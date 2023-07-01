14 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

Food & Drink
DIY Gin & Tonic Pop-up
Starting from Friday 8PM, TIENSTIENS is collaborating with FEVER-TREE tonic water for this summer to present a summer DIY Gin & Tonic pop-up! Come and join us for a fun DIY on TIENSTIENS rooftop in Sanlitun!
Fever-Tree x TIENSTIENS DIY Gin & Tonic Bar Station
RMB128 For Two Gin & Tonics
Every Friday and Saturday until September 2, 2023
TiensTiens, 101, 10 Courtyard 4, Gongti Beilu, by Gongti Dong Lu
New Cocktails at La Maison Lyonnaise
La Maison Lyonnaise is introducing four cocktails this time around - two with alcohol, Skyfall and Flamingo, and two without, Cucumber Tonic and Virgin Passion Mojito.
Available from July 2023
La Maison Lyonnaise, NO.44 Guanghua Road, Chaoyang
The 32nd Beijing International Yanjing Beer Culture Festival
The 32nd Beijing International Yanjing Beer Culture Festival is a vibrant celebration of beer, culture, and camaraderie. With its diverse range of activities, live performances, and delicious brews, it promises an unforgettable experience for beer enthusiasts and visitors alike. Prost to a fantastic festival!
Until July 9, 2023
Shunyi Olympic Rowing-Canoeing Park, Mapoxiang Chaobaihe, Shunyi
Music
M_D-SK Music Festival
For a continuous two days, at both SLIME and M-DSK stages, 25 sets of musicians and bands will bring to you a music festival of a lifetime.
July 8 - 9, 2023
Beijing Expo Park, Baikang Road, Yanqing
New School Punk Party
Genre: Pop-punk, Hard-core punk, punk
July 7, 19:30
Mask Stage, 21-3 Xisanhuan North Road, Haidian
Color Intensity
Lineup: Something, in Garden, FluFlaFen
July 7, 21:00 to Late
UFO Space, Line 1 to Sihui Station, Exit E
Parallel Lovers
Special livehouse edition featuring Liang Yu
Genre: Pop
July 8, 20:00
Let's Live House, Let's Space, NO.7 Banqiaonan Road, Dongcheng
Circle Back
LongTravel China Tour now comes to Beijing for the finale.
Genre: Indie Rock, Rock
July 9, 20:30
MAO Livehouse, 136-G23, NO.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian
Arts
Zaha Hadid Architects - The New World
Visionary architect Zaha Hadid, who died at the age of 65 on Tuesday, had a bold vision for the future of building.
July 6 to October 3, 2023
Guardian Art Center, NO.1, Wangfujing Street
Yves Klein - Painter of Space
"Yves Klein - Painter of Space", the first retrospective in China of the French artist Yves Klein, organized with the Yves Kein Archives, will open to the public on July 6, 2023.
July 6 to October 3, 2023
Guardian Art Center, B1/F, NO.1, Wangfujing Street
Star Chaser
Exhibition of artworks done by teenagers who are suffering from Autism.
July 1 to 25, 2023
Read and Rest Hotel, NO.69 Dongsibeidajie, Dongcheng
Sherlock Holmes Immersive Exhibition
Through a rich display of Conan Doyle's photographs, manuscripts, early English edition, collections and Chinese translations of his novels, the exhibition provides visitors with a narrative of the process of the author's literary creation and the background of the times.
Until November 2, 2023
National Museum of Classic Books
Lifestyle
Tian'anmen Rostrum Reopens
After closing for three years, the Tian'anmen Rostrum reopens to visitors. Visiting time reservation is available via WeChat Official Account "天安门城楼参观预约".
Close on Mondays
Tian'anmen, Chang'an Road, Dongcheng
"Rare Earth" Art Festival
Discover the passion, fun and new friends, and get inspired through 150 exhibitors, more than 1,000 original designs, a flea market, auctions and lucky draws.
July 8 - 9, 11AM - 8PM
Beijing Times Art Museum, NO.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian
