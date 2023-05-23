20 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shenzhen

Food & Drink
BAZAAR Weekend Dinner Buffet
Savour the extraordinary Weekend Dinner Buffet on the 78th floor at BAZAAR, providing Shenzhen's leading culinary extravaganza with views to match. Excite the taste buds with a selection of imported oysters, prime seafood, dynamic fusion gourmets and more.
Every Friday and Saturday, 18:00 - 21:30
RMB888/person
RMB1,788 for two adults & one child
Available from June 2023
Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen
Heritage Afternoon Tea
Immerse in the authentic British charm and timeless elegance at Palm Court. Executive Pastry Chef Sean Hu has teamed up with Executive Pastry Chef Andrew Gravett from London to bring you The Langham's most authentic afternoon tea, featuring delicately crafted sweet treats and the exceptional JING Tea. Experience The Heritage Afternoon Tea for a serene afternoon escape.
June 2 - December 31, 2023
Palm Court, The Langham Shenzhen, NO.7888 Shennan Boulevard, Futian
Music
Falk Music Concert
Genre: Falk
June 30 - July 31, 20:00 (90mins)
Qing Shen, Golden Carnival Center Cinema, NO.2016 Fuzhong 1 Road, Futian
Post Child Tour "My Mama Paid For This"
Genre: Pop, Rock, Indie
June 30, 20:00
NuBond Livehouse, B1-100 East, OCT OH Bay, Bao'an
Berghain Techno
Exceptional performance: Marcel Dettmann
Genre: Techno
July 2 - 3, 22:00
OIL Club, 11A, G/F, Tairan Mansion, Chegongmiao, Futian
The Phantom of The Opera
A classic work passed down from generation to generation. A lifetime must see. Textbook level musicals. (Chinese language version)
June 13 - July 2, 2023
Bay Opera of Shenzhen, No. 16, Happy Harbor, Baoxing Road, Haibin Community, Xin'an Street, Bao'an
Arts
Occurrence and Discovery
"Occurrence and Discovery" - Chinese Contemporary Oil Painting Invitation Exhibition has been held for eight consecutive sessions. This year, the exhibition invited ten oil painters to bring their more than 60 representative works.
June 15 - July 5, 2023
Mission Hills Art Museum, No. 10 Yanhe Road, Longhua
Contemporary Chinese Oil Painting Landscape Masters
This exhibition only gathers and sorts out the new achievements and new features of the development of Chinese oil painting in recent years, and also provides a platform for artists across the country to exchange and research, promote the research of the academic proposition of oil painting landscape, and further drive the vigorous development of oil painting art in Shenzhen and even the southern region.
June 3 - July 5, 2023
Dafen Art Museum, Dafen Village, Ji Jiedao, Longgang
Horizon: Moments
WS GALLERY hosts its first inaugural exhibition, artist Demos Chiang's solo exhibition "Horizon: Moments."
June 19 - August 1, 2023
WS Gallery, Gemdale Viseen Tower, No. 16, Gaoxin South 10th Road, Nanshan
Travellers
Abstraction meets the figurative on a multi-level journey in this visual art exhibition showcasing paintings, prints, installations and mixed media artworks by Fox Pretorius.
Every Sunday, and Saturday, from June 17 until June 30, from 10:00
Galerie SRV Address 207, A4, North District, Oct-Loft, Nanshan
Philip Colbert The Myth of The Lobster Planet
Calbert's large-scale solo exhibition at SWCAC will systematically present nearly 40 representative works in his creative career, including paintings, sculptures, giant air models, images and other diverse creations.
June 17 - October 15, 2023
Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan
Sanxingdui Encounter
Sanxingdui site is known as one of the most important archaeological discoveries of mankind in the 20th century and was twice listed in 2013, and 2021 as the "mysterious ancient Shu civilization of the Chinese civilization source exploration project" and the unique and exquisite bronze Sanxingdui cultural relics have attracted people's attention for their personalized mystery and romance.
June 15 - September 17, 2023
Shenzhen The MixC World, No. 9668, Shennan Avenue, Nanshan
A Splendid Blend of China and the West
The exhibition focuses on the historical background, technical origin, decorative themes, court interaction and export market of Guangenamel, focusing on the early appearance of Guangenamel and the details of the deep integration of Chinese and Western culture and craftsmanship, with a total of 258 cultural relics on display.
May 18 - October 22, 2023
Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian
Love Luxury and Beauty in Classical Antiquity
"Vesuvius Volcano Buries Yesterday's Glory of the Ancient City." Freeze all the prosperous times in an instant. A luxurious banquet filled with delicious food and wine. The bustling ancient city market and streets. Rich artistic aesthetics and cultural pursuit. All sealed in the treasure box of history. Waiting for a moment to see the light again!
May 30 - September 3, 2023
Nanshan Museum, 2093 Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan
Leisure of Auteur and Amateur
An exhibition that is full of excitement and unstoppable, an instant experience of the wildness of mountains and forests in the works, dispelling the boredom of summer and experiencing the refreshing art.
June 2 - August 18, 2023
Cloud Art Museum Address The Interchange of Longgang Road and Changshan Road
Lifestyle
Panorama du Cinéma Français 2023
Prepare for an extraordinary cinematic experience as the highly anticipated 'Panorama du Cinéma Français' comes back in 2023. From June 28 to July 16, four cinemas in Guangzhou and Shenzhen will come alive with the magic of seven recent and critically acclaimed French films.
June 28 to July 16, 2023
Broadway Cinematheque Shenzhen
PALACE CINEMA Raffles City Shenzhen
Vacation Crawl
Time to take out those Hawaiian shirts, sandals, and beach gear as we dive into our VACATION CRAWL! Guests are expected to dress up in anything that screams "I'm on vacation!" Kick It will provide one complimentary lei necklace upon arrival to all guests.
July 1, 2023
BoatHouse, Shop No. 30, Bldg 2, Coastal Rose Garden, Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan
The First Italian Brand Design Exhibition In Shenzhen
Design & new technologies for a sustainable and better future.
June 30 - July 2, 11:00 - 18:00
UpperHills, 5001 Huanggang Lu, Futian
Craft Head Quiz Night
Shenzhen's longest-running quiz at Craft Head, every Thursday night! Start your weekend at exactly the right time - Thursday is the new Friday! Enjoy our daily happy hour from 17:00 until 20:00. The quiz starts around 20:30-20:45.
Every Thursday, from May 23, 2023
Craft Head Brewing Co., 2/F, Jia Ka Ha, Xinzhou 2nd Jie and Xinzhou 7th Jie, Futian
Stand Up Comedy Open Mic
Big Bear Comedy Open Mic! Get ready to laugh your socks off at Big Bear's hilarious open mic stand up comedy show happening every Thursday night!
Every Thursday, from May 25, 2023
Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian
