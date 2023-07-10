Travel Gossip: Fly Around the World For Less Than 8K

Are you planning a trip to Brazil? Well, we have some exciting news for you!

An amazing flight deal has recently emerged within frequent flyer groups in China, igniting a heated discussion among travel enthusiasts: for less than RMB8,000 (USD1,158.50), you can embark on an unforgettable adventure around the world, starting from Guangzhou and ending in Sao Paulo.

Flight route: CAN - SYD - SCL - GRU - DOH - HKG - CAN. Snapshot by That's.

The selected route from Guangzhou to Sao Paulo features two stopovers. First, you'll touch down in the vibrant city of Sydney, Australia; and then the adventure continues as you head to Santiago, Chile.

Flight information via Trip.com

On the return route, you'll make two more stopovers. First, in Doha, capital of Qatar; and then in Hong Kong, before taking a much shorter flight back to Guangzhou.

Sadly, for each stopover along the way, you won't have enough time to get out of the airport and experience each destination.

Flight information via Trip.com

This incredible travel deal covers a wide range of travel dates, spanning from October to late November, 2023.

With the option to spend three to 10 days in Brazil, the travel deal presents an ideal opportunity for holiday planners looking to enjoy a unique vacation.

While it may not be an Around the World in 80 Days kind of adventure, you may wish to take more than 10 days to truly appreciate the beauty and uniqueness of each destination along the way.



For those who have always dreamed of embarking on a fly around the world trip, this is an excellent chance to make that dream a reality. The prospect of crossing off an item from your bucket list is within reach with this extraordinary flight offer.

We'd love to hear about your own experiences with round-the-world travel. Share your stories and thoughts in the comments below. To stay up to date with the latest travel updates and news, follow our WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]