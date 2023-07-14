2 Splurge-Worthy Summer Menus: New Wave & Maison Lameloise

New Wave by Da Vittorio is the innovative sister restaurant to three Michelin-starred Da Vittorio, a premium Italian venue hailing from Bergamo.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

New Wave, as the name suggests, is all about taking traditional Italian dishes and reimagining them in a more whimsical, modern way – one that matches the UCCA Edge contemporary art museum in which this restaurant resides.



Shanghai's best foccacia. There, we said it. Image by Sophie Steiner/That's





Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

And Executive Chef Francesco Bonvini's summer menu is no exception, showcasing a wider variety of sharing plates for a more homestyle Italian feel.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Hailing from Sardinia, the Fregola from the Sea (RMB188) is like being dumped by an ocean wave – undulating umami notes in each spoonful.

Fresh lobster, scampi, shrimp, oysters and scallops come together in a robust seafood stock, thickened by the bead-like pearls of the pasta’s outer flour coating.

A touch of cream adds body, while crunchy toasted pistachios lend an added dimension of salinity.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Pleats of Japanese Bluefin Tuna Carpaccio (RMB158) rest on a white asparagus and herb salad, crowned with asparagus crudité ribbons.

Customarily served as a vegetable dipping sauce made of white anchovies and garlic in Piedmont and Lombardy, bagnacauda is transformed into an airy foam, dolloped atop the fish tableside for a rounded savoriness.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The French Chargrilled Gillardeau N1 Oyster “all’ Arrabbiata” (RMB218) is a game of texture and temperature – a warm grilled oyster juxtaposed against arrabbiata “snow” (a spicy tomato-based sauce frozen into a savory granita); the slickness of the plump oyster and tart lemon jelly balanced by the crunch of homemade croutons.

The best – and only – way to enjoy it is in one sumptuous slurp, a mouthful of ambrosial contrasts.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A recipe passed down from Chef Francesco’s father, the Fettuccine with Lobster (RMB298) is elegant in its simplicity; straightforward and powerful.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The homemade fresh pasta boasts a supple chew, each strand slathered in a Britain blue lobster seafood stock cream, lengthened by the acidic sweetness of fresh tomatoes.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Butter-basted and roasted M5 Australian Beef Sirloin (RMB498) is sandwiched between eggplant parmesan two ways.

First, in the more conventional lasagna-like form – layers of roasted eggplant, tomato, basil purée, and fresh burrata baked together then sliced into rectangles.

And second, the exact same lasagna blended into a sauce; the cheese's luscious texture resulting in a shmear-able aioli of sorts (sans the egg, plus an entire eggplant parmigiana lasagna).

Raspberry Sorbet Palate Cleanser, Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The beachside vacation we are all craving takes edible form as the “Esotico” Tropical Breeze (RMB138) – a coconut parfait stuffed with fresh mango and passion fruit, sitting atop a pink peppercorn biscuit.

Surrounded by a moat of smarmy mango purée dotted with candied nuts and purple shiso, we dare you not to scrape the bowl clean.

In addition to the standout wine program, curated by Head Sommelier Camilla Mora, Bar Manager Fabio Saveja has also launched an equally impressive cocktail menu, with twists on classics plus more than a few equally ingenious mocktails.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

For starters, the Oil Canvas (RMB108) is a play on a Manhattan, bourbon and oloroso sherry shaken with vanilla essence.

Dots of smoked olive oil droplets are added tableside, lending an umami heft to the tonka bean’s spiced sweetness.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Molecular gastronomy meets nostalgic childhood ice cream as the Tropical Snow (RMB108), a Havana 7-year rum-forward libation with the likes of passion fruit, apricot and basil, sprinkled liberally with pearly globules of coconut granita snow, reminiscent in texture of Dippin’ Dots.

New Wave by Da Vittorio, 3/F, UCCA Edge, Xizang Bei Lu, by Qufu Lu 西藏北路88号UCCAEdge三层.

The original Maison Lameloise is located in Chagny, Burgundy, France (population 5,600) and has existed for nearly 100 years.

In 2015, Three Michelin Star Head Chef Eric Pras gathered a team together and started the project of opening his first restaurant outside France, a second replicated location of Maison Lameloise in the most Shanghaiest of places – the iconic Shanghai Tower.

Heard of it?



Image by Nicky Almasy/That's

The seasonally updated Le Grand Menu (RMB2,488) is as grand as the name suggests; a collaboration between Chef Eric Pras (of the original Mason Lameloise in Chagny) and Maison Lameloise Shanghai Executive Chef Yann Klein, it features five courses, plus a selection of amuse-bouche and desserts.

Foie Gras Lollipop, Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

First up, a welcome bite of foie gras lollipops dipped in cocoa butter and sprinkled with roasted almond slivers and a trickle of apricot jam.

It kicks off the amuse-bouche opening to the meal...



Amuse Bouche, Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Next, Marinated Shellfish graces the table, an amalgamation of springy sea snails, clams and fresh mussels in a demure cucumber and fennel sauce, ending with a green apple's tart finish.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A layered terrine of Foie Gras and Marinated Tuna is surrounded by acidic bites; marinated watermelon cubes, pickled yellow tomatoes and interspersed dots of jams and acids – to cut through the goose liver’s unctuous mouthfeel.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Naughty by nature, a toasted slice of sourdough is sheathed by a thick slab of foie gras – spreadable like butter – plus billowing bonito flakes.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Slow cooked with jasmine tea and lemon, the flaky Coral Grouper swims in a blackcurrant and peppercorn bouillon broth, flanked by blackcurrant-marinated fennel and creamy dots of dill purée.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Charcoal grilled Blue Lobster is succulent, the crustacean's natural sweetness amplified by Yunnan chanterelle and almond stew.

But the plate’s real draw is the striped zucchini “cake” – an alternating configuration of green and yellow bands that are actually separately stacked pieces – identically shaped and aligned – exemplifying the chef’s expert knife skills through tricks on the senses.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Caramelized pork belly is encircled by White Asparagus & Morels, varying textures and presentations of said ingredients creating contrasting mouthfeels through creams, crisps and cake forms, all dribbled in a Chinese yellow wine and coffee jus.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Grilled Rangers Valley M7 Waygu Beef Tenderloin is the star of the meal, plated with a trio of palm tree hearts: palm tree heart purée, braised palm tree heart segments and palm tree heart chips, all paired with a grassy quenelle of parsley purée and torn parsley sponge cake.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

A ruby-hued hibiscus and blackberry sauce fills every crevice, connecting supple squares of Apple baked like a tatin, puffs of cream, dots of berry jam and batons of blackberry mousse encased in hibiscus jelly.

A dessert that is all about the spectrum of textures.



Black Sesame Ice Cream (a part of Petite Fours), Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Maison Lameloise, 68/F, Shanghai Tower, No. 501 Yincheng Zhong Lu 浦东新区银城中路501号上海中心大厦68楼.

READ MORE: