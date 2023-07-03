28 Awesome Upcoming Events in Guangzhou

Recommended
Rediscover the Taste of China
Food and wine lead you to discover the new realm of modern Cantonese cuisine. Black Pearl One Diamond Restaurant Chao Yue will launch a special "Black Pearl Selection RMB1,688 Single Set Menu" in July.
Chao Yue, redefine Chao Shan cuisine to a whole new level, discovering the beauty and secrets of Creative Modern Chao Shan Cuisine, a journey to tickle your taste buds with memorable taste and sensation of six senses design through the menu with Hennessy X.O, deep and powerful energy of life.
Join Us to experience unique exclusive butler service for a limited discount on wine. Please contact Chao Yue customer service for more details or a further reservation.
Phone/WeChat：18922252999
Chao Yue, NO.36, West gate, The Canton Place, GZ
Sunglasses Party @Coco's
You hear right! Put on your cool sunglasses and enjoy a wonderful night with us! Party band, DJ all night, Tequila girls and MC Riivas! No time for shopping? Free sunglasses provided.
July 8, 2023
Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu
JIN MING Tasting Menu
With the resurgence of Chinese trends and traditional aesthetics, people are embracing the allure of Oriental beauty. At The Westin Pazhou, Chinese Executive Chef Leo Cao presents an exquisite array of dishes. Starting in July, experience the exclusive "Tasting Menu" personally curated by Chef Cao. Enjoy the JIN MING Inspiration for two at RMB688, or savor the "Essence of Summer" menu at RMB1,288 per person.
Available from July 2023
The Westin Pazhou, Area C, Canton Fair Complex, 681 Fengpu Zhong Rd., Haizhu
Food & Drink
Oystiller Friday
Special offers:
Half a dozen fresh French oysters at RMB98
Plus Duval Leroy champagne at RMB580
Every Friday, until December 31, 18:00 - Late
Stiller Address 2/F LN Garden Hotel, Huanshi Dong Lu, Yuexiu
Encounter the Intangible Cultural Heritage
Discover the exquisite cloisonné art that was once cherished by the royalty. Pre-order the exclusive package to participate in this cultural activity on July 15 & July 29, which combines the beauty of traditional craftsmanship with the delight of classic afternoon tea.
July 15 & July 29, 2023
Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xi Heng Road, Tianhe
Sunday Live Brunch
Savor a special Sunday brunch with live music. Happy hour starts from noon, +RMB128 for free flow of sparkling wine!
July 9, 12:00 - 15:00
The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, 62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Set Lunch at Gail's
Working Day lunch Specials at GAIL'S has been served! Salad+Main+Drinks price from RMB48!
Every Monday to Friday, until August 31, 2023
Gail's American Cuisine & Bar, Unit 102, 27 Huali Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Bubbles Beats N' Bites
Enjoy a special Monday with Bubbles Beats N' Bites!
July 9, 11:30
Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales Address Unit C, 1/F, Baoli Weizuo South Tower, 11 Xiancun Lu, Tianhe
Nachos Monday
Get 2 Corona Beer plus Small Nachos at only RMB98!
Every Monday until December 31, 2023
MiCasa Mexican Restaurant, Shop 110, Bldg. T25, The Canton Place, Haifeng Lu, Tianhe
Happy Hour at Paulaner Wirtshaus
For Mondays And Tuesdays, buy one get one free!
Every Monday and Tuesday, until December 31, 11:30 - 01:00
Paulaner Wirtshaus, No. 3-12, First floor, Four Seas Walk, NO.390 East Hanxi Avenue, Panyu
Ladies Night @Revolucion
Free selected Tiki cocktails for ladies until midnight!
Every Tuesday until December 31, 2023
Revolucion Cocktail, No.4 Yard, TIT Wisdom Park, Yuancun West Street, Tianhe
Music Quiz
6 ROUNDS ·60 QUESTIONS GREAT PRIZES TO WIN
Songtitles·Complete The Lyrics· Lego
Artist/Group·Mashups·Hits Worldwide
July 11, 7.30PM - Late
The Happy Monk (Party Pier), Shop 02, Building 60, Block B, Party Pier, 118 Modiesha Dajie, Xin'gang Dong Lu, Haizhu
Burger Board
Tuesday deals, Le Hachoir Burger Board! Your choice of patty, cheese and bacon upgrades, beef tallow potato or sweet potato fries and a drink. All for just 128rmb! Avaiable all day today @Le Hachoir
Every Tuesday until December 31, 2023
LE HACHOIR, Shop 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Lu, Tianhe
Wednesday Margaritas
Get 50% OFF for Margaritas all day long!
Every Wednesday until December 31, 2023
MiCasa Mexican Restaurant, Shop 110, Bldg. T25, The Canton Place, Haifeng Lu, Tianhe
Music
Live on the Deck
Live music performance with our favorite band in town!
Every Saturday, 21:00
The Happy Monk Party Pier, Shop 02, Building 60, Block B, Party Pier, 118 Modiesha Dajie, Xin'gang Dong Lu, Haizhu
Live Musique at The Goat
Live music at The Goat now welcomes Sheerlove and Stephano nack in town!
Every Tuesday to Saturday, until August 31, 21:30 - Late
The Goat, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu
Back to the Origin
At this moment, the initial beginning.
Artists lineup: 83 JIAJUN MAX SHEN VM
July 8, 2023
Fei Bar, W Guangzhou
Canton's Andrews Sisters With Wedo Big Band
The brilliant local girl jazz trio will pay tribute to The Andrews Sisters by singing their classics! The WEDO BIG BAND is going to bring it to an even more killer vibe! Scan code and book your ticket!
July 8, 9.30PM - 11.40PM
JZ Club, The Bucket, Zhujiang Beer Museum, Yuejiangxi Road, Haizhu
Mystery Box Party
New York Hotdog From Lee's Diner!
Every Wednesday, until December 31, 19:30 - Late
SIGNAL CN, Tower A, Zhong Hua Center, No.33, Zhongshan 3rd Road, Yuexiu
Taylor Swift Fans Party
Calling all Taylor Swift fans for a private gathering!
July 14, 23:00 - Late
SD Livehouse, HiCity, NO.154 Nanzhou Road, Haizhu
Arts
Syria Ancient Cultural Relics Exhibition
From the second half of 2019, the China Cultural Relics Exchange Center began to communicate closely with the General Administration of Syrian Cultural Relics and Museums to coordinate the exhibition of Syrian ancient cultural relics in China. The final selected exhibits came from nine Syrian museums.
July 19 - October 19, 2023
Guangdong Museum, 2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe
Inside Out
CRAIG & KARL first large-scale solo exhibition, taking you into the fantasy world of pop filled with imagination and positive energy, discovering interesting little things in life and surprise moments worth touching.
July 19 - November 12, 2023
K11 Art Mall, 6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe
2023 BLUEBLUE BL(UE)M
Featuring artists: Chung Dian, Jaes Lee, Lu Gao, Marius Seidlitz, Pattaradanai Motim, Placid, Rori Hee.
Until August 6, 2023
IM Gallery, A303, North Island Creative Park, No. 51, Xingang East Road, Haizhu
Lifestyle
Happy Balls
Participate in the 16 players' "Happy Ball" contest, and take home RMB800 worth of prizes!
July 8, 14:00
The Happy Monk Party Pier, Shop 02, Building 60, Block B, Party Pier, 118 Modiesha Dajie, Xin'gang Dong Lu, Haizhu
Triathlon Summer Camp
Join the Youth Triathlon Summer Camp, and you will receive:
- Qualification to apply for the "Youth Ironman Technical Level Certificate" from the Chinese Triathlon Association
- 2023 Membership eligibility of the Chinese Triathlon Association
- Improving physical fitness, fostering confidence and self-discipline
- Exciting and diverse activity schedule, making your summer holiday full of fun
Come and challenge yourself, ride the waves, and create wonderful memories!
Please scan the QR code below to contact customer service for inquiries.
July 30 - August 5, for youths aged 6-15
Guangzhou Marriott Hotel Nansha, NO.1, Lv Jin Road, Huang Ge Town, Nansha
InterNations Guangzhou A Journey to Portugal 2023
São João Festival
InterNations Guangzhou A Journey to Portugal 2023: São João Festival is happening on Saturday July 8 at 19:00 in Doubletree by Hilton Guangzhou! It's the first time we bring this festival from Porto in Portugal to Guangzhou! Join the playful tradition of tapping heads with plastic hammers, spreading good luck and blessings, enjoy Portuguese snacks, Portuguese Beer, Wine, Coffee & Soft drinks, and socialize with people from all around world!
July 8, 19:00 - 22:00
Canton Lounge (DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou), NO.391 Dongfeng Lu, Yuexiu
Wimbledon Championships
Enjoy Wimbledon Championships on a 240" screen!
July 3 - 16, 2023
The Goat, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu
Dinosaur Prank Plan
Let's witness the discovery of dinosaur eggs and crocodile egg fossils for the first time in the Sanshui Basin (Guangzhou area), filling the gap in the macrovertebrate record in this area.
July 8 - August 31, 2023
Grandview Museum of Natural Science, 6/F, Grandview Mall, NO.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe
