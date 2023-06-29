35 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Foshan



AstroBeats GBA Hip Hop

Rapper lineup: Lego G, Dirty Chan, aRBOW, Lilc



Guest DJ & MC: Mak, Young, Kidkye, MC Madkid

July 2, 19:30 - 22:30

X-Tage Livehouse, Room 9, Bld. E, Nanhai New Economic Town, Nanhai

The 2nd Lingnan Jazz Festival



Enjoy live Jazz music at different venues of Xintiandi Foshan. Featuring Jazz musicians and bands from the Greater Bay Area.



June 22 - July 2, 2023

Xintiandi Foshan, Chancheng

Exploring Foshan @Marco Polo

Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan launches a special package for Dragon Boat Festival, stayed in the Superior room, and experience three Lingnan intangible cultural heritage projects: Paper Cutting, Pottery Making, and Wood Engraving Pictures. You can immerse yourself in the intangible cultural heritage culture during this holiday and earn different surprises! The package is also available during the 2nd Lingnan Jazz Festival in Xintiandi Foshan.



Until July 2, 2023

Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan, Chancheng

2023 Netherlands Film Festival



Hold onto your seats and mark your calendars, because from June 15 to 30, the adrenaline-pumping "2023 Netherlands Film Festival" is about to rock Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Foshan! Brace yourselves for an explosion of 11 mind-blowing films, each one a masterpiece crafted in recent years.



June 15 to 30, 2023

Broadway Cinema Foshan, 5/F, UniPark, Guicheng, Nanhai

The Court Full of Fragrance



The exhibition invited nearly 50 influential artists in the contemporary bird-and-flower painting scene to participate in the exhibition, displaying nearly 300 Chinese bird-and-flower paintings.



June 6 - July 6, 2023

New Shi Wan Art Museum, NO.1 Laixiang Road, Chancheng

BOXES: Teng Fei, Tan Ping



Boxes have a unique position in art history, icon boxes in the Western Middle Ages, Buddhist niches and the treasure boxes in Chinese culture.



May 27 - July 31, 2023

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde

The Summer Dream of Sicilia



The exhibition is titled "Summer Dreams of Sicily", using the imagined beautiful scenery of Sicily to express reverie.



May 20 - July 20, Friday to Sunday, 10:00 - 18:00

Treside Gallery, 5001, 50/F, Building 27, Phase 2, Jinyu Binjiang, Daliang Vanke, Shunde

Zhuhai

Bus Stop

Featuring rapper: AK Liu Zhang, W8ves



Genre: Hip Hop

June 30, 20:00

Dialogue Space, Let's Culture District, NO.70 Daisahn Road, Qianshan, Xiangzhou

AFA



Genre: Hip Hop



June 30 - July 1, 01:00 (20-30mins)

EA Club, NO.169 Qiaoguang West Road, Xiangzhou

Jinyinwan Market



The evening breeze, beachside scene, night market, delicious food, and fun activities.



May 27 - July 5, 16:00 - 22:00

Jinyinwan Park, Qinglv North Road, Zhuhai High Tech Zone

Zhongshan



"Beautiful Zhongshan" Photography Exhibition

This exhibition received more than 300 works by 50 authors in the city, showing the lively and extraordinary literary style from the "perspective of God", the prosperous night scene with bright lights, the intertwined traffic network, the high-rise buildings rising from the sky, the open and gentle beautiful countryside, and the lush urban gardens.



June 21 - July 6, 2023

Sanxiang Town Cultural Activity Center Address No. 3, Landscape Avenue, Sanxiang

Haidu Market



Creative markets, themed car stalls and cultural performances.



Every Sunday, Friday, and Saturday, from May 29 until June 30, 2023

Haidu Plaza, Haidu Square, No.1 North Zhongxing Avenue, Guzhen Town

The Lawn Party Plan



Sing on the stars, dance on the grass. Using music to awaken the new vitality of the city. Unlock a new city pose with dance. Accompanied by moonlight and the chirping of insects. Encountering every Summer night song and dance dream with you!



Every Saturday, from May 29, 2023, until June 30, 2023

Dengdu Ecological Wetland Park, Near No. 9 Dongxing East Road, Guzhen Town

Stunning Jewelry



This exhibition selects 189 pieces (sets) of Han Dynasty beading cultural relics unearthed in Guangzhou. Through four parts, it shows the beauty of the art of Han Dynasty beading and its historical information, such as production technology, technical communication, cultural exchanges between East and West, and mutual learning of civilizations.



May 18 - July 2, 2023

Zhongshan Museum, 197 Sunwen Middle Road, Shiqi

Dongguan



The Electric Waste Land

Indoor "beach" and "camping" music festival.



July 1 - 2, 2023

37°2 Top Club, Area F3, South China Mall, Wandao Road, Wanjiang

Children in the Eyes of Cartoonists Around the World



In this festival for children, the Centennial National Comic Museum has prepared a series of surprises for everyone - new exhibitions, new animations, and new benefits.



June 1 - August 31, 2023

Centennial Chinese Comic Art Museum, No. 37 Hongmei Avenue, Hongmei Town

Stones From Other Mountains



This exhibition showcases over 100 different types of art works, with a unique layout that perfectly integrates the large space on the fifth floor of the Dongdi Warehouse Gallery.



May 7 - July 7, 2023

Dongdi Warehouse Art Gallery, No. 60 Guanzhang Road

Bai Nian Xin Huo



The exhibition unveils and puts in discussion, Lin Zexu's good family style.



June 3 - October 10, 2023

The Opium War Museum, No. 88 Jiefang Road, Humen Town

Hong Kong



2023 Hong Kong Lotus Festival

The first-ever Lotus Festival at Po Lin Monastery features 400 varieties and 4,000 pots of lotuses and water lilies. The plants will be beautifully arranged around Po Lin Monastery, the Big Buddha and Di Tan.

June 23 - July 2, 2023

Po Lin Monastery, Lantau Island

Season Finale: Peltokoski & Kavakos



The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra concludes the 2022/23 Season with rising young Finnish conductor Tarmo Peltokoski. The concert also stars the incomparable violinist Leonidas Kavakos, who will perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto; followed by Shostakovich’s Tenth Symphony, a true 20th-century thriller.



June 30 - July 1, 20:00

Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall

In Virtual of Heritage



Utilising innovative heritage technology, the exhibition showcases the aesthetics of Hong Kong’s built heritage. The exhibition will take you on a virtual tour of historic buildings, where you can appreciate the intricate craftsmanship and architectural details up close. This will be a fun and engaging experience to explore Hong Kong’s monuments — are you ready?



May 19 - July 19, 2023

Foyer and the Thematic Exhibition Gallery, Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre

Afternoon Brunch Party



The Victorian’s Afternoon Brunch Party @ Vivere, CWB , Join us to meet people, make friends, built your Network and develop opportunities!



July 1, 2.30PM - 6PM

Vivere Level 11, Sugar+ Building, 31 Sugar Street, Causeway Bay

Pride Month Finale Party



Join us at the Gay Games Hong Kong Pride Month Finale Party celebrating Love, inclusivity, and diversity!



July 1, 9PM - 4AM

Petticoat Lane 8F, California Tower, Lan Kwai Fong, Central

Latin Party



Get ready to shake your hips and feel the rhythm at our upcoming Latin Party!



July 1, 9PM - 4AM

Studio 33,5/F, NO.31-33 Hollywood Road, Hong kong

Lung Fu Shan Night Adventure



Join us to take a look at the amazing nocturnal fauna in Lung Fu Shan!



July 1, 19:00 - 22:00

Lung Fu Shan Country Park, NO.92 Pok Fu Lam Road, Mid-levels

R&B HOURS at Maggie Choo's



MAMA TOLD ME, BLCKOUT, GOOD VIBES ONLY & MAGGIE CHOO's presents... R&B HOURS - the first edition of a new premium R&B experience.



July 2, 4PM - Late

Maggie Choo's, G/F, Hollywood Road, Central

Pitch II Anniversary



We are back in Repulse Bay to celebrate our 2nd Anniversary this infamous indoor spot with a breathtaking sea view.



July 1, 16:00 - 23:59

The Pulse, NO.28 Beach Road,Hong Kong

MaRLo @ Space Club



Australia's NO.1 DJ is coming in town!



July 1, 11PM - 5AM

Space Club, Shop 2, G/F, The Centrium, 60 Wyndham Street, Central

"HOPE" by Patricia Piccinini



The immersive exhibition HOPE showcases sculptural, photographic, and filmic works by Australian artist Patricia Piccinini. The exhibition delves into our hopes and fears about the impact of science on humanity.



May 24 – September 3, 2023

1/F, 3/F JC Contemporary, 1/F F Hall, Tai Kwun

SummerFest 2023



The annual SummerFest is back with a series of about 25 free 'Fun in the Sun' activities at the harbourfront! Highlights include 'Sun & Sand' in the Central Business District (CBD); the giant 'Sunny Side Up' installation; a 12-metre 'Great Blue Whale'; a golden 'Sunflower Field'; and a special exhibition titled 'One Citybus', which shows the evolution of the Hong Kong Island franchise buses, retired buses and the current fleet.



June 9 - July 23, 2023

Central Harbourfront Event Space, 9 Lung Wo Road, Central

Virtually Versailles



Relive the magic of Versailles - admired globally for centuries and still one of the most prestigious symbols of France's grandeur and heritage. Through this interactive exhibition, you can now step foot into the famed Hall of Mirrors, the French gardens, and even catch a glimpse of Marie-Antoinette's bedchamber.



April 19 - July 9, 2023

Thematic Galleries, 3 – 5, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Marc Riboud – From France to China



This May, f22 foto space is delighted to present the "Marc Riboud – From France to China" exhibition, an exciting cultural journey of the two countries, featuring works by one of the most celebrated French photographers to celebrate the French May Arts Festival on its 30th anniversary.



May 18 - July 31, 2023, 11AM - 7PM

f22 foto space, The Peninsula Hong Kong

Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass



The University Museum and Art Gallery of the University of Hong Kong is honoured to collaborate with the French May Arts Festival on Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass, an unprecedented display of works by the world-famous twentieth-century painter.

May 18 - August 27, 2023

University Museum and Art Gallery, The University of Hong Kong, 90 Bonham Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong

Macao



The Best Mirror Is A Friend's Eye

Throughout history, the "mirror" has been an object imbued with multiple meanings. Liang Qianting's solo exhibition will take place from June 8th to August 27th, 2023, showcasing twelve ceramic artworks created by Liang Qianting in 2020.



Until August 27, 2023

Calçada da Igreja de S.Lázaro, No. 10, 10 Fantasia-A Creative Industries Incubator, Macao

"RAINBOW IN DISGUISE" Sculpture Exhibition



Artist Tchusca Songo creates art pieces in exhibit from objects picked up at Hac-Sá beach such as plastic, pocket lighters, tree trunks, driftwood, bottles, shoes, beach toys abandoned by tourists and residents, lost objects, anything brought by the ripple or unearthed by the waves.



June 115 - July 15, 2023

Monday - Saturday: 14:00 to 19:00

Creative Macau, G/F Macau Cultural Centre Building, Xian Xing Hai Avenue, Macao

Star Chasing Dreams



Exhibition of Scientist Spirit Theme. Facing the Scientist Spirit Tour Project of Generation Z.



April 30 - July 2, 2023

Macao Science Center, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Macao Science Center

