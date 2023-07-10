  1. home
  2. Articles

6 Dead After Knife Attack at Guangdong Kindergarten

By Billy Jiang, July 10, 2023

0 0

On July 10, a horrifying knife attack took place at the entrance of a kindergarten in Lianjiang, Guangdong Province, resulting in the tragic deaths of six individuals, and leaving one person injured.

A video circulating online shows people lying in pools of blood outside the kindergarten, including both children and adults, and a man dressed in black shorts walking across the kindergarten playground with a knife.

At present, the scene has been cordoned off, and a large number of police officers are present.

_20230710170152.jpg

According to a statement from the Lianjiang Police's official WeChat account, at around 7.40am this morning, July 10, a deliberate act of injury occurred in Hengshan Town, Lianjiang City, resulting in six deaths and one injury.

At around 8am on the same day, the suspect, Wu Moujie (male, 25 years old, from Lianjiang City), was captured and brought into custody.

Currently, the case is under intensive investigation.

In a report by Dafeng News, it was quoted that the perpetrator appeared to have carried out the attack as an act of revenge:

"He is 25 years old, and his child was hit by a car. Perhaps the compensation has not been settled or the two parties failed to reach a satisfactory agreement.

"This incident resulted in six deaths and one injury, including one kindergarten teacher."

This incident adds to a distressing trend of knife attacks that have occurred in educational institutions across China.

According to a report by the BBC, there have been at least 17 documented knife attacks in schools, colleges, and universities in China since 2010.

Shockingly, 10 of these attacks have taken place between 2018 and 2023.

READ MORE: 2 Children Dead Following Kindergarten Knife Attack in Guangxi

READ MORE: 9 Students Killed in Knife Attack at Chinese Middle School

READ MORE: 14 Children Injured in Knife Attack at Chongqing Kindergarten

READ MORE: Knife-Wielding Man Stabs 11 Children at Kindergarten in China

Recognizing the severity of the issue, Chinese authorities have been taking steps to enhance security measures around schools since 2010.

Following an attack in April 2021, the ministry mandated emergency evacuation drills in schools as a proactive measure to enhance preparedness and response capabilities.

[Cover image via 新浪新闻/Sina Weibo]

Guangdong Lianjiang

more news

2023 Netherlands Film Festival Kicks Off in Guangdong

2023 Netherlands Film Festival Kicks Off in Guangdong

Brace yourselves for an explosion of 11 mind-blowing Dutch films available in cinemas across Guangdong.

Guangdong Braces for 'Dragon Boat Water'

Guangdong Braces for 'Dragon Boat Water'

As the days unfold, Guangdong stands ready to embrace the 'Dragon Boat Water.'

Guangdong Health Code Officially Goes Offline

Guangdong Health Code Officially Goes Offline

The Yuekang Code is officially dead.

Guangdong COVID Update: Buying Medicine Just Got Easier

Some good news for the province despite a rise in cases in Shenzhen.

404 Cases in Guangdong, Numbers Fall in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

Cases fall in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

115 Cases in Guangdong Province, Guangzhou and Foshan Worse Affected

Cases rise again Guangzhou.

Guangdong Province Reports 126 Cases of COVID-19

Your provincial COVID roundup.

High Temperatures to Hit Guangdong as Typhoon Muifa Hits

Get ready for a hot weekend.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Marco Polo Bridge Incident

Meet the Man Who Exposed a $300 Million Chinese Fraud

This Day in History: Henry Kissinger Secretly Visits China

Shaxi Old Town: One of Yunnan’s Best Kept Secrets

43 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Travel Gossip: Fly Around the World For Less Than 8K

Travel Gossip: Fly Around the World For Less Than 8K

6 Dead After Knife Attack at Guangdong Kindergarten

6 Dead After Knife Attack at Guangdong Kindergarten

WATCH: Frenchman Braves Heat, Enjoys Great Wall All to Himself

WATCH: Frenchman Braves Heat, Enjoys Great Wall All to Himself

Harbin to Host 9th Asia Winter Games in 2025

Harbin to Host 9th Asia Winter Games in 2025

43 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

43 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives