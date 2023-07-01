  1. home
14 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

By That's Beijing, July 6, 2023

Food & Drink

DIY Gin & Tonic Pop-up

_20230705215200.jpg

Starting from Friday 8PM, TIENSTIENS is collaborating with FEVER-TREE tonic water for this summer to present a summer DIY Gin & Tonic pop-up! Come and join us for a fun DIY on TIENSTIENS rooftop in Sanlitun!

Fever-Tree x TIENSTIENS DIY  Gin & Tonic Bar Station

RMB128 For Two Gin & Tonics

Every Friday and Saturday until September 2, 2023

TiensTiens, 101, 10 Courtyard 4, Gongti Beilu, by Gongti Dong Lu

New Cocktails at La Maison Lyonnaise

_20230705215809.jpg

La Maison Lyonnaise is introducing four cocktails this time around - two with alcohol, Skyfall and Flamingo, and two without, Cucumber Tonic and Virgin Passion Mojito. 

Available from July 2023

La Maison Lyonnaise, NO.44 Guanghua Road, Chaoyang

The 32nd Beijing International Yanjing Beer Culture Festival

_20230706121439.jpg

The 32nd Beijing International Yanjing Beer Culture Festival is a vibrant celebration of beer, culture, and camaraderie. With its diverse range of activities, live performances, and delicious brews, it promises an unforgettable experience for beer enthusiasts and visitors alike. Prost to a fantastic festival!

Until July 9, 2023

Shunyi Olympic Rowing-Canoeing Park, Mapoxiang Chaobaihe, Shunyi

Music

M_D-SK Music Festival

_20230705230734.jpg

For a continuous two days, at both SLIME and M-DSK stages, 25 sets of musicians and bands will bring to you a music festival of a lifetime.

July 8 - 9, 2023

Beijing Expo Park, Baikang Road, Yanqing

New School Punk Party

_20230705220334.jpg

Genre: Pop-punk, Hard-core punk, punk

July 7, 19:30

Mask Stage, 21-3 Xisanhuan North Road, Haidian

Color Intensity

_20230705220937.jpg

Lineup: Something, in Garden, FluFlaFen

July 7, 21:00 to Late

UFO Space, Line 1 to Sihui Station, Exit E

Parallel Lovers

_20230705221300.jpg

Special livehouse edition featuring Liang Yu

Genre: Pop

July 8, 20:00

Let's Live House, Let's Space, NO.7 Banqiaonan Road, Dongcheng

Circle Back

_20230705221807.jpg

LongTravel China Tour now comes to Beijing for the finale.

Genre: Indie Rock, Rock

July 9, 20:30

MAO Livehouse, 136-G23, NO.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian

Arts

Zaha Hadid Architects - The New World

_20230705224132.jpg

Visionary architect Zaha Hadid, who died at the age of 65 on Tuesday, had a bold vision for the future of building.

July 6 to October 3, 2023

Guardian Art Center, NO.1, Wangfujing Street

Yves Klein - Painter of Space

_20230705224531.jpg

"Yves Klein - Painter of Space", the first retrospective in China of the French artist Yves Klein, organized with the Yves Kein Archives, will open to the public on July 6, 2023.

July 6 to October 3, 2023

Guardian Art Center, B1/F, NO.1, Wangfujing Street

Star Chaser

_20230705225128.jpg

Exhibition of artworks done by teenagers who are suffering from Autism.

July 1 to 25, 2023

Read and Rest Hotel, NO.69 Dongsibeidajie, Dongcheng

Sherlock Holmes Immersive Exhibition

6448c0d0e4b030573a5d339a.jpg

Through a rich display of Conan Doyle's photographs, manuscripts, early English edition, collections and Chinese translations of his novels, the exhibition provides visitors with a narrative of the process of the author's literary creation and the background of the times.

Until November 2, 2023

National Museum of Classic Books

Lifestyle

Tian'anmen Rostrum Reopens

_20230705223529.jpg

After closing for three years, the Tian'anmen Rostrum reopens to visitors. Visiting time reservation is available via WeChat Official Account "天安门城楼参观预约".

Close on Mondays

Tian'anmen, Chang'an Road, Dongcheng

"Rare Earth" Art Festival

_20230705225842.jpg

Discover the passion, fun and new friends, and get inspired through 150 exhibitors, more than 1,000 original designs, a flea market, auctions and lucky draws.

July 8 - 9, 11AM - 8PM

Beijing Times Art Museum, NO.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian

Weekend Event Guide Beijing That's Beijing

