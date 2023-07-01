20 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shenzhen

Food & Drink

Happy Hour @Jing-A Taproom G&G

Looking for a place to unwind after a long day at work? Jing-A Taproom G&G has got you covered! They are offering a special drink deal exclusively for their members on weekdays from 3PM to 7PM. Enjoy an RMB10 discount on all beers and cocktails during this time.



Every Monday-Friday, until December 31, 2023

Jing-A Taproom (G&G Creative Community Shenzhen), 102-2 G&G Creativity Community, No.9 LiyuanRoad, Nanshan

Teochew Gourmet Festival



Eating in Lingnan, tasting in Teochew. Located in the Futian CBD center of Shenzhen, The Exchange Restaurant, with a unique European style, offers you a new interpretation of the "Teochew Gourmet Festival" buffet dinner.



July 4 - September 30, 2023

Sheraton Shenzhen Futian Hotel, Great China International Exchange Square, Fuhua Lu, Futian

Music



Canton Disco Pop UP

On Saturday, July 8, THE HOURS will host a Canton Disco Pop Up themed party featuring Andrew Bull at The Attic at Park Hyatt Shenzhen. On this night full of memories and passion, let's enjoy the glamorous nightlife of Canton Disco.



July 8, 20:00 - 02:00

The Attic (Park Hyatt), NO.5023 Yitian Road, Futian

Strawberry Town



The very first Strawberry Town is coming to COCO Park! For two successive days, Strawberry Town Shenzhen features eight sets of musicians and bands, a flea market and amazing music x art installations.



July 8 - 9, 2023

COCO Park, NO.269 Fuhuasan Road, Futian

Nick León Summer 2023

Special night with Nick León!



Genre: Electric

July 7, 22:00 - Late

Oil Club, L1-11A, Tai Ran Mansion, Tairan 8th Road, Futian

Yuzijun × Zhangziwei: Opera Song



Pop. This duo has teamed up to make some deep pop numbers full of grand instrumentation. With elements of a softer version of Meatloaf and interesting new single 亲爱的 to promote, expect passionate performances from this creative duo.



July 7, 20:00 - Late

Hou Live, B112A KK ONE Shopping Center, NO.9289 Binhe Dadao, Futian

Sub Exile Vol.3



Lineup: Addison Groove, Ketia, Leonwill, oO, anormalturtle300, Sirens, zzm



July 8, 22:00 - Late

Oil Club, L1-11A, Tai Ran Mansion, Tairan 8th Road, Futian

"I Will Never" by BOB IS TIRED



Band BOB IS TIRED's latest album, 'I Will Never', China tour.

July 7, 20:30

B10 Live, C2 North Side, OCT LOFT, Nanshan

Solid Liqui



Alternative rock. An absolute wall of sound from this band that will blow you to smithereens. The funk drums and with the extremely alternative rock riffs and trialing bass lines fused into rock pop songs will leave a lot of begging for me or very confused.



July 8, 20:30 - Late

Bo LiveHouse, 1F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Eighth Road, Futian

Falk Music Concert



Genre: Falk



June 30 - July 31, 20:00 (90mins)

Qing Shen, Golden Carnival Center Cinema, NO.2016 Fuzhong 1 Road, Futian

Arts



Exhibition of Huang Zhijian's Donation

This exhibition features Huang Zhijian's paintings, drafts, manuscripts, notes, pictures, newspaper clippings, Republican publications and other books and videos.



July 1 - August 10, 2023

He Xiangning Art Museum, NO.9013 Shennan Ave., Nanshan

Horizon: Moments



WS GALLERY hosts its first inaugural exhibition, artist Demos Chiang's solo exhibition "Horizon: Moments."



June 19 - August 1, 2023

WS Gallery, Gemdale Viseen Tower, No. 16, Gaoxin South 10th Road, Nanshan

Philip Colbert The Myth of The Lobster Planet



Calbert's large-scale solo exhibition at SWCAC will systematically present nearly 40 representative works in his creative career, including paintings, sculptures, giant air models, images and other diverse creations.



June 17 - October 15, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

A Splendid Blend of China and the West



The exhibition focuses on the historical background, technical origin, decorative themes, court interaction and export market of Guangenamel, focusing on the early appearance of Guangenamel and the details of the deep integration of Chinese and Western culture and craftsmanship, with a total of 258 cultural relics on display.



May 18 - October 22, 2023

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian

Love Luxury and Beauty in Classical Antiquity



"Vesuvius Volcano Buries Yesterday's Glory of the Ancient City." Freeze all the prosperous times in an instant. A luxurious banquet filled with delicious food and wine. The bustling ancient city market and streets. Rich artistic aesthetics and cultural pursuit. All sealed in the treasure box of history. Waiting for a moment to see the light again!



May 30 - September 3, 2023

Nanshan Museum, 2093 Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan

Leisure of Auteur and Amateur



An exhibition that is full of excitement and unstoppable, an instant experience of the wildness of mountains and forests in the works, dispelling the boredom of summer and experiencing the refreshing art.



June 2 - August 18, 2023

Cloud Art Museum Address The Interchange of Longgang Road and Changshan Road

Lifestyle



Shenzhen Art Film Screening July Edition

Shenzhen Art Film Screening presents seven selected art films from current theaters and six films from the 'Panorama du Cinéma Français 2023', offering special discounted tickets for 24 screenings of art films.

July 1 - 30, 2023

Broadway Cinematheque, NO.9668 Shennan Ave., Nanshan.

Tom and Jerry "LONG PLAY"



Rubber Field LONG PLAY - Jazz Film Theater Vol.2



July 8, 21:30 - 23:30

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Lu, Nanshan

Rooftop Party With Wading Pool



Lineup: DJ Pax, DJ Answer, DJ Jack de Joe, DJ Getonboard



July 8, 1PM - 11PM

Sigma Coffee Park, Sigma Coffee Park, 7th Floor, Block B, Xinshiyi Maker Park, Nanshan

Panorama du Cinéma Français 2023



Prepare for an extraordinary cinematic experience as the highly anticipated 'Panorama du Cinéma Français' comes back in 2023. From June 28 to July 16, four cinemas in Guangzhou and Shenzhen will come alive with the magic of seven recent and critically acclaimed French films.

June 28 to July 16, 2023

Broadway Cinematheque Shenzhen

PALACE CINEMA Raffles City Shenzhen

