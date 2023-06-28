Death Penalty for Guangzhou BMW Driver Who Killed 5 in Tianhe

A man who drove a BMW into pedestrians in Tianhe District, Guangzhou – killing five and injuring 13 – has been sentenced to death.

The incident occurred on January 11, 2023 at around 5pm outside Grandview Mall in central Guangzhou.

Grandview Mall in Tianhe District, Guangzhou nearby where the incident took place. Image via Wikimedia



The man – a 22-year-old named as Wen Qingyun from Jieyang, Guangdong Province – was sentenced to death by the People’s Middle Court of Guangzhou, with the Court stating that his actions were the result of him “venting personal feelings.”

Wen then appealed this ruling. However, the appeal was rejected by the People’s High Court of Guangdong Province, stating that due to the severity of his actions, the death penalty was a lawful and proportionate sentence.

Around 100 people – including some of the victims’ family members – attended the High Court hearing.

The judgment will now go to China’s Supreme Court for final approval.

[Cover image via Weibo/@俊俊爱雪芹]

