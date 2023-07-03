28 Awesome Upcoming Events in Guangzhou

Recommended

Rediscover the Taste of China

Food and wine lead you to discover the new realm of modern Cantonese cuisine. Black Pearl One Diamond Restaurant Chao Yue will launch a special "Black Pearl Selection RMB1,688 Single Set Menu" in July.



Chao Yue, redefine Chao Shan cuisine to a whole new level, discovering the beauty and secrets of Creative Modern Chao Shan Cuisine, a journey to tickle your taste buds with memorable taste and sensation of six senses design through the menu with Hennessy X.O, deep and powerful energy of life.

Join Us to experience unique exclusive butler service for a limited discount on wine. Please contact Chao Yue customer service for more details or a further reservation.

Phone/WeChat：18922252999

Chao Yue, NO.36, West gate, The Canton Place, GZ

Sunglasses Party @Coco's



You hear right! Put on your cool sunglasses and enjoy a wonderful night with us! Party band, DJ all night, Tequila girls and MC Riivas! No time for shopping? Free sunglasses provided.



July 8, 2023

Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu

JIN MING Tasting Menu



With the resurgence of Chinese trends and traditional aesthetics, people are embracing the allure of Oriental beauty. At The Westin Pazhou, Chinese Executive Chef Leo Cao presents an exquisite array of dishes. Starting in July, experience the exclusive "Tasting Menu" personally curated by Chef Cao. Enjoy the JIN MING Inspiration for two at RMB688, or savor the "Essence of Summer" menu at RMB1,288 per person.



Available from July 2023

The Westin Pazhou, Area C, Canton Fair Complex, 681 Fengpu Zhong Rd., Haizhu

Food & Drink



Oystiller Friday

Special offers:



Half a dozen fresh French oysters at RMB98

Plus Duval Leroy champagne at RMB580

Every Friday, until December 31, 18:00 - Late

Stiller Address 2/F LN Garden Hotel, Huanshi Dong Lu, Yuexiu

Encounter the Intangible Cultural Heritage

Discover the exquisite cloisonné art that was once cherished by the royalty. Pre-order the exclusive package to participate in this cultural activity on July 15 & July 29, which combines the beauty of traditional craftsmanship with the delight of classic afternoon tea.



July 15 & July 29, 2023

Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xi Heng Road, Tianhe

Sunday Live Brunch



Savor a special Sunday brunch with live music. Happy hour starts from noon, +RMB128 for free flow of sparkling wine!



July 9, 12:00 - 15:00

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, 62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Set Lunch at Gail's



Working Day lunch Specials at GAIL'S has been served! Salad+Main+Drinks price from RMB48!



Every Monday to Friday, until August 31, 2023

Gail's American Cuisine & Bar, Unit 102, 27 Huali Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Bubbles Beats N' Bites



Enjoy a special Monday with Bubbles Beats N' Bites!



July 9, 11:30

Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales Address Unit C, 1/F, Baoli Weizuo South Tower, 11 Xiancun Lu, Tianhe

Nachos Monday



Get 2 Corona Beer plus Small Nachos at only RMB98!



Every Monday until December 31, 2023

MiCasa Mexican Restaurant, Shop 110, Bldg. T25, The Canton Place, Haifeng Lu, Tianhe

Happy Hour at Paulaner Wirtshaus



For Mondays And Tuesdays, buy one get one free!



Every Monday and Tuesday, until December 31, 11:30 - 01:00

Paulaner Wirtshaus, No. 3-12, First floor, Four Seas Walk, NO.390 East Hanxi Avenue, Panyu

Ladies Night @Revolucion



Free selected Tiki cocktails for ladies until midnight!



Every Tuesday until December 31, 2023

Revolucion Cocktail, No.4 Yard, TIT Wisdom Park, Yuancun West Street, Tianhe

Music Quiz



6 ROUNDS ·60 QUESTIONS GREAT PRIZES TO WIN



Songtitles·Complete The Lyrics· Lego

Artist/Group·Mashups·Hits Worldwide

July 11, 7.30PM - Late

The Happy Monk (Party Pier), Shop 02, Building 60, Block B, Party Pier, 118 Modiesha Dajie, Xin'gang Dong Lu, Haizhu

Burger Board



Tuesday deals, Le Hachoir Burger Board! Your choice of patty, cheese and bacon upgrades, beef tallow potato or sweet potato fries and a drink. All for just 128rmb! Avaiable all day today @Le Hachoir



Every Tuesday until December 31, 2023

LE HACHOIR, Shop 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Lu, Tianhe

Wednesday Margaritas



Get 50% OFF for Margaritas all day long!



Every Wednesday until December 31, 2023

MiCasa Mexican Restaurant, Shop 110, Bldg. T25, The Canton Place, Haifeng Lu, Tianhe

Music



Live on the Deck

Live music performance with our favorite band in town!



Every Saturday, 21:00

The Happy Monk Party Pier, Shop 02, Building 60, Block B, Party Pier, 118 Modiesha Dajie, Xin'gang Dong Lu, Haizhu

Live Musique at The Goat



Live music at The Goat now welcomes Sheerlove and Stephano nack in town!



Every Tuesday to Saturday, until August 31, 21:30 - Late

The Goat, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Back to the Origin



At this moment, the initial beginning.



Artists lineup: 83 JIAJUN MAX SHEN VM

July 8, 2023

Fei Bar, W Guangzhou

Canton's Andrews Sisters With Wedo Big Band



The brilliant local girl jazz trio will pay tribute to The Andrews Sisters by singing their classics! The WEDO BIG BAND is going to bring it to an even more killer vibe! Scan code and book your ticket!



July 8, 9.30PM - 11.40PM

JZ Club, The Bucket, Zhujiang Beer Museum, Yuejiangxi Road, Haizhu

Mystery Box Party



New York Hotdog From Lee's Diner!



Every Wednesday, until December 31, 19:30 - Late

SIGNAL CN, Tower A, Zhong Hua Center, No.33, Zhongshan 3rd Road, Yuexiu

Taylor Swift Fans Party



Calling all Taylor Swift fans for a private gathering!



July 14, 23:00 - Late

SD Livehouse, HiCity, NO.154 Nanzhou Road, Haizhu

Arts



Syria Ancient Cultural Relics Exhibition

From the second half of 2019, the China Cultural Relics Exchange Center began to communicate closely with the General Administration of Syrian Cultural Relics and Museums to coordinate the exhibition of Syrian ancient cultural relics in China. The final selected exhibits came from nine Syrian museums.



July 19 - October 19, 2023

Guangdong Museum, 2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Inside Out



CRAIG & KARL first large-scale solo exhibition, taking you into the fantasy world of pop filled with imagination and positive energy, discovering interesting little things in life and surprise moments worth touching.



July 19 - November 12, 2023

K11 Art Mall, 6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

2023 BLUEBLUE BL(UE)M



Featuring artists: Chung Dian, Jaes Lee, Lu Gao, Marius Seidlitz, Pattaradanai Motim, Placid, Rori Hee.



Until August 6, 2023

IM Gallery, A303, North Island Creative Park, No. 51, Xingang East Road, Haizhu

Lifestyle



Happy Balls

Participate in the 16 players' "Happy Ball" contest, and take home RMB800 worth of prizes!



July 8, 14:00

The Happy Monk Party Pier, Shop 02, Building 60, Block B, Party Pier, 118 Modiesha Dajie, Xin'gang Dong Lu, Haizhu

Triathlon Summer Camp



Join the Youth Triathlon Summer Camp, and you will receive:



- Qualification to apply for the "Youth Ironman Technical Level Certificate" from the Chinese Triathlon Association

- 2023 Membership eligibility of the Chinese Triathlon Association

- Improving physical fitness, fostering confidence and self-discipline

- Exciting and diverse activity schedule, making your summer holiday full of fun

Come and challenge yourself, ride the waves, and create wonderful memories!

Please scan the QR code below to contact customer service for inquiries.

July 30 - August 5, for youths aged 6-15

Guangzhou Marriott Hotel Nansha, NO.1, Lv Jin Road, Huang Ge Town, Nansha

InterNations Guangzhou A Journey to Portugal 2023



São João Festival

InterNations Guangzhou A Journey to Portugal 2023: São João Festival is happening on Saturday July 8 at 19:00 in Doubletree by Hilton Guangzhou! It's the first time we bring this festival from Porto in Portugal to Guangzhou! Join the playful tradition of tapping heads with plastic hammers, spreading good luck and blessings, enjoy Portuguese snacks, Portuguese Beer, Wine, Coffee & Soft drinks, and socialize with people from all around world!



July 8, 19:00 - 22:00

Canton Lounge (DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou), NO.391 Dongfeng Lu, Yuexiu

Wimbledon Championships



Enjoy Wimbledon Championships on a 240" screen!



July 3 - 16, 2023

The Goat, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Dinosaur Prank Plan



Let's witness the discovery of dinosaur eggs and crocodile egg fossils for the first time in the Sanshui Basin (Guangzhou area), filling the gap in the macrovertebrate record in this area.



July 8 - August 31, 2023

Grandview Museum of Natural Science, 6/F, Grandview Mall, NO.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

