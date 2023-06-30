21 Brunches (& 3 Parties!) to Hit Up This Weekend

Tacolicious – Welcome 1st of July: Independence Day

Brunch Tacos, Quesadillas and Burritos go from RMB40, while free flow Beer, Mexican Mules and Frozen Margaritas will set you back just RMB150 from 11-3pm every weekend at Tacolicious.

Join Tacolicious on July 1 for an afternoon and evening of laughter, delicious bites, and endless entertainment.

Indulge in irresistible bourbon coke floats, savor the flavor explosion of their chili dogs, and test your skills in the lively beer pong tournament.

Tacolicious is where the party's at, and they can't wait to celebrate with you!

Brunch Sat & Sun, 11-3pm. Independence Day Celebrations Sat July 1, 3pm-Late; Free.



Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Bubba's – Annual Independence Day 'Que & Brew Festival

Get smokey over at Bubba's Food Co., where every weekend they make the magic happen on their wood-fired BBQ.

It is also happy hour from 12 midday to 8pm, or why not go free flow for three hours for just RMB188?

Bubba's Annual Independence Day 'Que & Brew Festival on Sunday sees a BBQ, crawfish boil, live music and all-day happy hour!

Sat & Sun, 12-4pm; Independence Day Celebrations Sun July 2, 12-5pm; Free.



Bubba's Food Co., Shankang Li, 808 Shaanxi Bei Lu, Bld 18, #103 陕西北路808号陕康里18幢103室.

Zeitgeist Bites – Grand Opening

Zeitgeist Bites celebrates its grand opening on Saturday from 11am, with free beer from 3-5pm, happy hour from 5pm to late, and a sausage BBQ. There is also music from The Wonderbrass from 4-6pm and DJ Paninaro from 9pm-Late.

Sat July 1, 11am-Late; Free.

Zeitgeist Bites, 1361 Xiewei Lu, by Huqingping Gong Lu, Qingpu District 谢卫路1361号，近沪青平公路.

Cages – Canada-Inspired Brunch Buffet



Cages is moving up its weekend brunch from Sunday to Saturday, and for good reason! Escape the plum rain gloom and enjoy their weekly buffet with a Canada-Style twist!

Cages will fire up its smoker to serve you awesome 'Montreal smoked meat' style sandwiches in addition to all their weekly Cages buffet items. They’ll have delicious house-smoked meats on homemade rye bread to give you that Montreal deli feeling.



When you’re ready for dessert, they’ll have a red, white and maple dessert table ready for you to enjoy with maple pecan tarts, maple cakes, strawberry tiramisu, maple linzer cookies, strawberry cream cheese cakes and more.



And no Canada brunch would be complete without a Bloody Caesar station, which will be included in their standard RMB88 brunch free flow.

The brunch deal is just RMB188 per adult, while kids below 1.4 meters enjoy 50% off and below 1.1 meters eat for free. And get your booze on with free flow for just RMB88.

As well as numerous big screens ideal for sports fans, Cages is also the perfect place for families, with its myriad of entertainment options designed for hours of fun for all ages, including a bouncy castle.

So bring the family, bring your appetite, and get ready for some Canada-style fun!

Sat July 1, 12-3pm.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cantina Agave



Does anything say starting weekend right better than hitting up Fumin Lu-Changle Lu institution Cantina Agave?

Saturday and Sunday sees their signature brunch offerings complimented by FOUR hours of free flow for just RMB150.

We're talking Corona, Margaritas, Sangria and Prosecco. This could get wonderfully messy.

Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

El Santo – Extended Happy Hour!



El Santo has revamped it's brunch, with a focus on tapas style eating and the longest(?) free flow deal in the city.

First up, that five-hour free flow marathon. Enjoy everything from their classic Margaritas to a refreshing Aperol from 11am-4pm from just RMB198!

Pair that with Mexican-influenced tapas style that allow you to try numerous dishes – choose from Chilaquiles Duo, Chorizo Brekkie, al Pastor Taco and Mexican Eggs Benny.

Those are priced to share with two for RMB68, three for RMB98 and four for RMB128.

Sat & Sun, 11am-4pm.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Anokhi – The Great Indian Roast

Anokhi's Nukkad Brunch menu is ever-evolving, and always features owner Chef Jibin's newest favorites.

Think Idli Sambar, Podi, Bombay ‘Kanda’ Poha, Birbal ki Khichdi, Iranian Akuri on Toast, Aloo Tikki Chaat, Bombay Cheese Toastie and more.

As if that wasn't enough to tempt you down to The Weave, their two-hour RMB128 free flows now includes house cocktails – Gin Tonics, Aperol Spritz and Caipirinhas.

Anokhi: Contemporary, Colorful & Captivating Indian Cuisine

Anokhi recently introduced The Great Indian Roast, with M4 prime rib, Punjabi Raan Lamb Shank, Tandoori Grilled Chicken, Saffron Pulao and Grilled Veggies for RMB398.

Sat & Sun, 11.30am-3pm.



Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

Colca Heng Shan



Over at Azul Group's Colca, it is RMB180 for two courses (starter and main), with a two-hour free flow deal at just RMB150 – see the full menu above.

Sat & Sun, 11am-3.30pm.

Colca Heng Shan, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 地址 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉.

Bhacus



Bhacus, Eduardo Vargas and the Azul Group's wine and wood grill venue, offer a whole load of brunch specials, favorites from the dinner menu and a two-hour free flow deal at just RMB250 – check out all the details above.

And did we mention they have a huge wrap-around terrace?

Sat & Sun, 11am-3.30pm.

Bhacus Wine & Wood Grill, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号, 2楼.

Cotton's

Enjoy brunch in the beautiful Cotton's villa or heated garden, and enjoy three hours Beer free flow for RMB188, or go classy with Wine, Aperol or Sparkling for RMB268.

Sat & Sun, 11am-4pm.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana – 2-4-1 Pizza on Sunday!



Every weekend sees a feast of options at D.O.C. including its famous Champions Breakfast, Bull's-Eye Eggs with Wagyu M3 Striploin and the classic Smashed Avocado, as well as the option of free flow drinks from just RMB158.

As well as brunch specials, Sundays sees an unbeatable 2-for-1 pizza deal at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana all day, evening and night long.

Bunch Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm; 2-for-1 pizzas Sun,11am-Late.



D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Azul

Azul in Shankang Li serves up a full brunch menu bursting with options, with plenty of outdoor seating and some of the best people watching in the city also on offer!

Sat & Sun, 11am-3.30pm.

Azul, Shankang Li, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路.

Yugo Grill

Each Saturday and Sunday, Yugo Grill serve a different home cooked dish for lunch... check out this week's special above.

Service starts at 11.30am and goes until they run out, so we'd strongly suggest booking ahead via WeChat or phone on 130 2322 7256.

Sat & Sun, 11.30am until sold out.



Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw brunch is the stuff of Shanghai legends. It’s RMB98 for one course, RMB168 for two, and add the city's most famous free flow deal for RMB198.

Food options range from Smashed Avo Toast to Lobster Benedict to Chicken and Waffles to their proper Sunday Roast, which they also do on Sunday evenings....

Brunch Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm, roast during brunch & Sun from 5pm.



The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Cuivre



Every weekend from 11.30am Cuivre serves their full menu enhanced with a selection of brunch, featuring eggs here and there, their signature french toast and a couple of brunch cocktail classics, as well as buy-one-get-one on rosé and sparkling wine.

Everything is à la carte, so people eat what they wish, and as they want.

Tables are available on the terrace, but get snapped up fast, so booking is strongly advised.

Sat & Sun, 11.30am-2.30pm.

Cuivre, 1502 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu 淮海中路1502号，近乌鲁木齐路.

Abbey Road

Brunch with the Beatles at Abbey Road!

Every Saturday and Sunday, order any item from the lip-smackingly tasty Abbey Road brunch menu above and add FOUR HOURS free flow for JUST RMB198.

We're talking Prosecco, House Wine, Mimosa, Bloody Mary, Carlsberg and Asahi Draft, Gin Tonic, Vodka Tonic, Rum Coke, Aperol Spritz and soft drinks, all accompanied by the soundtrack of Liverpool's four lovable moptops.

Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Xouk by Azul Pudong



Newly opened over the river, Xouk by Azul in Pudong offers up an array of brunch classics taking inspiration from across the globe.

Xouk by Azul Brings Tasty International Cuisine to Pudong

Sat & Sun, 10am-3pm.

Xouk by Azul Pudong, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路.

Viva!



Enjoy an award winning Saturday Seafood Brunch at Viva! Portuguese Grill & Seafood with an Iberian Atlantic Coast Style Seafood Platter good for sharing for RMB380 every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm. You can also add free flow for just RMB198.

Then on Sunday enjoy an open grilled piri-piri chicken for RMB108, Iberian pork chops for RMB148, chorizo sausage for RMB28 or the whole lot for RMB248. And, once again, throw in free flow for RMB198.

Calling All Meat Lovers – Viva!'s Churrasco Brunch Has It All

Sat, 12.30-4pm, Sun 12-4pm.

Viva!, 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

Bonica



Head on over to Bonica, where every weekend they prepare sumptuous packages.

First up, their Flame Grilled package, with grill-fired shared brunch specials from RMB208, using high-quality ingredients and cooking techniques, allowing you to taste the unique aroma of the burning flame.

In addition to food, they also offer Champagne and Sparkling Wine Unlimited Drink packages from RMB198. Enjoy their wines and champagnes to your heart's content.

Fri-Sun, 12-3pm.

Bonica, 110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Tacos El Paisa



Free flow Frozen Mezcal Margaritas and Corona from 1-3pm at Tacos El Paisa every Saturday and Sunday for just RMB158. It's as simple as that!

Sat & Sun, 1-3pm.

Tacos El Paisa, 2/F, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

