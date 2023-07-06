F1 Chinese Grand Prix Returns to Shanghai in 2024

Petrolheads rejoice! Formula One is back on track in Shanghai, with the Chinese Grand Prix included – and confirmed by the city sports bureau – in the 2024 season schedule.

The Shanghai race had been scheduled, then cancelled because of the pandemic, for four straight years since 2020.



Now, with the COVID crisis in the rear view mirror, we are once again ready to burn rubber. The Shanghai International Circuit will host the prestigious event from April 19 to 21, 2024.



The 2024 Formula One season will see a record 24-race schedule, up from 22 races this year; along with the Chinese Grand Prix, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Imola Circuit in Italy, cancelled in 2023 due to flooding in the area, will also return to the calendar.

For those of you that don't know what to expect from F1 Weekend (the last one was over four years ago!) here’s our inside track from 2019...

