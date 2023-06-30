7 Upcoming Live Music Shows in Beijing!

Saturday, July 1



Peter O & The Vagabonds

Scottish singer-songwriter Peter O brings his folk tunes, accompanied by his band The Vagabonds, to Modernista for an evening of heartwarming, soulful and jubilant music. The night also marks the release of his album The Companion Ladder.

Modernista

Dongcheng DistrictNo.44 Baochao Hu Tong, Beijing

Free

https://y.qq.com/n/ryqq/albumDetail/000EG5XY3Wu6vy

Sunday, July 2

Gentle Grape

Beijing-based pop punk outfit Gentle Grape kick off their China summer tour with a homecoming show at Mao Livehouse. Shameless noisy fun with melodic and catchy riffs.

Mao Livehouse

Beijing No. 136, No. 2, No. 69 Fuxing Road, Haidian District

RMB109-129

https://www.showstart.com/event/199484

Monday, July 3

Wendy Wander

Five-piece indie group from Taipei. Lively rock with hints of experimental and electro. Champions of diversity and inclusiveness, expect nothing but good vibes and positive energy.

Mao Livehouse

Beijing No. 136, No. 2, No. 69 Fuxing Road, Haidian District

RMB118-209

https://www.showstart.com/event/198177

Thursday, July 6

Jumua Trio

Incredibly skillful Middle Eastern world music. Intricate, harmonious and rich in culture. Satisfying for the soul and enjoyment for the ears.

Blue Note

Dongcheng DistrictNo.23 Qianmen, Beijing

RMB180

https://www.showstart.com/event/201475

Friday, July 7

“Pop-Punk’s Not Dead” New School Party

One jam-packed night of bands celebrating the music of youth. A lineup which will provide a nourishing dose of nostalgia and good times. Mix of original music and popular pop-punk covers.

Mask Stage

北京市海淀区西三环北路21号久凌大厦南楼二层

RMB80–100

https://www.showstart.com/event/200917

Thursday, July 13

PizzaFace

Girl power fronted four-piece punk. Loud and in your face trash rock that always attracts a large following of rockers wanting to make a party atmosphere.

Mao Livehouse

Beijing No. 136, No. 2, No. 69 Fuxing Road, Haidian District

RMB79-138

https://www.showstart.com/event/200327

Thursday, July 13

Dunklenacht Recovery Fest

A day devoted to all things metal. From black, thrash and grindcore, it’s an afternoon and evening dedicated to head bangers.

Imagine Livehouse

Haidian District, Beijing 北京市海淀区金码大厦BOM嘻番里-3层

RMB168-228

https://www.showstart.com/event/198136

