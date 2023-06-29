18 Awesome Things to Do This Weekeed in Beijing

Recommended

Young Swimming Pool

The Young Swimming Pool at Beijing GUOCE International Convention & Exhibition Center was recently unveiled and marked by an elegant opening ceremony. Spanning an impressive outdoor area of 1,584 square meters, the pool is divided into two sections: the main pool has a standard water depth ranging from 1.4 to 1.6 meters, while the children's pool offers a safe depth of 0.8 meters. Families are encouraged to join in the water-based fun and engage in various activities provided for their enjoyment. Surrounded by picturesque natural scenery, the pool provides a serene setting to swim, unwind, and embrace the essence of summer—an ideal haven for relaxation and entertainment.



Opening Hours: 10AM - 9PM (Mon. - Thur.), 9AM - 10PM (Fri. - Sun.)

Beijing GUOCE International Convention & Exhibition Center, Building #2, Courtyard # 6, Huihainan Road, Airport Economic Core Area, Shunyi

Food & Drink



Vibrant Summer Garden at Shang Market

Experience the Vibrant Summer Garden at Shang Market! Located at the south gate, this enchanting oasis invites visitors to immerse themselves in a delightful array of sights and flavors. Blooming flowers in shades of light pink, sky blue, lavender, and light green create a vibrant backdrop. Indulge in a variety of "bubble" beverages, including pink Chandon, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, and craft beers. The garden is filled with the aroma of hops, reminiscent of sparkling soda. Join friends and family for refreshing drinks, signature beers from Shang Brew, and delectable snacks like Beijing-style lamb skewers and grilled beef. The grand opening on June 30th promises belly dancing, cocktail performances, and a chance to win a Shang Market buffet voucher. Don't miss this joyful summer experience!



Starting June 30, the garden will be open daily from 10:00 - 22:00.

Shangri-La Shougang Park, Beijing, Qunming Lake West Street, No. 68 Shijingshan Road, Shijingshan

Cantonese Culinary Adventure at Lu Yu



Conrad Beijing Hotel welcomes Chef Eric Miao as the new Executive Chef of Chinese Cuisine. Leading the culinary team at Lu Yu Chinese Restaurant, Chef Miao will present guests with an exquisite array of Cantonese delicacies, showcasing his exceptional culinary mastery. With a distinguished background as a "Celebrity Chef," the "Youngest Executive Chinese Chef in a Five-Star Hotel," and a protégé of a renowned Cantonese Chef, Chef Miao's expertise is widely recognized. At Lu Yu, Chef Miao and his talented team prioritize ingredients' freshness, seasonality, and origin, harmonizing the essence of classic Cantonese cuisine with a modern and refined dining experience. Embracing a sustainable food philosophy, they curate visually stunning presentations and delightfully flavorful dishes, creating a sensational sensory journey for guests. Chef Miao and his team will take guests on a remarkable Cantonese culinary adventure, offering a selection of seasonal dishes inspired by the 24 solar terms.



Starting from June 2023

Lu Yu Chinese Restaurant, Conrad Beijing Hotel, 29 North Dongsanhuan Road, Chaoyang

Music



Good Vibes Only Charity Night

Prepare for a Sensational Evening at the Luxurious Rooftop in Guloudajie, where two stages will host an incredible 8-hour music event. With a panoramic view of the Drum Tower, guests will be enchanted by performances from DJs: Ivy Wong, Skögul, 77lena, and Synovak. The best part? Every penny raised during this extraordinary occasion will be dedicated to supporting various animal rescue activities through the admirable charity organization "Together For Animals In China." Dance, groove, and make a difference as you enjoy a night of exceptional music while contributing to the welfare of animals in need.



Ticket info: RMB100 with one drink; RMB200 with free flow, 6PM - 9PM

July 7, 6PM - 2AM

Moonee, NO.51 Jiugulou Street, Xicheng

FORMA by Day



FORMA by Day is a summer event that celebrates creativity. Guests can enjoy the rhythmic energy provided by a diverse lineup of local DJs while exploring vibrant paintings. As sunlight illuminates the installations, a captivating interplay of light and form emerges, enhanced by the presence of a contemporary dance act. Boundaries fade away, revealing a deeper interconnectedness that showcases the limitless nature of human perception and the transformative power of art.



July 1, 3PM - Late

Zarah, NO.46 Guloudongdajie, Dongcheng

Jazz Trio



Genre: Jazz



July 1, 21:00

DeFactto, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

A Letter From Evening Breeze



Genre: Post Rock, Rock, Indie



July 1, 14:00

OMNI Space, NO.89 Tianqiaonan Ave., Xicheng

AMnesiac



Genre: Indie, Rock, Post Rock



July 1, 20:30

Imagine Imagine Space, NO.38 Xueqing Road, Haidian

I'm All In, You At Will



Genre: Punk, Pop



July 2, 20:00

MAO Livehouse, NO.69, Fuxing Road, Haidian

Arts



"Chasing the Oriental Dream" Artistic Journey

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, unveils a captivating exhibition by talented young artist Zhang Shengi this summer. Guests will be enthralled by her avant-garde creations displayed along the corridor leading to the trendy Cafe Zi restaurant. Titled "Chasing the Oriental Dream," Zhang's series of digital artworks offer a luxurious and immersive experience. The exhibition, running from June to August, showcases 14 distinctive pieces, including selections from her "Virtual Stamps" and "Heterotopia" series. Zhang's unique artistic style explores the intersection of art and science, challenging traditional concepts in the digital age. Her exceptional works have been exhibited in renowned art museums worldwide.



From now to August 2023

Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, No. 269 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng

White Holes



This exhibition will present a collection of 87 contemporary artworks from 38 artists and musicians. With three thematic sections and one special unit, it spans across a spacious exhibition hall of 2200 square meters. The exhibition explores the connection between oracle bone script and contemporary art, delving into the imagery of the "universe."



July 1 - October 8, 2023

798CUBE, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Ultimate Beauty



The exhibition "Ultimate Beauty" brings together nearly a hundred artworks from 38 artistic masters. With no fixed route, the exhibition offers art enthusiasts an open and diverse perspective. Visitors are free to wander through the eras of masterpieces, reliving the essence of renowned artworks, witnessing shining moments in history, and embracing the speechless beauty of the present moment.



Until October 15, 2023

Parnassus Museum, Beijing, NO.3 Gongti West Road, Dongcheng

Vanishing



The solo exhibition "Vanishing" by Belgian artist Hans Op de Beeck showcases a collection of artworks including 13 watercolor paintings from the same series, the artist's latest video work and over 20 recently created sculptures.



Until September 12, 2023

Galleria Continua, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Gran Amor



For the first time in China, the exhibition showcases a series of Picasso's artworks centered around the theme of family, along with several valuable million-dollar authentic prints.



Until October 8, 2023

Dongjinguoji Art Center, NO.18 Jiaohualujia, Chaoyang

Up In The Air



The exhibition invites 36 artists and art collectives to provide artistic responses to the emergence of AI, such as ChatGPT, and the threats it poses to art creation. It aims to evoke the spirit of the avant-garde and reaffirm the significance of "originality" at an artistic level.



Until July 9, 2023

SPURS Gallery, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Lifestyle



Rejuvenate Gentlemen's Charm

Four Seasons Hotel Beijing partners with renowned skincare brand "SWISS PERFECTION" to offer exclusive men's facial and body care services, blending luxury aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. This collaboration brings immersive spa experiences designed to revitalize the skin and nourish the soul of today's sophisticated gentlemen. With a steadfast dedication to excellence, the hotel aims to restore balance, vitality, and well-being.



Starting from June 2023

The Spa, Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, NO.48 Liangmaqiao Road, Chaoyang

Intangible Cultural Heritage Carnival



Y.Tuo Hotel Beijing hosts the Intangible Cultural Heritage Carnival, featuring art exhibitions, immersive workshops, a vibrant flea market, and a tantalizing array of local cuisine. This lively event celebrates and showcases the richness of intangible cultural heritage, providing a platform for cultural exchange and exploration.



July 2, 14:00 - Late

Y.Tuo Hotel Beijing, Jijiamiao, Fengtai

Oracle Cultural Festival



The Oracle Cultural Festival takes center stage, offering a dynamic showcase of art exhibitions, interactive workshops, a bustling flea market, and an enticing variety of local delicacies. This vibrant event joyously celebrates the profound depth of oracle culture, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in cultural exploration.



June 9 - July 9, 2023

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

