Murica! Where to Celebrate the 4th of July in Shanghai

By That's Shanghai, July 3, 2023

Tuesday July 4

Happy Independence Day @ Lounge by Topgolf

Head on over to Lounge by Topgolf on Tuesdays to enjoy an American Independence Day special: 50% off selected beers and your swing suite gaming rental fee.

Tue July 4, 11.30am-Late.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

George Sloshington @ Tacolicious

Tacolicious Chef Thijs Oomens, That's Shanghai Chef of the Year 2022, is famous for his creative tacos, and Tuesdays are his time to shine. Each week he showcases his inventiveness.

Meanwhile, his handsome sidekick behind the stick Logan R. Brouse (a regular on Top 10 Hottest Bartenders in Shanghai lists) comes up with a cocktail to match.

And this week the theme is George Sloshington, a July 4 tribute of beef cartinas tacos with a bourbon coke float to wash it down with. Tacos are RMB30 each, or get a two taco set and cockatil combo for just RMB80.

Tue July 4, 6pm-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

We Love the 4th of July Quiz @ El Santo

This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love the 4th of July Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue July 4, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Wednesday July 5

Stars & Stripes & The Best of American Rock @ The Pearl

The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of Aerosmith, Nirvana, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Bon Jovi, Jimi Hendrix, plus party hits from Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and so much more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed July 5, 8.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

