄阳路97号, 近长乐路.

Adele & Amy Winehouse @ The Pearl

A night of music from Adele, along with that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Amy Winehouse.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed July 12, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Coldplay + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu July 13, 8.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga Tribute Show @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s Tribute series just keeps getting bigger! After sold-out series for Queen, Adele & Ed Sheeran and Linkin Park, The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be getting into the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri July 14, 6pm doors, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Friday



Happy Bastille Day @ Lounge by Topgolf



Head on over to Lounge by Topgolf on July 14 to enjoy an Bastille Day special: BOGO on selected whisky by the glass and swing suite gaming rental fee.

Fri July 14, 11.30am-Late.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Friday & Saturday

Shimmering Nights @ La Suite



Crazy rabbits are taking over La Suite this weekend! Expect a crazy party and, as always, plenty of surprises during the night!

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat July 14 & 15, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday



Yanran Sunset Soul @ Cotton's



Yanran is a R&B/neo-soul singer, songwriter and guitarist. Her soulful voice blends both sweetness and deep genuineness. Head along to Cotton's, where you can her music in the beautiful villa garden.

Sat July 15, 5-8pm; Free Entry.



Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl



One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl every other Thursday night, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: RedBox Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater at The Pearl!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat July 15, 7.30-9pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Madonna: Back to the 80s @ The Pearl

Let the Material Girl transport you back to the greatest decade of them all!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat July 15, 9.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Sunday



Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza @ Cages

This Sunday enjoy your favorite Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizzas at both Cages, Jing'an and Huangpu. They offer the classics - Meat Lover, Vegetarian, Chicken Parmesan - as well as a monthly special.

There is limited availability, and all pies must be pre-ordered, so place your order by scanning the QR above now!

Sun June 18, 10am-Late.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Tuesday



Vive La France Quiz @ El Santo



This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a Vive La France Quiz, in honor of the upcoming Bastille Day. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue July 18, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

The Cotton Club Band @ Shake



Every Tuesday evening, the legendary Cotton Club Band host a night of blues and stories at Shake.

Every Tue, from 9.30pm; Free.

Shake, 3/F, 46 Maoming Nan Lu, by Jinxian Lu 茂名南路46号3楼, 近进贤路.





Looking Ahead

Looking for More?



Like to Promote an Event?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: