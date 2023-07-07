11 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Summer

4-Day Dreamlike Enshi Walking Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Located in the mountainous southwestern corner of Hubei Province, and home to the Tujia and Miao minorities, Enshi is famous for its mountains, rivers, lakes, karst topography, caves and Grand Canyon.

This five-day Enshi tour will take in the breathtaking canyons, experience exciting boating, and explore mysterious caves, all the while appreciating ethnic architecture and local customs.

Explore this stunning, green landscape and drift on its crystal clear waters.

7-Day Xinjiang: Kashgar, Taxkorgan, Urumqi & Turpan



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you're curious about Xinjiang, this seven day classic itinerary – starting from Kashgar, passing through Taxkorgan, and ending up with Turpan – is the perfect way for you to explore the wider area.

Take in numerous spectacular natural scenes and cultural heritages on the way. The cities selected all represent an aspect of Xinjiang; by visiting them and talking with locals you will discover what the real Xinjiang looks like.

Travel with local operator Xinjiang China International Travel Service and, one day, when you go back home, you can tell your friends: I’ve been to Xinjiang.

3-Day Xianju Beauty Canyon Hiking & Swimming

Image via Dragon Adventures

Xianju Beauty Canyon is located in the upper reaches of Xianju County, Zhejiang. Surrounded by mountains, it offers beautiful views and very lush vegetation.

The gurgling stream at the bottom of the valley is refreshing and clear, with the best water quality in East China, and there are many pools for swimming.

Stay at a local farmhouse, savor local delicacies, swim and chill by the water!

3-Days Xi'an Culinary Tour with Terracotta Warriors & More



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Boasting over 3,000 years of history, Xi’an always impresses visitors with a large amount of historical and cultural heritage sites.

During this three-day Xi’an getaway, you will be guided to all the highlights of this ancient capital city, including the City Wall, Muslim Quarter, Wild Goose Pagoda, Grand Tang Dynasty Everbright City and – of course – world-renowned Terracotta Warriors.

You'll also have the chance to try Xi'an's most authentic snacks, including biangbiang noodles, ice peak (a kind of drink), soup dumplings, mirror cake, sour plum soup, dried persimmon and lamb skewers.

7-Day Wild Silk Road Adventure: Mogao Grottoes, Rainbow Mountains, Chaka & Qinghai Lake



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you want to know more about mysterious Western China, but have no idea where to start, then just follow the Silk Road.

Spend seven days traveling the ancient trade route with Gansu May International Travel Service, enjoying both breathtaking landscapes and mysterious religious art, from oases to deserts; this itinerary won’t let you down, no matter what you want to experience in a trip.

Buddhist temples, Qinghai Lake, Yadan landscapes, Rainbow Mountain, the Great Wall, Mogao Grottoes... the list goes on!

3-Day White Water Canyon & Fairy Resort Pool Party



Image via Dragon Adventures

Xinchang is a county full of surprises and hidden hiking trails. Trek two of the most spectacular trails, enjoying the beauty of nature – green valleys, lakes and rivers.

To make the most of this beautiful and exquisite scenery this summer, Dragon Adventures invites you to stay at the Baizhang Arts and Humanities Resort.

Located in the Baizhang rock scenic area, the hotel offers good quality rooms with beautiful natural scenery from its windows, as well as an outdoor swimming pool, which is also surrounded by a beautiful landscape.

The best part? It’s only a three-and-a-half hours’ drive from Shanghai!

7-Day Southern Xinjiang Tour with Urumqi, Turpan & Kashgar





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages.



Acquaint yourself with exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics.

On this seven-day tour you'll travel through Xinjiang's vast deserts and plateaus, discovering Urumqi and Erdaoqiao International Bazaar, Turpan, Karakuri Lake, Tuyugou Village and Thousand Buddha Caves, the Jiaohe Ruins and Karaz Well, Id Kah Mosque, Heavenly Lake, Kashgar Old Town and more.

6-Day North Xinjiang: Urumqi, Sayram Lake, Kalajun & Naraty Grasslands





Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel



When you ask anyone in Xinjiang about the most beautiful places in northern Xinjiang, the Ili River Valley is inveriably on the list.

It is a paradise on earth, a colorful world all year round. Lie down on the Kalajun and Naraty grasslands and be surrounded by wildflowers.

Sayram Lake is another destination for the romantic; like tears dropped from the sky, the water is crystal clear and changes color each season. Experience 'Sayram Blue,' a color scheme you can only find in Sayram lake.

The whole trip starts from beautiful Heavenly Lake and ends with the vast Naraty grassland, where even your dreams will be full of the scents of grass and flowers!

3-Day Tonglu Mountain Paradise & Huxiao Gorge Rafting



Image via Dragon Adventures

It is impossible to not be moved by the landscape of Tonglu, which offers a truly dreamlike landscape just a few hours away from the bustling city. The Baiyun Riverside Bed & Breakfast is a pure white building that forms a lovely contrast with the lush green natural scenery.

Each room has a balcony facing the mountains and the river, and the B&B also has a large and beautiful swimming pool. If you stay on the first floor, you can jump into the swimming pool directly from your balcony!

Huxiao Gorge Scenic spot is surrounded by mountains on all sides, with very dense forest coverage. The natural environment surrounding the gorge is very pleasant and full of oxygen, giving the area its 'Forest Oxygen Bar' nickname.



Tonglu Tiger Xiaoxia rafting is extremely popular, and has a reputation of being the one of the best rafting experiences in East China. With a large drop and a majestic quantity of water over 10 kilometers, Huxia will provide you with a top level rafting experience.

5-Day Ningxia Wine Tasting & Desert Camping





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Ningxia, located in the remote, arid northwest, is a frontier region of nomadic breeders and sedentary farmers, and home to Muslim travelers of the Silk Road; a land of Buddhist statues, cave inscriptions and royal tombs of ancient dynasties.

Tour a local winery, taste the libations and learn about the region's booming industry, explore beehive-shaped imperial tombs of the Western Xia Dynasty, take in the magnificent Tenger Desert overlooking the Yellow River at Qintongxia Grand Canyon and camp out in the clear desert night sky studded with twinkling stars.

8-Day Tibet: Lhasa, Yamdrok tso-Shigatse & Everest Base Camp



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel



Start out in Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region, and the political, economic, cultural and religious center of Tibet, a city full of both human and natural landscapes. There visit Potala Palace, and explore its maze-like rooms and temples.

Head on to sacred Yamdrok Tso Lake, regarded as the "turquoise earrings scattered by a goddess." Pristine and free of pollution, its waters are as blue as a sapphire.

Visit the Tashilunpo Monastery, that houses a giant statue of the Maitreya Buddha, the biggest gilded statue of Maitreya in the world, as well as a tomb of all the Panchen Lama, adorned with jewels and gold.

Finally, take in amazing views of Mount Everest, the highest in the world, located in the border between China and Nepal.

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]