GBA School News Roundup: June 2023

Guangzhou

AISG Training Center Summer 2023 Workshops

Take advantage of this amazing opportunity to learn and grow with AISG Training Center's Summer Workshops! Industry experts have created a variety of workshops – online and something for everyone. Featuring a wide variety of courses from industry leaders: Erin Kent Consulting, Steve Barkley and Duane Smith that are sure to enhance your teaching skills and empower your students; Nick Thompson to provide ways to better support teens in his Working with Adolescents workshop; and Kristin Lowe to build well-being, energy, and performance with her Positive Peer Coaching workshop.



Shenzhen



Congrats to the Class of 2023!

On June 7, ISNS celebrated the remarkable achievements of the Class of 2023. As they reflect on their journey, ISNS is filled with pride and admiration for these graduates, many of whom have been part of the ISNS community since kindergarten, consistently supporting each other and collaborating to become well-rounded global citizens. This graduating class has exemplified their Phoenix Pride, and the school is confident that the skills they have developed during their time here will profoundly influence their experiences at the exceptional universities they will be attending this fall. Congratulations to all of the Class of 2023. You made it!



Proud QSI Graduates



On June 9, the QSI official ceremony saw hundreds of parents and friends in attendance when the Class of 2023 officially received their diplomas. Student speeches offered a glimpse of the talent that QSI is sending out into the world this year and brilliantly showcased the psyche of the highly ambitious, yet humble class. 40% of the graduates achieved a GPA of 3.9 or 4.0, half of the class has been studying in QSI for 10 years or longer, with 7 students (18% of the class) attending QSI for 16 years (starting in the 2-year-old class). We are so proud of this class and wish them all the best on their undoubtedly successful path into the future!



Foshan



LEH Foshan Celebrates its First Graduate

LEH Foshan proudly celebrates the outstanding accomplishment of Scarlett, our first graduate, whose extraordinary musical abilities have garnered her acceptance into the esteemed universities in the UK - Durham University, the University of Leeds, the University of Southampton, and Royal Holloway University of London. These universities are globally acclaimed for their exceptional Music programmes. Notably, Durham University's Music programme has achieved an impressive 2nd place ranking in the UK. We wholeheartedly applaud her achievements and convey our best wishes for her continued triumphs!



Foshan EtonHouse's First Graduate



As graduation season approaches, we celebrate the achievements of outstanding students who have worked diligently to excel in their academic pursuits. Among them is Alex Kim, a remarkable student who has received five UCAS offers from prestigious institutions in the UK, including Cardiff and Lancaster. Additionally, he has also been extended offers to study Mathematics at Sydney and Melbourne Universities in Australia. With his unwavering passion for mathematics and a proven track record of success, Alex is poised to make a profound impact on his chosen field.



Good luck, Alex Kim, as you embark on your academic journey in Australia. May your love for mathematics and outstanding personality continue to pave your path, inspire others, and open doors to extraordinary opportunities.

SCIE Students Open Teachers' Conference



The Cambridge Teachers' Conference for South East Asia was held at Shenzhen College of International Education on June 14 and 15. To open the proceedings, students Tony Wang and Judy Jiang performed a duet from Phantom of the Opera, accompanied by Michael Chen on the piano. It was an apt and exciting start to the Conference, keeping students at the center.



Zhuhai



DHZH 2023-24AY Scholarship

The DHZH Scholarship Programme for the 2023-24 Academic Year is officially launched, to recognise and further support students with outstanding talents and potential across different areas to develop holistically, and to excel in their journey to Graduate Worldwise.



There are five categories in the scholarship structure and the application is now open for students enrolling in the academic year 2023-24.