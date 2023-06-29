12 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Summer

7-Day Discover Colorful Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

7-Day Xinjiang: Kashgar, Taxkorgan, Urumqi & Turpan



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you're curious about Xinjiang, this seven day classic itinerary – starting from Kashgar, passing through Taxkorgan, and ending up with Turpan – is the perfect way for you to explore the wider area.

Take in numerous spectacular natural scenes and cultural heritages on the way. The cities selected all represent an aspect of Xinjiang; by visiting them and talking with locals you will discover what the real Xinjiang looks like.

Travel with local operator Xinjiang China International Travel Service and, one day, when you go back home, you can tell your friends: I’ve been to Xinjiang.

3-Day Natural Anhui Huizhou Grand Canyon for Just ¥980



Image via Dragon Adventures



Located in Anhui Province, Huizhou Grand Canyon is known for its bamboo and pine forests, winding cliffs, flowing waterfalls, crystal-clear pools and natural springs. Here you can hike, climb, and jump into the pools for a swim. At night, light up the bonfire and get ready to party!

The area is also famed for its Hui Cuisine, one of China’s eight main cuisines; Hui Opera from which the Peking Opera originated; Hui rice paper for painting and calligraphy; and the Hui style of architecture with its beautiful and intricate bricks, stone and wood carvings.

5-Day Ningxia Wine Tasting & Desert Camping





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Ningxia, located in the remote, arid northwest, is a frontier region of nomadic breeders and sedentary farmers, and home to Muslim travelers of the Silk Road; a land of Buddhist statues, cave inscriptions and royal tombs of ancient dynasties.

Tour a local winery, taste the libations and learn about the region's booming industry, explore beehive-shaped imperial tombs of the Western Xia Dynasty, take in the magnificent Tenger Desert overlooking the Yellow River at Qintongxia Grand Canyon and camp out in the clear desert night sky studded with twinkling stars.

7-Day Wild Silk Road Adventure: Mogao Grottoes, Rainbow Mountains, Chaka & Qinghai Lake



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you want to know more about mysterious Western China, but have no idea where to start, then just follow the Silk Road.

Spend seven days traveling the ancient trade route with Gansu May International Travel Service, enjoying both breathtaking landscapes and mysterious religious art, from oases to deserts; this itinerary won’t let you down, no matter what you want to experience in a trip.

Buddhist temples, Qinghai Lake, Yadan landscapes, Rainbow Mountain, the Great Wall, Mogao Grottoes... the list goes on!

3-Day Xianju Beauty Canyon Hiking & Swimming

Image via Dragon Adventures

Xianju Beauty Canyon is located in the upper reaches of Xianju County, Zhejiang. Surrounded by mountains, it offers beautiful views and very lush vegetation.

The gurgling stream at the bottom of the valley is refreshing and clear, with the best water quality in East China, and there are many pools for swimming.

Stay at a local farmhouse, savor local delicacies, swim and chill by the water!

7-Day Southern Xinjiang Tour with Urumqi, Turpan & Kashgar





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages.



Acquaint yourself with exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics.

On this seven-day tour you'll travel through Xinjiang's vast deserts and plateaus, discovering Urumqi and Erdaoqiao International Bazaar, Turpan, Karakuri Lake, Tuyugou Village and Thousand Buddha Caves, the Jiaohe Ruins and Karaz Well, Id Kah Mosque, Heavenly Lake, Kashgar Old Town and more.

11-Day North Xinjiang: Kashgar Old Town, Hemu Village & Kanas Lake



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel



Xinjiang, such a vast land! No matter what you want to experience from a trip, you can find something interesting there. But how to explore the beauty of the biggest province in China as traveler?

This 11-day tour will provide you with the best answer! Kashgar Old Town, Hemu Village, Kanas Lake… both of the stunning scenes in northern Xinjiang and amazing cultural landscapes in southern Xinjiang have been included!

3-Day White Water Canyon & Fairy Resort Pool Party



Image via Dragon Adventures

Xinchang is a county full of surprises and hidden hiking trails. Trek two of the most spectacular trails, enjoying the beauty of nature – green valleys, lakes and rivers.

To make the most of this beautiful and exquisite scenery this summer, Dragon Adventures invites you to stay at the Baizhang Arts and Humanities Resort.

Located in the Baizhang rock scenic area, the hotel offers good quality rooms with beautiful natural scenery from its windows, as well as an outdoor swimming pool, which is also surrounded by a beautiful landscape.

The best part? It’s only a three-and-a-half hours’ drive from Shanghai!

8-Day Silk Road Tour of Qinghai & Gansu





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Immerse yourself in legend and feel the pulse of civilization as you explore the treasures of the Silk Road, the bridge between history and today.

This eight-day classic Silk Road trip will bring you the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders.



Starting your journey from Xining, you will then have the chance to visit Qinghai Lake, Chaka Salt Lake, the sunset view of Zhangye Rainbow Mountain, the Jiayuguan Pass and more.

You'll also get to go camel trekking and sand sliding at Echoing-sand Mountain and visit the Dunhuang Mogao Caves.



5-Day Ningxai: Exciting Desert Activities @ Winery Tasting



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

Ningxia, one of the five autonomous regions of China, boasts an exotic atmosphere. Ride a camel through the desert like an adventurer, and then taste unique types of wine in the local prestigious winery.

Release yourself in this broad land and enjoy multiple exciting desert activities. Ningxia offers you the unforgettable experience of a desert trip!

3-Day Tonglu Mountain Paradise & Huxiao Gorge Rafting



Image via Dragon Adventures

It is impossible to not be moved by the landscape of Tonglu, which offers a truly dreamlike landscape just a few hours away from the bustling city. The Baiyun Riverside Bed & Breakfast is a pure white building that forms a lovely contrast with the lush green natural scenery.

Each room has a balcony facing the mountains and the river, and the B&B also has a large and beautiful swimming pool. If you stay on the first floor, you can jump into the swimming pool directly from your balcony!

Huxiao Gorge Scenic spot is surrounded by mountains on all sides, with very dense forest coverage. The natural environment surrounding the gorge is very pleasant and full of oxygen, giving the area its 'Forest Oxygen Bar' nickname.



Tonglu Tiger Xiaoxia rafting is extremely popular, and has a reputation of being the one of the best rafting experiences in East China. With a large drop and a majestic quantity of water over 10 kilometers, Huxia will provide you with a top level rafting experience.

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?



Contact Christy via email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]