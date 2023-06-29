5 More Fantastic Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

Stone Motion





Established in Shanghai in 2013, Stone Motion has won plenty of praise from clients. And, after moving to the new venue, they have doubled the size of their space, upgraded their equipment, and added even more kids' courses.

Training takes place five days a week, three hours a day...



Fighting Training: Access to Spartan Race junior group obstacle training. Strengthen coordination and self-defense, and improve cardiopulmonary function.

Yoga Course: Improve flexibility, recover muscles, correct posture and learn head-handstand to achieve better body balance.

Physical Fitness Course: Improve cardiac and pneumonic function, boost immunity, enhance physical fitness.

Age: 6-14 years old

Date: July 17-Aug 25

Time: 2-5pm

Price: RMB2,998/week; RMB5,298/2 weeks; RMB9,380/4 weeks

Location: 105, Building 7, 477 Aomen Lu, Putuo District

CRGG



CRGG Beginners Summer Camp 2023

CRGG Academy has a worldwide reputation for progressive golf education of the highest quality.



At CRGG Academy Shanghai, they have developed a reputation for excellence and quality, building a proud tradition to educate golfers for the future.

The CRGG Academy team of certified golf instructors/coaches have designed a program featuring instruction, game stations and driving skills and drills that develop fundamental skills and experience with the fullswing, shortgame and putting, with basic rules of golf and player etiquette for juniors who have an interest in gaining more golf experience.

These camps are designed to give juniors a comprehensive, fun, and safe learning experience where all areas of the game are covered, starting with fundamentals and working up to higher level skills.

Meanwhile, CRGG trains the kids to learn to understand and respect others through teaching them the core values, rules and etiquette of golf, cultivating their interest in the game and bringing out the best in each golfer to maximize their potential and goals in golf through the summer camp activities.

Age: 4-12 years old

Date: Camp 1: July 4-7; Camp 2: July 25-28; Camp 3: Aug 1-4

Time: 2-6pm

Price: RMB8,888 per camp

Location: Tomson Golf Club, No. 1, Longdong Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai

Contact: Sally Liang 134 7242 7551

CRGG Players Summer Camp 2023

The Player’s Summer Camp offers beginner, intermediate and advanced junior golfers the opportunity to continue developing all parts of the game, including 18-hole rounds of golf under the guidance of a CRGG certified golf instructor each day.



CRGG Academy will arrange fun games and competitions, such as Best Gross Score, Best Net Score, Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin every day to inspire junior golfers’ positive and winning attitude.



Participants will receive comprehensive instruction on all facets of the game including putting, shortgame – chipping, pitching, bunker shots, fullswing – iron approach shots and woods.

Interactive games which incorporate drills with mental components of the game are a major part of this camp.



CRGG Academy endeavors to be the best at educating your kids about the wonderful sport of golf in a safe, fun, and family friendly environment.

Age: 7-17 years old with playing experience before



Date: Camp 1: July 10-14; Camp 2: July 17-21; Camp 3: Aug 7-11; Camp 4: Aug 14-18; Camp 5: Aug 21-25

Time: 9am-5pm

Price: RMB25,000 per camp

Location: Tomson Golf Club, No. 1, Longdong Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai

Contact: Sally Liang 134 7242 7551

BodyLab Dance Center Rhythmic Gymnastics & Dance Summer Camp



BodyLab Dance Center is an international lab with three locations in Shanghai.



Spend your summer holiday dancing, creating and performing in their exceptional and fun summer dance camp. After training, they offer Rhythmic Gymnastics Competitions and Hip Hop Battle.

Each session combines the study of a variety of technique classes including:

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Ballet

Jazz

Hip-Hop

Contemporary, and more

BodyLab welcomes all levels and different age students to join them.

Feel the Rhythm with BodyLab!

Age: 5-12 years old



Date: Competition Training Camp July 3-Aug 4; Summer Camp July 3-Aug 25 (2 weeks per camp)

Time: Mon-Fri, 9am-12pm & 1-4pm

Price: RMB4,000-6,600/2 weeks* (depending on style and duration)



*Special early bird discount if you sign up before May 30; sign up with more than one child and get a friend and sibling discount.

Locations

Bodylab FOR Location



A310 FOR, 2108 Yanggao Zhong Lu, Pudong District

Tel: 021 5897 8606





Bodylab Weifang Location

2/F, 70 Weifang Xi Lu

Tel: 021 6890 8929







Bodylab Zhangyang Location

No.2, 1/F, Building 3, Lane 1550, Zhangyang Lu

Tel: 021 5058 0559

Nicole BodyLab

15821213064

That's Mandarin Chinese Summer Camp

That's Mandarin Chinese Summer Camp is a wonderfully immersive experience for kids and teens aged 7-17, provided by That's Mandarin Language School. Since 2005, over 10,000 campers have joined the camp programs. Campers will explore Chinese culture, go on field trips, and learn Mandarin with engaging Chinese classes.

Your child will get a chance to experience traditional Chinese culture through various cultural activities such as:

Chinese calligraphy

Tea ceremony

Cooking classes

Paper-cutting

Making shadow puppets

And many more.

Available from June 5 to August 25;

Camp programs include Classes-Only Camp, Day Camp, Full Camp, Homestay Camp, and Family Camp.

Age: 7-17 years old

Date: June 5 to Aug 25

Time: Mon-Fri, 9am-12pm & 1pm-4pm

Price: From 3000 RMB / week*

Location: 881 Wuding Lu, Bldg 1, 5/F, Jing’an District 市静安区武定路881弄1座5层

WeChat: thatsmandarin006

Email: info@thatsmandarin.com

Lime Dance 2023 Summer Kids Dance Camp



Lime Dance is located at the downtown area, and offers different kinds of dance classes with international instructors. Styles include:

Jazz Funk

Modern Dance

Heels Dance

MV Dance

Zumba

Salsa

Contemporary

Ballet

Heels Dance

Chair Dance

Broadway Musical Theater Dance

Lime Dance continuously absorbs world concepts and trends to improve and innovate the classes and performances. This summer, they are offering three camps...

Kids Hip-Hop, Age 4-6

Learn the basic elements of hip hop, and develop technical skills that will help in dancing



Learn a piece of choreography which at the end of the camp will professionally filmed, with detailed selection of outfit for each child



Age: 4 to 6 years old

Date: July 31-Aug 13 (two weeks, 20 classes in total); Shooting day Sat Aug 12

Time: Mon-Fri, 4-5.10pm (30 mins/class, each class 10 mins break)

Price: RMB3,200; Early Bird before June 15 RMB3,000; 2 people sign up together RMB2,800

To ensure class quality, this camp is limited to 10 students maximum.

Kids Hip-Hop, Age 6-10

Learn basic elements hip hop, jazz funk and modern dance, and develop technical skills that will help in dancing

Learn a piece of choreography which at the end of the camp will professionally filmed, with detailed selection of outfit for each child

Age: 6 to 10 years old

Date: July 31-Aug 13 (two weeks, 30 classes in total); Shooting day Sun Aug 13

Time: Mon-Fri, 2-4.30pm (45 mins/class, each class 5 mins break)

Price: RMB5,600; Early Bird before June 15 RMB5,200; 2 people sign up together RMB4,800

To ensure class quality, this camp is limited to 15 students maximum.



Teenager K-pop MV Dance, Age 10-14

Improve body awareness, learning technical aspects including body, muscle and power control

Specially designed homework and self practice exercises with instructors guiding will help kids to learn how to express themselves through movement and perform on camera

All kids will join a Professional MV shooting, leaving a great memory and experience

Age: 10 to 14 years old

Date: July 24-Aug 6 (two weeks, 30 classes in total); Shooting day Sun Aug 6

Time: Mon-Fri, 2-4.30pm (45 mins/class, each class 5 mins break)

Price: RMB5,600; Early Bird before June 15 RMB5,200; 2 people sign up together RMB4,800

To ensure class quality, this camp is limited for 15 students maximum.

Contact

Tel: 021 6271 3931



Instagram: limedanceshanghai

Address: 6B, No.8, Ruijin Yi Lu, by Julu Lu 瑞金一路8号6B, 近巨鹿路

