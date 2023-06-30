7 Upcoming Live Music Shows in Beijing!

Saturday, July 1
Peter O & The Vagabonds
Scottish singer-songwriter Peter O brings his folk tunes, accompanied by his band The Vagabonds, to Modernista for an evening of heartwarming, soulful and jubilant music. The night also marks the release of his album The Companion Ladder.
Modernista
Dongcheng DistrictNo.44 Baochao Hu Tong, Beijing
Free
https://y.qq.com/n/ryqq/albumDetail/000EG5XY3Wu6vy
Sunday, July 2
Gentle Grape
Beijing-based pop punk outfit Gentle Grape kick off their China summer tour with a homecoming show at Mao Livehouse. Shameless noisy fun with melodic and catchy riffs.
Mao Livehouse
Beijing No. 136, No. 2, No. 69 Fuxing Road, Haidian District
RMB109-129
https://www.showstart.com/event/199484
Monday, July 3
Wendy Wander
Five-piece indie group from Taipei. Lively rock with hints of experimental and electro. Champions of diversity and inclusiveness, expect nothing but good vibes and positive energy.
Mao Livehouse
Beijing No. 136, No. 2, No. 69 Fuxing Road, Haidian District
RMB118-209
https://www.showstart.com/event/198177
Thursday, July 6
Jumua Trio
Incredibly skillful Middle Eastern world music. Intricate, harmonious and rich in culture. Satisfying for the soul and enjoyment for the ears.
Blue Note
Dongcheng DistrictNo.23 Qianmen, Beijing
RMB180
https://www.showstart.com/event/201475
Friday, July 7
“Pop-Punk’s Not Dead” New School Party
One jam-packed night of bands celebrating the music of youth. A lineup which will provide a nourishing dose of nostalgia and good times. Mix of original music and popular pop-punk covers.
Mask Stage
北京市海淀区西三环北路21号久凌大厦南楼二层
RMB80–100
https://www.showstart.com/event/200917
Thursday, July 13
PizzaFace
Girl power fronted four-piece punk. Loud and in your face trash rock that always attracts a large following of rockers wanting to make a party atmosphere.
Mao Livehouse
Beijing No. 136, No. 2, No. 69 Fuxing Road, Haidian District
RMB79-138
https://www.showstart.com/event/200327
Thursday, July 13
Dunklenacht Recovery Fest
A day devoted to all things metal. From black, thrash and grindcore, it’s an afternoon and evening dedicated to head bangers.
Imagine Livehouse
Haidian District, Beijing 北京市海淀区金码大厦BOM嘻番里-3层
RMB168-228
https://www.showstart.com/event/198136
