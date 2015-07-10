The Ultimate Guide to Shanghai Summer Camps

Awesome Sports Camp
Coach 23 and Awesome Kids are teaming up again at the beautiful Shanghai Town & Country Club from June 12 to August 25!
STCC has awesome facilities, so expect a summer of sports and fun for awesome kids between the ages of 7 and 11.
Age: 7-11 years old
Date: June 12-Aug 25
Time: 8.30am-3.30pm
Price: RMB3,800/week*
*Discounts for multiple weeks
Location: Shanghai Town & Country Club
Contact: Scan the QR code...
Shanghai Summer Arts Camp
The Shanghai Summer Arts Camp will feature unique, exciting weekly themes where children will have the opportunity to practice skills in art, such as painting, illustration, print-making, interior decoration and crafts.
They will participate on-line with an experienced facilitator leading the weekly sessions, and enjoy themes such as adventures in Mexico, beautiful botanicals and attend the Mad Hatter’s tea party with Alice!
All materials will be provided in advance, leaving kids to get imaginative and enjoy stimulating, meaningful activities for their camp week from the comfort of their home or on their travels.
Expect to have an array of creative delights to brighten up your interior space at the end of your child’s camp week!
Date: June 26-Aug 25
Time: Morning Session (6-10 years) 9.15am-12pm; Afternoon Session (8+ years) 1.30-4.15pm
Price: RMB2,200/week
*RMB1,850 special early bird discount if you sign up before June 5; single day rates available
Location: This is an on-line camp; connect via Zoom from the comfort of your home! Materials will be provided and sessions led live by an experienced art educator.
Contact: Scan the QR code...
Onyxx Summer Camp
Get a most energetic and healthy summer vacation! Main activities include football, basketball, dodgeball, dance, fitness and swimming, while there will also be arts & crafts for creative little ones!
Age: 4-12 years old
Date: July 12-Aug 18
Time: 9am-12pm Half Day; 9am-3pm Full Day
Price: RMB2,999* Full Day; RMB1,899* Half Day; RMB300 Lunch
*10% off special early bird discount if you sign up before May 20
Location: Yanlord Riverside Garden, 388 Furongjian Lu, Puxi
Contact: Scan the QR code...
「Earth Warrior」Mixed Sports Summer Camp
Coming this summer, Refuge Martial Arts will lead its next fleet of Earth Warriors to the Base by XTERRA alongside Yangcheng Lake, Suzhou.
There, the Earth Warriors will be led by world leading coaches in outdoor sports and physical fitness with up to three hours of training per day.
Over the course of the week, students will experience cycling, hiking, long distance running and more! Through these challenges, Earth Warriors will build unbreakable minds and spirits.
To be a next generation leader, Earth Warriors will need to develop a keen eye for sustainability, cultivate a far horizon approach to critical thinking and have a rock-solid sense of responsibility.
Refuge Martial Arts will instill a 'leave no trace' approach to outdoor training for the students; Little Warriors will participate in practical workshops on sustainability and environment protection in daily life.
Age: 6-12 years old
Date: Competition Training Camp Jul 3-8, Aug 7-12
Time: Full-day sleep away camp
Price: RMB9,688*
*RMB8,888 special early bird discount if you sign up before May 30
Location: Suzhou Yancheng Lake – Xterra Base (1.5 hours drive from Shanghai)
Contact: Rita on 186 1689 7961 or scan the QR code...
F&B Summer Camp
Cook food from around the world. Every day consists of a three-course meal (usually appetizer, main and dessert) plus you will make a drink based on the theme of the day.
There are three weeks to choose from. The first week focuses on China, while the other two focus on two other big regions in the world.
The camp can be booked by week (five different regions) or simply by the day. Book by scanning the QR code on the flyer above.
Age: No age restrictions (however, a child below 10 years of age needs to be supervised by an adult).
Date: Chinese Food July 10-14; Central Asian Food July 24-28; European Food Aug 7-11
Time: 9.30am-3pm
Price: RMB2380 week; RMB580 day
Location: CieCAS, Zhongshan International Plaza, Building B, 1/F, 789 Tianshan XI Lu, Shanghai (Close to Songhong Metro Station, Metro Line 2, Exit 4)
Contact: Scan the QR code...
Jiahui Health Scholar Program
Unique in its depth and comprehensiveness, Jiahui Health's annual healthcare summer program for high school students is now open for applications.
The two-week Jiahui Health Scholar Program at Jiahui International Hospital provides an immersion in a truly international medical environment and enables students to acquire the skills and knowledge that will give them a head start if they wish to pursue a career related to medicine or life sciences.
Working alongside and shadowing Jiahui's team of international healthcare professionals, students will be able to experience different departments within a healthcare institution and gain an understanding of how they interact to deliver excellent patient care.
Age: High school students
Date:
Time: Mon-Fri
Price: RMB 5,500/2 weeks
Location: Jiahui International Hospital
Contact: Scan the QR code...
WorldStrides
Entrepreneurialism – Business and Leadership
This course introduces the leading-edge concepts and principles that serve as foundations for a successful career in business, business creation, and entrepreneurialism.
Course projects include real-life case studies and the design of a start-up venture through:
Business Intelligence
Design Thinking
Lean Startup
Lean Canvas
Leadership
Age: 13-15 years old
Date: July 3-14 (No activities on weekends)
Time: 9am-4pm
Price: RMB20,800 (RMB19,600 before May 21)
Location: Shanghai Singapore International School, 301 Zhujian Lu, Minhang, Shanghai
Contact: Scan the QR code...
Oxbridge Youth CSI
This course is an exploration of the components of crime scene investigation from both a theoretical and practical perspective.
Students will explore the influences of history, science, law, ethics, media, and professional investigation practices. Thinking like a detective will be a thread that will run throughout the course that teaches:
CSI Foundation
Observation & Recording
Evidence & Reasoning
Reconstruction of the Crime Scene
Reports & Presentations
Age: 13-15 years old
Date: 9am-4pm
Time: July 5-15 (No activities on Sunday)
Price: RMB18,800 (RMB17,600 before May 21)
Location: Shanghai Singapore International School, 301 Zhujian Lu, Minhang, Shanghai
Contact: Scan the QR code...
Fast Kindergarten Theme Study Camp
Join FAST Kindergarten this summer for four different two-week sessions of themed camps including Crazy Sports, Jurassic World, Global Gastronome and FAST Broadcast Room.
Foreign teachers lead classes all day
The most beautiful Castle kindergarten in Shanghai with double swimming pools
Age: 2-6 years old
Date: July 3-Aug 25 (four different two-week sessions)
Time: 8.20am-4pm
Price:: RMB9,200 per two-week sessions
Location: 1988 Yunshan Lu, Pudong Green City, Shanghai
Contact: +86 177 1704 3079 or scan the QR code for Kindergarten Admissions Office Wechat...
FD Academy Summer Camp
FD Academy 2023 Summer Soccer Camp is aimed at both boys and girls players aged between 4-14 years old. It is a unique opportunity to continue growing and improving as a player.
This camp is the right choice for players that wants to improve their game and thus be more confident on the pitch with or without the ball. Players will also have fun and get to know new teammates.
The camp curriculumis player-focused, with experienced and dedicated coaches there by your child's side, guiding them offering advice to improve their game.
Players will be exposed to various unique training equipment and drills to challenge them and get them to the next level.
The camp is open to two groups: Junior Group (4-6 years) and Senior Group (7-14 years). Junior group sessions will run from 4pm to 5.30pm whiles the Senior group will run from 4pm to 6pm.
Age: 4-14 years old
Date: June 19-23; June 26-30; July 3-7; July 10-14; July 17-21; July 24-28; July 31-Aug 4
Time: 4-5.30pm Juniors; 4-6pm Seniors
Price: 4-6 years old RMB1,000/week; 7-14 years old RMB1,400/week
Location: Mingdu Sports Park, 620 Hongsong Dong Lu
Contact: info@fdshanghaiacademy.com
Tennisline Grand Club
Tennisline is a leading international tennis academy from Europe with 20+ years of expertise in providing tennis lessons for kids and adults. They are passionate about tennis!
The depth of their tennis expertise ensures that each aspect of a player's development is addressed and full potential is reached. Their team of foreign coaches has extensive international coaching experience and multiple professional certifcations (ITF, PTR, iTPA).
Tennisline's main focus is to ensure a complete pro-training environment and highly personalized coaching to players committed to their tennis development.
At Tennisline, they are dedicated to the instructions, development and success of each player with strong focus on physical, technical, tactical and mental components.
Age: All ages
Date: July 3-Aug 25
Time: Mon-Fri, 9-11am
Price: RMB2,500/week
Location: 568 Julu Lu, Jing'an, Shanghai
Awesome Summer Camp
Awesome Kids is back for their 13th year for their Awesome Summer Camp with a summer of fun and learning using their awesome play-based approach at Awesome Kids Academy!
Age: 2-6 years old
Date: June 12-Aug 25
Time: 8.30am-3.30pm
Price: RMB3,500/week*
*Discounts for multiple weeks
Location: Awesome Kids Academy
Contact: Scan the QR code...
Sunrise International Kindergarten Summer Program 2023
A mix of fun, learning, creative and enriching activities and experiences in a bilingual setting:
Daily phonics lessons
Role playing
Water fun
Field trips
Fun Events
Physical activities
Creative crafts
Story time
Themed lessons
Weekly themes:
Fantastical fairy tales I and II 奇幻童话1和2
Going to the space 太空遨游
Under the sea 海底探索
Climbing on a rainbow 彩虹漫步
If I was an insect 亲触大自然
Returning to the past 回归原始
Age: 18 months to 6 years old
Date: July 3-Aug 25
Time: 8am-4pm, but children can arrive at any time
Location: No.2, Lane 9, Hengshan Lu, Xuhui District 徐汇区 衡山路 9弄 2号
Contact: Scan the QR code...
LMS Sport Medicine
If you’ve never heard of LMS, you are truly missing out. As the only school of its kind in Shanghai that educates kids about the importance of health, their summer camp should definitely be on every parent’s radar.
With this year’s summer camp theme being Sports Medicine, LMS plans to incorporate exciting sports activities (inspired by the Olympic Games) along with lessons on relevant medical aspects.
Kids are always active, so it’s never too early for them to learn about things like sports injury prevention and treatment, exercise for health, as well as training and nutrition advice.
Kids can choose from three different themes or join all three if they are up for it. LMS also offer an early-bird discount too, if booked before May 30.
Age: 5-11 years old
Date: July 3-Aug 25, 5 days a week
Time: 9am-4pm
Price: RMB4,300 per week early bird until May 30, RMB4,600 per week after May 30
Location: Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, 266 Lan'an Lu
Contact: Scan the QR code...
Redbox Musical Theater Summer Camp
What makes people happier in a hot summer than in the world of musicals?
Musicals are the performing arts of drama, music and dance. With the Redbox professional team, feel the magic of the musical in six days of summer camp.
Every student will also have the opportunity to get individual one-on-one guidance from the teacher.
Redbox deeply feel that every student should have the opportunity to be the star!
Age: 9-15
Date: July 10-15
Time: Mon-Sat, 9.30am-4pm
Price: Early Bird Special RMB6,999 before June 20; RMB7,300 after June 20
Location: The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu
Contact: Scan the QR code...
Exclusive British Coach (BHS) Led Equestrian Summer Camps
Hosted by former professional, international British representative rider and BHS coach Brian Mclean:
Double riding sessions plus a horse & stable management class and knowledge learning class every morning
Each day has a theme: Safety; Handling Horses; Care & Welfare (basic veterinary skills); Equipment; Position & Key Aids of Riding Correctly
Award of Royal Blue Equestrian Certificate of Achievement & Rosette
Held in partnership with Jay’s Ranch at Sanlin Branch, Pudong
Max riders per week is 8, first bookings secure places
Date: July 3-7, July 10-14
Time: Mon-Fri, 8.45am-1pm
Price: RMB8,880* per person
Location: Jay’s Ranch Equestrian Centre, 1200 Changqing Lu, Pudong
*100% refund up to 10 days before start and 50% up to 5 days only
Contact
For more details, clothing, directions map and to make bookings please contact...
WeChat: wx-lw123
Email: manager@royalblue.group
Or scan the QR code...
Horse Riding International Camp
Certified French Qualification Riding School
International coach team of bilingual Chinese and American coaches
Located in a nature park with greenery and natural science classes
Multi-sport camp with horse riding, ping pong, basketball, swimming, badminton
Age: 6 years old and up
Date: July 4-7; July 11-14; July 18-21; July 25-28; Aug 1-4; Aug 8-11; Aug 15-18; Aug 22-25
Time: Tue-Fri, 8am-5pm
Price: RMB5,980
Location: Shanghai Westend Equestrian Club, 199 Qiugan Lu, Changxing Countryside Park
Contact: Call 183 0626 2549 or scan the QR code...
Stone Motion
To build up a passionate, positive and powerful training studio will always be the creed of Stone Motion.
Established in Shanghai in 2013, Stone Motion has won plenty of praise from clients. And, after moving to the new venue, they have doubled the size of their space, upgraded their equipment, and added even more kids' courses.
Training takes place five days a week, three hours a day...
Martial Arts Training: Strengthen coordination and self-defense, and improve cardiopulmonary function.
Yoga Course: Improve flexibility, recover muscles, correct posture and learn head-handstand to achieve better body balance.
Physical Fitness Course: Improve cardiac and pneumonic function, boost immunity, enhance physical fitness. Access to Spartan Race junior group obstacle training.
Age: 6-14 years old
Date: July 17-Aug 25
Time: 2-5pm
Price: RMB2,998/week; RMB5,298/2 weeks; RMB9,380/4 weeks
Location: 105, Building 7, 477 Aomen Lu, Putuo District
Contact: Scan the QR code...
CRGG
CRGG Beginners Summer Camp 2023
CRGG Academy has a worldwide reputation for progressive golf education of the highest quality.
At CRGG Academy Shanghai, they have developed a reputation for excellence and quality, building a proud tradition to educate golfers for the future.
The CRGG Academy team of certified golf instructors/coaches have designed a program featuring instruction, game stations and driving skills and drills that develop fundamental skills and experience with the fullswing, shortgame and putting, with basic rules of golf and player etiquette for juniors who have an interest in gaining more golf experience.
These camps are designed to give juniors a comprehensive, fun, and safe learning experience where all areas of the game are covered, starting with fundamentals and working up to higher level skills.
Meanwhile, CRGG trains the kids to learn to understand and respect others through teaching them the core values, rules and etiquette of golf, cultivating their interest in the game and bringing out the best in each golfer to maximize their potential and goals in golf through the summer camp activities.
Age: 4-12 years old
Date: Camp 1: July 4-7; Camp 2: July 25-28; Camp 3: Aug 1-4
Time: 2-6pm
Price: RMB8,888 per camp
Location: Tomson Golf Club, No. 1, Longdong Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai
Contact: Sally Liang 134 7242 7551
CRGG Players Summer Camp 2023
The Player’s Summer Camp offers beginner, intermediate and advanced junior golfers the opportunity to continue developing all parts of the game, including 18-hole rounds of golf under the guidance of a CRGG certified golf instructor each day.
CRGG Academy will arrange fun games and competitions, such as Best Gross Score, Best Net Score, Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin every day to inspire junior golfers’ positive and winning attitude.
Participants will receive comprehensive instruction on all facets of the game including putting, shortgame – chipping, pitching, bunker shots, fullswing – iron approach shots and woods.
Interactive games which incorporate drills with mental components of the game are a major part of this camp.
CRGG Academy endeavors to be the best at educating your kids about the wonderful sport of golf in a safe, fun, and family friendly environment.
Age: 7-17 years old with playing experience before
Date: Camp 1: July 10-14; Camp 2: July 17-21; Camp 3: Aug 7-11; Camp 4: Aug 14-18; Camp 5: Aug 21-25
Time: 9am-5pm
Price: RMB25,000 per camp
Location: Tomson Golf Club, No. 1, Longdong Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai
Contact: Sally Liang 134 7242 7551
BodyLab Dance Center Rhythmic Gymnastics & Dance Summer Camp
BodyLab Dance Center is an international lab with three locations in Shanghai.
Spend your summer holiday dancing, creating and performing in their exceptional and fun summer dance camp. After training, they offer Rhythmic Gymnastics Competitions and Hip Hop Battle.
Each session combines the study of a variety of technique classes including:
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Ballet
Jazz
Hip-Hop
Contemporary, and more
BodyLab welcomes all levels and different age students to join them.
Feel the Rhythm with BodyLab!
Age: 5-12 years old
Date: Competition Training Camp July 3-Aug 4; Summer Camp July 3-Aug 25 (2 weeks per camp)
Time: Mon-Fri, 9am-12pm & 1-4pm
Price: RMB4,000-6,600/2 weeks* (depending on style and duration)
*Special early bird discount if you sign up before May 30; sign up with more than one child and get a friend and sibling discount.
Locations
Bodylab FOR Location
A310 FOR, 2108 Yanggao Zhong Lu, Pudong District
Tel: 021 5897 8606
Bodylab Weifang Location
2/F, 70 Weifang Xi Lu
Tel: 021 6890 8929
Bodylab Zhangyang Location
No.2, 1/F, Building 3, Lane 1550, Zhangyang Lu
Tel: 021 5058 0559
Sign Up Now
Nicole BodyLab
15821213064
Follow BodyLab Official WeChat
That's Mandarin Chinese Summer Camp
That's Mandarin Chinese Summer Camp is a wonderfully immersive experience for kids and teens aged 7-17, provided by That's Mandarin Language School. Since 2005, over 10,000 campers have joined the camp programs. Campers will explore Chinese culture, go on field trips, and learn Mandarin with engaging Chinese classes.
Your child will get a chance to experience traditional Chinese culture through various cultural activities such as:
Chinese calligraphy
Tea ceremony
Cooking classes
Paper-cutting
Making shadow puppets
And many more.
Available from June 5 to August 25;
Camp programs include Classes-Only Camp, Day Camp, Full Camp, Homestay Camp, and Family Camp.
Age: 7-17 years old
Date: June 5 to Aug 25
Time: Mon-Fri, 9am-12pm & 1pm-4pm
Price: From 3000 RMB / week*
Location: 881 Wuding Lu, Bldg 1, 5/F, Jing’an District 市静安区武定路881弄1座5层
WeChat: thatsmandarin006
Email: info@thatsmandarin.com
*Camp pricing varies based on the camp program and type of accommodation you choose. For more information about the camp programs, visit...
www.summercampschina.com
Lime Dance 2023 Summer Kids Dance Camp
Lime Dance is located at the downtown area, and offers different kinds of dance classes with international instructors. Styles include:
Jazz Funk
Modern Dance
Heels Dance
MV Dance
Zumba
Salsa
Contemporary
Ballet
Heels Dance
Chair Dance
Broadway Musical Theater Dance
Lime Dance continuously absorbs world concepts and trends to improve and innovate the classes and performances. This summer, they are offering three camps...
Kids Hip-Hop, Age 4-6
Learn the basic elements of hip hop, and develop technical skills that will help in dancing
Learn a piece of choreography which at the end of the camp will professionally filmed, with detailed selection of outfit for each child
Age: 4 to 6 years old
Date: July 31-Aug 13 (two weeks, 20 classes in total); Shooting day Sat Aug 12
Time: Mon-Fri, 4-5.10pm (30 mins/class, each class 10 mins break)
Price: RMB3,200; Early Bird before June 15 RMB3,000; 2 people sign up together RMB2,800
To ensure class quality, this camp is limited to 10 students maximum.
Kids Hip-Hop, Age 6-10
Learn basic elements hip hop, jazz funk and modern dance, and develop technical skills that will help in dancing
Learn a piece of choreography which at the end of the camp will professionally filmed, with detailed selection of outfit for each child
Age: 6 to 10 years old
Date: July 31-Aug 13 (two weeks, 30 classes in total); Shooting day Sun Aug 13
Time: Mon-Fri, 2-4.30pm (45 mins/class, each class 5 mins break)
Price: RMB5,600; Early Bird before June 15 RMB5,200; 2 people sign up together RMB4,800
To ensure class quality, this camp is limited to 15 students maximum.
Teenager K-pop MV Dance, Age 10-14
Improve body awareness, learning technical aspects including body, muscle and power control
Specially designed homework and self practice exercises with instructors guiding will help kids to learn how to express themselves through movement and perform on camera
All kids will join a Professional MV shooting, leaving a great memory and experience
Age: 10 to 14 years old
Date: July 24-Aug 6 (two weeks, 30 classes in total); Shooting day Sun Aug 6
Time: Mon-Fri, 2-4.30pm (45 mins/class, each class 5 mins break)
Price: RMB5,600; Early Bird before June 15 RMB5,200; 2 people sign up together RMB4,800
To ensure class quality, this camp is limited for 15 students maximum.
Contact
Tel: 021 6271 3931
Instagram: limedanceshanghai
Address: 6B, No.8, Ruijin Yi Lu, by Julu Lu 瑞金一路8号6B, 近巨鹿路
Or scan the QR code...
