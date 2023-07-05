15 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Wednesday

Stars & Stripes & The Best of American Rock @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of Aerosmith, Nirvana, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Bon Jovi, Jimi Hendrix, plus party hits from Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and so much more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed July 5, 8.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Thursday

Dream of Californication: A Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers @ The Pearl



Rock out with a tribute to the band that combined funk and punk rock to create a new musical style! Plus the music of Green Day, The Offspring, Blink-182 and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu July 6, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Thurday-Sunday

July 6-9: Remixing Tradition: Chef Rin’s Thai Tapestry @ URBAN Café

Chef Rosarin takes the exotic flavors of Celadon in Bangkok, a Michelin Guide Restaurant, creating a contemporary tapestry, remixing tradition with locally sourced ingredients.

A 4-course set lunch runs for RMB588 and 6-course set dinner RMB888. Only available from 6-9 July. Please call 021 5237 8888 for reservation or more information.

Thu-Sun July 6-9.

URBAN Café, 1/F, The Sukhothai, 380 Weihai Lu, by Shimen Yi Lu 威海路380号1楼, 近石门一路.

Friday

Enchanted Oasis Lounge @ La Barra



Step into Enchanted Oasis Lounge where lush rhythms of the jungle meet the soothing melodies of lounge and chill music.

Sip on handcrafted cocktails expertly mixed by skilled bartenders as you indulge in delectable bites inspired by global flavors.

DJ Kevin will guide you on a journey, seamlessly blending deep house and chilled-out rhythms to serenade your senses.

Scan the QR on the poster above for tickets, or add LaBarraShanghai on WeChat for VIP Table booking.



Fri July 7, 6pm-1am; Free.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

U2 + Coldplay Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



A tribute to Irish rockers U2 and post-Britpop alternative act Coldplay.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri July 7, 9.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Shimmering Nights @ La Suite



This weekend is all about the shimmer and glitter. Join La Suite for a party and enjoy your weekend shimmering!

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat June 30 & July 1, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday

Summer Splash Pool Party: Beach Edition @ Handwritten Collection Hotel



Welcome to the ultimate outdoor pool party extravaganza! Dive into a world of aquatic fun in a vibrant oasis filled with sparkling blue waters, inflatable palm trees and colourful beach balls.



Top Shanghai DJs will be spinning the hottest beats, creating an electrifying atmosphere as you dance poolside. Tantalizing food trucks will serve mouth-watering treats, from juicy burgers to refreshing tropical smoothies.

There will also be a twerk competition, beer pong, water games, pool yoga, shisha, volleyball and more. For VIP table booking contact – 15221472779.

Sat July 8, 1-9pm; RMB188-288, includes one drink.

Handwritten Collection Hotel, 3388 Sichen Gonglu, by Jiasong Zhong Lu 泗泾镇泗陈公路3388弄东方佘山索菲特大酒店, 近嘉松中路.

The Fizz Fest @ Tacolicious



Join Taquitos at Tacolicious restaurant for their Soda Summer Fizz Fair! Indulge in mouthwatering Taquitos filled with a variety of flavorful options. Quench your thirst with exquisite mezcal cocktails.

Don't miss the thrilling taco eating competition and enjoy the lively Latin vibes, delicious BBQ, and exciting games. Mark your calendars for this unforgettable summer celebration!

Sat July 8, 3-8pm; Free.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Synth Crush @ Elevator



Since 2014, Synth Crush has been deeply inspired by the synthesizers that emerged in the 1970s, exploring the diverse and ever-changing sound contemporary bands and producers create with them.



Every event they invite guest DJs and performers to showcase the different inspirations and influences of synthesizers on musicians. This time, it is DJ / Record Collector Airbear from Korea, and 1asia Records' Endy.

Together with hosts Illsee and Velvet Robot, they are going to explore an era spanning 40 years from the 80s to the present!

Sat July 8, 9pm; RMB120.



Elevator, B1/F, 265 Nandan Dong Lu, by Caoxi Lu 南丹东路265号B1楼, 近漕溪路.

Linkin Park: A Tribute to Chester



It has been five years since the world lost the immense talent of Chester Bennington. For this month’s Linkin Park / Nu Metal show at The Pearl, the core focus will be on Linkin Park to honor his memory as best they know how... by rocking and moshing hard!

Along with the major Linkin Park hits, the Red Stars will be banging out tunes from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Godsmack, Disturbed, Papa Roach, System of a Down, Rage Against The Machine and Three Days Grace. This will be a high voltage concert from start to finish.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat July 8 & Aug 5, 9pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Jungle Rumble @ La Barra



Head along to La Barra for Jungle Rumble, complete with lush foliage and exotic creatures, where the sound of house music rules the night!

Scan the QR on the poster above for tickets, or add LaBarraShanghai on WeChat for VIP Table booking.



Sat July 8, 10pm-Late; RMB120 presale, includes three drinks; RMB150 on the door, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Sunday

UFC290 @ Cages Jing'an & Huangpu

It's UFC 290 this Sunday at both Cages, with Featherweight Title Bout Volkanovski vs Rodriguez in the offing. Cages famous breakfast sandwiches will be served at both venues from 8-10am, and brunch will start from 10am at Jing'an, while Huangpu will offer their full menu.

Every Sunday, Cages Jing'an offers a global feast not to be missed. From an Asian Noodle bar to Cheese McMuffins to Breakfast Burritos, enjoy over 30 dishes from around the world.

The brunch deal is just RMB188 per adult, while kids below 1.4 meters enjoy 50% off and below 1.1 meters eat for free. And get your booze on with free flow for just RMB88!

As well as numerous big screens ideal for sports fans, Cages is also the perfect place for families, with its myriad of entertainment options designed for hours of fun for all ages, including a bouncy castle!

READ MORE: New Menu Alert! Cages Sunday Brunch

Sun July 9, from 8am.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Formula 1 British Grand Prix @ Cages Jing'an

It's all about Cages this Sunday, with the Formula 1 British Grand Prix on the big screens in the eveing in Jing'an. Race starts 10pm, but why not make a pit stop a little earlier and warm up your engine with a couple?

Sun July 9, 10pm.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Tuesday



Vive La France Quiz @ El Santo



This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a Vive La France Quiz, in honor of the upcoming Bastille Day. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue July 11, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Looking Ahead

July 14: Happy Bastille Day @ Lounge by Topgolf



Head on over to Lounge by Topgolf on July 14 to enjoy an Bastille Day special: BOGO on selected whisky by the glass and swing suite gaming rental fee.

Fri July 14, 11.30am-Late.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Looking for More?



Like to Promote an Event?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: