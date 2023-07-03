  1. home
Coming Soon! The 31st East China Fair 2023 Shanghai

By That's Shanghai, July 3, 2023

When: July 12-15, 2023

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong, Shanghai, China [Hall E1-E7, N4-N5]

Buyer Pre-Registration

East China Fair (ECF), supported by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and co-sponsored by nine local commerce departments of Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Nanjing and Ningbo, was founded in 1991.

It is a B2B trade fair focusing on light industry and textile. ECF is one of the largest regional trade fairs in China with the most traders, great variety of exhibits and the most onsite deals.

The 31st ECF 105,200-square-meter exhibition will provide 5,000 standard booths for some 3,000 exhibitors, taking part in four professional exhibitions and two professional exhibitions areas.

Overseas exhibitors will come from Japan, South Korea, Pakistan, Nepal, New Zealand, Lithuania, Czech Republic, South Africa and more.

Featuring:

  • 4 professional exhibitions: Garments, Textiles, Home Products & Gifts

  • 2 professional exhibitions areas: Overseas Products & Cross-border E-commerce


Buyer Pre-Registration

Web: www.ecf.org.cn

Email: info@ecf.org.cn

Tel: 021-63539968


