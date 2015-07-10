The Ultimate Guide to Shanghai Summer Camps

Awesome Sports Camp



Coach 23 and Awesome Kids are teaming up again at the beautiful Shanghai Town & Country Club from June 12 to August 25!

STCC has awesome facilities, so expect a summer of sports and fun for awesome kids between the ages of 7 and 11.

Age: 7-11 years old

Date: June 12-Aug 25



Time: 8.30am-3.30pm

Price: RMB3,800/week*

*Discounts for multiple weeks

Location: Shanghai Town & Country Club

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Shanghai Summer Arts Camp



The Shanghai Summer Arts Camp will feature unique, exciting weekly themes where children will have the opportunity to practice skills in art, such as painting, illustration, print-making, interior decoration and crafts.

They will participate on-line with an experienced facilitator leading the weekly sessions, and enjoy themes such as adventures in Mexico, beautiful botanicals and attend the Mad Hatter’s tea party with Alice!

All materials will be provided in advance, leaving kids to get imaginative and enjoy stimulating, meaningful activities for their camp week from the comfort of their home or on their travels.

Expect to have an array of creative delights to brighten up your interior space at the end of your child’s camp week!



Date: June 26-Aug 25



Time: Morning Session (6-10 years) 9.15am-12pm; Afternoon Session (8+ years) 1.30-4.15pm

Price: RMB2,200/week

*RMB1,850 special early bird discount if you sign up before June 5; single day rates available

Location: This is an on-line camp; connect via Zoom from the comfort of your home! Materials will be provided and sessions led live by an experienced art educator.

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Onyxx Summer Camp



Get a most energetic and healthy summer vacation! Main activities include football, basketball, dodgeball, dance, fitness and swimming, while there will also be arts & crafts for creative little ones!

Age: 4-12 years old

Date: July 12-Aug 18



Time: 9am-12pm Half Day; 9am-3pm Full Day

Price: RMB2,999* Full Day; RMB1,899* Half Day; RMB300 Lunch

*10% off special early bird discount if you sign up before May 20

Location: Yanlord Riverside Garden, 388 Furongjian Lu, Puxi

Contact: Scan the QR code...

「Earth Warrior」Mixed Sports Summer Camp



Coming this summer, Refuge Martial Arts will lead its next fleet of Earth Warriors to the Base by XTERRA alongside Yangcheng Lake, Suzhou.

There, the Earth Warriors will be led by world leading coaches in outdoor sports and physical fitness with up to three hours of training per day.

Over the course of the week, students will experience cycling, hiking, long distance running and more! Through these challenges, Earth Warriors will build unbreakable minds and spirits.

To be a next generation leader, Earth Warriors will need to develop a keen eye for sustainability, cultivate a far horizon approach to critical thinking and have a rock-solid sense of responsibility.

Refuge Martial Arts will instill a 'leave no trace' approach to outdoor training for the students; Little Warriors will participate in practical workshops on sustainability and environment protection in daily life.

Age: 6-12 years old



Date: Competition Training Camp Jul 3-8, Aug 7-12

Time: Full-day sleep away camp

Price: RMB9,688*

*RMB8,888 special early bird discount if you sign up before May 30

Location: Suzhou Yancheng Lake – Xterra Base (1.5 hours drive from Shanghai)

Contact: Rita on 186 1689 7961 or scan the QR code...

F&B Summer Camp



Cook food from around the world. Every day consists of a three-course meal (usually appetizer, main and dessert) plus you will make a drink based on the theme of the day.

There are three weeks to choose from. The first week focuses on China, while the other two focus on two other big regions in the world.

The camp can be booked by week (five different regions) or simply by the day. Book by scanning the QR code on the flyer above.

Age: No age restrictions (however, a child below 10 years of age needs to be supervised by an adult).



Date: Chinese Food July 10-14; Central Asian Food July 24-28; European Food Aug 7-11

Time: 9.30am-3pm

Price: RMB2380 week; RMB580 day

Location: CieCAS, Zhongshan International Plaza, Building B, 1/F, 789 Tianshan XI Lu, Shanghai (Close to Songhong Metro Station, Metro Line 2, Exit 4)

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Jiahui Health Scholar Program



Unique in its depth and comprehensiveness, Jiahui Health's annual healthcare summer program for high school students is now open for applications.



The two-week Jiahui Health Scholar Program at Jiahui International Hospital provides an immersion in a truly international medical environment and enables students to acquire the skills and knowledge that will give them a head start if they wish to pursue a career related to medicine or life sciences.



Working alongside and shadowing Jiahui's team of international healthcare professionals, students will be able to experience different departments within a healthcare institution and gain an understanding of how they interact to deliver excellent patient care.

Age: High school students

Date:

Time: Mon-Fri

Price: RMB 5,500/2 weeks

Location: Jiahui International Hospital

Contact: Scan the QR code...

WorldStrides



Entrepreneurialism – Business and Leadership

This course introduces the leading-edge concepts and principles that serve as foundations for a successful career in business, business creation, and entrepreneurialism.

Course projects include real-life case studies and the design of a start-up venture through:

Business Intelligence

Design Thinking

Lean Startup

Lean Canvas

Leadership

Age: 13-15 years old



Date: July 3-14 (No activities on weekends)

Time: 9am-4pm

Price: RMB20,800 (RMB19,600 before May 21)

Location: Shanghai Singapore International School, 301 Zhujian Lu, Minhang, Shanghai

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Oxbridge Youth CSI

This course is an exploration of the components of crime scene investigation from both a theoretical and practical perspective.

Students will explore the influences of history, science, law, ethics, media, and professional investigation practices. Thinking like a detective will be a thread that will run throughout the course that teaches:

CSI Foundation



Observation & Recording

Evidence & Reasoning

Reconstruction of the Crime Scene

Reports & Presentations

Age: 13-15 years old



Date: 9am-4pm

Time: July 5-15 (No activities on Sunday)

Price: RMB18,800 (RMB17,600 before May 21)

Location: Shanghai Singapore International School, 301 Zhujian Lu, Minhang, Shanghai

Contact: Scan the QR code...



Fast Kindergarten Theme Study Camp



Join FAST Kindergarten this summer for four different two-week sessions of themed camps including Crazy Sports, Jurassic World, Global Gastronome and FAST Broadcast Room.

Foreign teachers lead classes all day

The most beautiful Castle kindergarten in Shanghai with double swimming pools

Age: 2-6 years old

Date: July 3-Aug 25 (four different two-week sessions)

Time: 8.20am-4pm

Price:: RMB9,200 per two-week sessions

Location: 1988 Yunshan Lu, Pudong Green City, Shanghai

Contact: +86 177 1704 3079 or scan the QR code for Kindergarten Admissions Office Wechat...

FD Academy Summer Camp



FD Academy 2023 Summer Soccer Camp is aimed at both boys and girls players aged between 4-14 years old. It is a unique opportunity to continue growing and improving as a player.

This camp is the right choice for players that wants to improve their game and thus be more confident on the pitch with or without the ball. Players will also have fun and get to know new teammates.

The camp curriculumis player-focused, with experienced and dedicated coaches there by your child's side, guiding them offering advice to improve their game.

Players will be exposed to various unique training equipment and drills to challenge them and get them to the next level.

The camp is open to two groups: Junior Group (4-6 years) and Senior Group (7-14 years). Junior group sessions will run from 4pm to 5.30pm whiles the Senior group will run from 4pm to 6pm.

Age: 4-14 years old



Date: June 19-23; June 26-30; July 3-7; July 10-14; July 17-21; July 24-28; July 31-Aug 4

Time: 4-5.30pm Juniors; 4-6pm Seniors

Price: 4-6 years old RMB1,000/week; 7-14 years old RMB1,400/week

Location: Mingdu Sports Park, 620 Hongsong Dong Lu

Contact: info@fdshanghaiacademy.com

Tennisline Grand Club



Tennisline is a leading international tennis academy from Europe with 20+ years of expertise in providing tennis lessons for kids and adults. They are passionate about tennis!

The depth of their tennis expertise ensures that each aspect of a player's development is addressed and full potential is reached. Their team of foreign coaches has extensive international coaching experience and multiple professional certifcations (ITF, PTR, iTPA).

Tennisline's main focus is to ensure a complete pro-training environment and highly personalized coaching to players committed to their tennis development.

At Tennisline, they are dedicated to the instructions, development and success of each player with strong focus on physical, technical, tactical and mental components.

Age: All ages



Date: July 3-Aug 25

Time: Mon-Fri, 9-11am

Price: RMB2,500/week

Location: 568 Julu Lu, Jing'an, Shanghai

Awesome Summer Camp



Awesome Kids is back for their 13th year for their Awesome Summer Camp with a summer of fun and learning using their awesome play-based approach at Awesome Kids Academy!

Age: 2-6 years old

Date: June 12-Aug 25



Time: 8.30am-3.30pm

Price: RMB3,500/week*

*Discounts for multiple weeks

Location: Awesome Kids Academy

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Sunrise International Kindergarten Summer Program 2023



A mix of fun, learning, creative and enriching activities and experiences in a bilingual setting:

Daily phonics lessons

Role playing

Water fun

Field trips

Fun Events



Physical activities

Creative crafts

Story time

Themed lessons

Weekly themes:

Fantastical fairy tales I and II 奇幻童话1和2



Going to the space 太空遨游

Under the sea 海底探索

Climbing on a rainbow 彩虹漫步

If I was an insect 亲触大自然

Returning to the past 回归原始

Age: 18 months to 6 years old



Date: July 3-Aug 25

Time: 8am-4pm, but children can arrive at any time

Location: No.2, Lane 9, Hengshan Lu, Xuhui District 徐汇区 衡山路 9弄 2号

Contact: Scan the QR code...

LMS Sport Medicine



If you’ve never heard of LMS, you are truly missing out. As the only school of its kind in Shanghai that educates kids about the importance of health, their summer camp should definitely be on every parent’s radar.

With this year’s summer camp theme being Sports Medicine, LMS plans to incorporate exciting sports activities (inspired by the Olympic Games) along with lessons on relevant medical aspects.

Kids are always active, so it’s never too early for them to learn about things like sports injury prevention and treatment, exercise for health, as well as training and nutrition advice.

Kids can choose from three different themes or join all three if they are up for it. LMS also offer an early-bird discount too, if booked before May 30.

Age: 5-11 years old

Date: July 3-Aug 25, 5 days a week

Time: 9am-4pm

Price: RMB4,300 per week early bird until May 30, RMB4,600 per week after May 30

Location: Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, 266 Lan'an Lu

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Redbox Musical Theater Summer Camp



What makes people happier in a hot summer than in the world of musicals?



Musicals are the performing arts of drama, music and dance. With the Redbox professional team, feel the magic of the musical in six days of summer camp.

Every student will also have the opportunity to get individual one-on-one guidance from the teacher.

Redbox deeply feel that every student should have the opportunity to be the star!

Age: 9-15



Date: July 10-15



Time: Mon-Sat, 9.30am-4pm



Price: Early Bird Special RMB6,999 before June 20; RMB7,300 after June 20

Location: The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Exclusive British Coach (BHS) Led Equestrian Summer Camps









Hosted by former professional, international British representative rider and BHS coach Brian Mclean:



Double riding sessions plus a horse & stable management class and knowledge learning class every morning



Each day has a theme: Safety; Handling Horses; Care & Welfare (basic veterinary skills); Equipment; Position & Key Aids of Riding Correctly

Award of Royal Blue Equestrian Certificate of Achievement & Rosette

Held in partnership with Jay’s Ranch at Sanlin Branch, Pudong

Max riders per week is 8, first bookings secure places

Date: July 3-7, July 10-14

Time: Mon-Fri, 8.45am-1pm

Price: RMB8,880* per person

Location: Jay’s Ranch Equestrian Centre, 1200 Changqing Lu, Pudong

*100% refund up to 10 days before start and 50% up to 5 days only

Contact

For more details, clothing, directions map and to make bookings please contact...



WeChat: wx-lw123

Email: manager@royalblue.group



Or scan the QR code...



Horse Riding International Camp



Certified French Qualification Riding School

International coach team of bilingual Chinese and American coaches

Located in a nature park with greenery and natural science classes

Multi-sport camp with horse riding, ping pong, basketball, swimming, badminton

Age: 6 years old and up

Date: July 4-7; July 11-14; July 18-21; July 25-28; Aug 1-4; Aug 8-11; Aug 15-18; Aug 22-25

Time: Tue-Fri, 8am-5pm

Price: RMB5,980

Location: Shanghai Westend Equestrian Club, 199 Qiugan Lu, Changxing Countryside Park

Contact: Call 183 0626 2549 or scan the QR code...

Stone Motion







To build up a passionate, positive and powerful training studio will always be the creed of Stone Motion.



Established in Shanghai in 2013, Stone Motion has won plenty of praise from clients. And, after moving to the new venue, they have doubled the size of their space, upgraded their equipment, and added even more kids' courses.





Training takes place five days a week, three hours a day...



Martial Arts Training: Strengthen coordination and self-defense, and improve cardiopulmonary function.

Yoga Course: Improve flexibility, recover muscles, correct posture and learn head-handstand to achieve better body balance.

Physical Fitness Course: Improve cardiac and pneumonic function, boost immunity, enhance physical fitness. Access to Spartan Race junior group obstacle training.

Age: 6-14 years old

Date: July 17-Aug 25

Time: 2-5pm

Price: RMB2,998/week; RMB5,298/2 weeks; RMB9,380/4 weeks

Location: 105, Building 7, 477 Aomen Lu, Putuo District

Contact: Scan the QR code...

CRGG



CRGG Beginners Summer Camp 2023

CRGG Academy has a worldwide reputation for progressive golf education of the highest quality.



At CRGG Academy Shanghai, they have developed a reputation for excellence and quality, building a proud tradition to educate golfers for the future.

The CRGG Academy team of certified golf instructors/coaches have designed a program featuring instruction, game stations and driving skills and drills that develop fundamental skills and experience with the fullswing, shortgame and putting, with basic rules of golf and player etiquette for juniors who have an interest in gaining more golf experience.

These camps are designed to give juniors a comprehensive, fun, and safe learning experience where all areas of the game are covered, starting with fundamentals and working up to higher level skills.

Meanwhile, CRGG trains the kids to learn to understand and respect others through teaching them the core values, rules and etiquette of golf, cultivating their interest in the game and bringing out the best in each golfer to maximize their potential and goals in golf through the summer camp activities.

Age: 4-12 years old

Date: Camp 1: July 4-7; Camp 2: July 25-28; Camp 3: Aug 1-4

Time: 2-6pm

Price: RMB8,888 per camp

Location: Tomson Golf Club, No. 1, Longdong Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai

Contact: Sally Liang 134 7242 7551

CRGG Players Summer Camp 2023

The Player’s Summer Camp offers beginner, intermediate and advanced junior golfers the opportunity to continue developing all parts of the game, including 18-hole rounds of golf under the guidance of a CRGG certified golf instructor each day.



CRGG Academy will arrange fun games and competitions, such as Best Gross Score, Best Net Score, Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin every day to inspire junior golfers’ positive and winning attitude.



Participants will receive comprehensive instruction on all facets of the game including putting, shortgame – chipping, pitching, bunker shots, fullswing – iron approach shots and woods.

Interactive games which incorporate drills with mental components of the game are a major part of this camp.



CRGG Academy endeavors to be the best at educating your kids about the wonderful sport of golf in a safe, fun, and family friendly environment.

Age: 7-17 years old with playing experience before



Date: Camp 1: July 10-14; Camp 2: July 17-21; Camp 3: Aug 7-11; Camp 4: Aug 14-18; Camp 5: Aug 21-25

Time: 9am-5pm

Price: RMB25,000 per camp

Location: Tomson Golf Club, No. 1, Longdong Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai

Contact: Sally Liang 134 7242 7551

BodyLab Dance Center Rhythmic Gymnastics & Dance Summer Camp



BodyLab Dance Center is an international lab with three locations in Shanghai.



Spend your summer holiday dancing, creating and performing in their exceptional and fun summer dance camp. After training, they offer Rhythmic Gymnastics Competitions and Hip Hop Battle.

Each session combines the study of a variety of technique classes including:

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Ballet

Jazz

Hip-Hop

Contemporary, and more

BodyLab welcomes all levels and different age students to join them.

Feel the Rhythm with BodyLab!

Age: 5-12 years old



Date: Competition Training Camp July 3-Aug 4; Summer Camp July 3-Aug 25 (2 weeks per camp)

Time: Mon-Fri, 9am-12pm & 1-4pm

Price: RMB4,000-6,600/2 weeks* (depending on style and duration)



*Special early bird discount if you sign up before May 30; sign up with more than one child and get a friend and sibling discount.

Locations

Bodylab FOR Location



A310 FOR, 2108 Yanggao Zhong Lu, Pudong District

Tel: 021 5897 8606





Bodylab Weifang Location

2/F, 70 Weifang Xi Lu

Tel: 021 6890 8929







Bodylab Zhangyang Location

No.2, 1/F, Building 3, Lane 1550, Zhangyang Lu

Tel: 021 5058 0559

Sign Up Now

Nicole BodyLab

15821213064

Follow BodyLab Official WeChat

That's Mandarin Chinese Summer Camp

That's Mandarin Chinese Summer Camp is a wonderfully immersive experience for kids and teens aged 7-17, provided by That's Mandarin Language School. Since 2005, over 10,000 campers have joined the camp programs. Campers will explore Chinese culture, go on field trips, and learn Mandarin with engaging Chinese classes.

Your child will get a chance to experience traditional Chinese culture through various cultural activities such as:

Chinese calligraphy

Tea ceremony

Cooking classes

Paper-cutting

Making shadow puppets

And many more.

Available from June 5 to August 25;

Camp programs include Classes-Only Camp, Day Camp, Full Camp, Homestay Camp, and Family Camp.

Age: 7-17 years old

Date: June 5 to Aug 25

Time: Mon-Fri, 9am-12pm & 1pm-4pm

Price: From 3000 RMB / week*

Location: 881 Wuding Lu, Bldg 1, 5/F, Jing’an District 市静安区武定路881弄1座5层

WeChat: thatsmandarin006

Email: info@thatsmandarin.com

*Camp pricing varies based on the camp program and type of accommodation you choose. For more information about the camp programs, visit...



Lime Dance 2023 Summer Kids Dance Camp



Lime Dance is located at the downtown area, and offers different kinds of dance classes with international instructors. Styles include:

Jazz Funk

Modern Dance

Heels Dance

MV Dance

Zumba

Salsa

Contemporary

Ballet

Heels Dance

Chair Dance

Broadway Musical Theater Dance

Lime Dance continuously absorbs world concepts and trends to improve and innovate the classes and performances. This summer, they are offering three camps...

Kids Hip-Hop, Age 4-6

Learn the basic elements of hip hop, and develop technical skills that will help in dancing



Learn a piece of choreography which at the end of the camp will professionally filmed, with detailed selection of outfit for each child



Age: 4 to 6 years old

Date: July 31-Aug 13 (two weeks, 20 classes in total); Shooting day Sat Aug 12

Time: Mon-Fri, 4-5.10pm (30 mins/class, each class 10 mins break)

Price: RMB3,200; Early Bird before June 15 RMB3,000; 2 people sign up together RMB2,800

To ensure class quality, this camp is limited to 10 students maximum.

Kids Hip-Hop, Age 6-10

Learn basic elements hip hop, jazz funk and modern dance, and develop technical skills that will help in dancing

Learn a piece of choreography which at the end of the camp will professionally filmed, with detailed selection of outfit for each child

Age: 6 to 10 years old

Date: July 31-Aug 13 (two weeks, 30 classes in total); Shooting day Sun Aug 13

Time: Mon-Fri, 2-4.30pm (45 mins/class, each class 5 mins break)

Price: RMB5,600; Early Bird before June 15 RMB5,200; 2 people sign up together RMB4,800

To ensure class quality, this camp is limited to 15 students maximum.



Teenager K-pop MV Dance, Age 10-14

Improve body awareness, learning technical aspects including body, muscle and power control

Specially designed homework and self practice exercises with instructors guiding will help kids to learn how to express themselves through movement and perform on camera

All kids will join a Professional MV shooting, leaving a great memory and experience

Age: 10 to 14 years old

Date: July 24-Aug 6 (two weeks, 30 classes in total); Shooting day Sun Aug 6

Time: Mon-Fri, 2-4.30pm (45 mins/class, each class 5 mins break)

Price: RMB5,600; Early Bird before June 15 RMB5,200; 2 people sign up together RMB4,800

To ensure class quality, this camp is limited for 15 students maximum.

Contact

Tel: 021 6271 3931



Instagram: limedanceshanghai

Address: 6B, No.8, Ruijin Yi Lu, by Julu Lu 瑞金一路8号6B, 近巨鹿路

Or scan the QR code...

