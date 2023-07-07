  1. home
Travel Gossip: China Compensates US 10-Year Visa Holders

By Billy Jiang, July 7, 2023

In a significant development, the Chinese embassy in the US has announced compensation arrangements for the use-suspension of 10-year multi-entry visas caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Chinese government has implemented further adjustments to its visa and entry policies, enabling the utilization of valid visas issued before March 28, 2020. 

Responding to the concerns raised by applicants, the Chinese embassy has introduced compensation measures specifically targeting US citizens holding multi-year multi-entry visas issued by Chinese authorities abroad before March 28, 2020. 

These individuals, whose visa usage was temporarily suspended between March 28, 2020, and March 14, 2023, due to the pandemic, are now eligible to apply for compensation.

The newly released announcement details the compensation arrangements in four key points:

1. US citizens holding multi-year multi-entry visas issued by Chinese authorities abroad before March 28, 2020 under bilateral reciprocity agreements, whose visas temporarily suspended of use between March 28, 2020 and March 14, 2023 due to the COVID-19, may apply for compensation.

However, if a new multi-year multi-entry visa or residence permit has been issued after March 28, 2020, no compensation will be given for the original multi-year multi-entry visa.

2. Applicants may choose whether to apply for compensation after the expiration of their visas. A three-year multi-entry visa can be applied free of charge in compensation.

If applicants choose to give up the compensation, a new 10-year multi-entry visa can be applied for with normal charge.

3. Compensated visas shall be applied for in accordance with normal visa procedures and document requirements.

4. The Chinese Embassy and Consulates-General in the US will no longer accept same category visa applications with 10-year multi-entry visas still valid for more than six months.

Applicants may choose to apply for compensated visas after the expiration of their original ones.

This announcement comes as a relief for US citizens impacted by travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic, providing them with compensation options and greater flexibility for future travel plans to China. 

As news spreads,  it remains to be seen whether similar provisions will be extended to visa holders from other nations. 

We will closely monitor developments and provide updates on any potential expansions or adjustments to the compensation arrangements.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

