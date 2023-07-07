Mr. Aref Sayegh is Appointed as General Manager of InterContinental Changsha

July 4, 2023 (Changsha, Hunan, China) - Aref Sayegh is appointed General Manager of InterContinental Changsha effective July 3, 2023. Hailing from Switzerland, with 28 years of rich experience in the field of global luxury hospitality of upscale hotels, clubs and residences, Aref brings profound expertise and an international business mindset to the position. Aref worked previously at various Ritz-Carlton, Kempinski and NUO hotels around the globe covering Europe, United States, China, and the Middle East. With professional education at École Hôtelière de Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland, he started his career and has served at the Ritz-Carlton Group for more than 10 years. Aref expanded his career and served as Worldwide Palace Manager for the Royal Family in Abu Dhabi. His journey with Kempinski and NUO then started with his roles as General Manager at Kempinski Hotels in Guangzhou, Wuxi, Chongqing, Guiyang and Cancun, Mexico. He also served at the landmark heritage hotel in Beijing – Beijing Hotel NUO, and the star property NUO Resort Hotel at Universal Beijing Resort as General Manager.



Aref Sayegh owns an extensive and strong background in luxury property operations. His leadership experience is specialized in luxury properties management with professional knowledge and understanding of the global market. Aref will further elevate InterContinental Changsha to the next level.

"Changsha is a historic and cultural city as well as a vibrant and fashionable city. The nightlife atmosphere of Changsha is renowned throughout the country. I will be leading my team to open a new chapter with the IHG True Hospitality. At the same time, I am very confident that InterContinental Changsha will continue to be a popular travel choice for global guests," said Aref Sayegh.