Plum Rains End – Now for Sweltering Sanfu...

The good news: The plum rain season has officially ended, according to Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

The bad news: Its passing heralds the beginning of sanfu, the hottest period of the year – China's dog days of summer.

Goodbye Plum Rains



First up, some Plum Rains 2023 facts and figures:

It started on June 17 and lasted 24 days – three days longer than usual

It was the hottest plum rain season for 17 years – since 2007

The average temperature in the city was 27.8 degrees Celsius – 1.8 degrees higher than normal

The average precipitation was 348.7 millimeters – 50% more than usual



Hello Sanfu 三伏

Brace yourselves – sanfu is comin'!

Sanfu is used to describe the sweltering days of summer, and refers to three roughly 10-day periods that are predicted to be the hottest of the year:

Toufu 头伏 – the first period

Zhongfu 中伏 – the middle period

Mofu 末伏 – the final period

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, sanfu falls between mid-July and August every year, and can last anywhere between 30-40 days.

San (三) is the Chinese word for three, while fu (伏) has several meanings; it can be used to say 'lie down,' but can also mean to 'hide' or 'conceal.'

Some people take the meaning of 'lying down' and 'hiding' literally in this sense, and suggest that during sanfu we should hide at home and do as little as possible.



During sanfu, Chinese people will also eat different food to combat the heat: cold foods such as watermelons, cucumbers, bitter melons, mung beans and lotus pods to beat the heat; and also baked pancakes and fried eggs – flour-made foods rich in protein, vitamins and minerals, which can replenish the nutrition people lose after sweating.

Weather warnings are commonly issued throughout the period due to high temperatures, and residents are advised to reduce outdoor activities during times of peak heat when the sun is at its hottest.

There are a few indications we could be in for a scorcher this year, too. Last year, Shanghai set a new record for extreme hot days since records began in 1873.

And, not only was this year's plum rain season in Shanghai the hottest for 17 years, but North China – and Beijing – have also been experiencing an unprecedented heatwave.

Last month, the Chinese capital recorded its hottest June day on record. Moreover, both Beijing and Tianjin saw three consecutive days of temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for the first time ever.

The fun starts from today in Shanghai, with the high temperature forecast to be around 37 degrees over the next 10 days.



Oh, and if that wasn't enought weather drama for you – thunderstorms are still predicted to hit the city from time to time during sanfu.

Good times!

