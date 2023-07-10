6 Dead After Knife Attack at Guangdong Kindergarten

On July 10, a horrifying knife attack took place at the entrance of a kindergarten in Lianjiang, Guangdong Province, resulting in the tragic deaths of six individuals, and leaving one person injured.

A video circulating online shows people lying in pools of blood outside the kindergarten, including both children and adults, and a man dressed in black shorts walking across the kindergarten playground with a knife.

At present, the scene has been cordoned off, and a large number of police officers are present.

According to a statement from the Lianjiang Police's official WeChat account, at around 7.40am this morning, July 10, a deliberate act of injury occurred in Hengshan Town, Lianjiang City, resulting in six deaths and one injury.

At around 8am on the same day, the suspect, Wu Moujie (male, 25 years old, from Lianjiang City), was captured and brought into custody.

Currently, the case is under intensive investigation.

In a report by Dafeng News, it was quoted that the perpetrator appeared to have carried out the attack as an act of revenge:

"He is 25 years old, and his child was hit by a car. Perhaps the compensation has not been settled or the two parties failed to reach a satisfactory agreement. "This incident resulted in six deaths and one injury, including one kindergarten teacher."

This incident adds to a distressing trend of knife attacks that have occurred in educational institutions across China.

According to a report by the BBC, there have been at least 17 documented knife attacks in schools, colleges, and universities in China since 2010.

Shockingly, 10 of these attacks have taken place between 2018 and 2023.

Recognizing the severity of the issue, Chinese authorities have been taking steps to enhance security measures around schools since 2010.

Following an attack in April 2021, the ministry mandated emergency evacuation drills in schools as a proactive measure to enhance preparedness and response capabilities.

[Cover image via 新浪新闻/Sina Weibo]