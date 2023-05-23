  1. home
20 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, June 29, 2023

Food & Drink

BAZAAR Weekend Dinner Buffet

_J6A2338.jpg

Savour the extraordinary Weekend Dinner Buffet on the 78th floor at BAZAAR, providing Shenzhen's leading culinary extravaganza with views to match. Excite the taste buds with a selection of imported oysters, prime seafood, dynamic fusion gourmets and more.

Every Friday and Saturday, 18:00 - 21:30

RMB888/person

RMB1,788 for two adults & one child

Available from June 2023

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen

Heritage Afternoon Tea

_20230608163303.jpg

Immerse in the authentic British charm and timeless elegance at Palm Court. Executive Pastry Chef Sean Hu has teamed up with Executive Pastry Chef Andrew Gravett from London to bring you The Langham's most authentic afternoon tea, featuring delicately crafted sweet treats and the exceptional JING Tea. Experience The Heritage Afternoon Tea for a serene afternoon escape.

June 2 - December 31, 2023

Palm Court, The Langham Shenzhen, NO.7888 Shennan Boulevard, Futian

Music

Falk Music Concert

_20230629101912.jpg

Genre: Falk

June 30 - July 31, 20:00 (90mins)

Qing Shen, Golden Carnival Center Cinema, NO.2016 Fuzhong 1 Road, Futian

Post Child Tour "My Mama Paid For This"

_20230629103007.jpg

Genre: Pop, Rock, Indie

June 30, 20:00

NuBond Livehouse, B1-100 East, OCT OH Bay, Bao'an

Berghain Techno

_20230629102450.jpg

Exceptional performance: Marcel Dettmann

Genre: Techno

July 2 - 3, 22:00

OIL Club, 11A, G/F, Tairan Mansion, Chegongmiao, Futian

The Phantom of The Opera

_20230515105410.jpg

A classic work passed down from generation to generation. A lifetime must see. Textbook level musicals. (Chinese language version)

June 13 - July 2, 2023

Bay Opera of Shenzhen, No. 16, Happy Harbor, Baoxing Road, Haibin Community, Xin'an Street, Bao'an

Arts

Occurrence and Discovery

_202306251059291.jpg

"Occurrence and Discovery" - Chinese Contemporary Oil Painting Invitation Exhibition has been held for eight consecutive sessions. This year, the exhibition invited ten oil painters to bring their more than 60 representative works.

June 15 - July 5, 2023

Mission Hills Art Museum, No. 10 Yanhe Road, Longhua

Contemporary Chinese Oil Painting Landscape Masters

_20230625105925.jpg

This exhibition only gathers and sorts out the new achievements and new features of the development of Chinese oil painting in recent years, and also provides a platform for artists across the country to exchange and research, promote the research of the academic proposition of oil painting landscape, and further drive the vigorous development of oil painting art in Shenzhen and even the southern region.

June 3 - July 5, 2023

Dafen Art Museum, Dafen Village, Ji Jiedao, Longgang

Horizon: Moments

64020.jpg

WS GALLERY hosts its first inaugural exhibition, artist Demos Chiang's solo exhibition "Horizon: Moments."

June 19 - August 1, 2023

WS Gallery, Gemdale Viseen Tower, No. 16, Gaoxin South 10th Road, Nanshan

Travellers

Travellers---Digital-Poster.jpg

Abstraction meets the figurative on a multi-level journey in this visual art exhibition showcasing paintings, prints, installations and mixed media artworks by Fox Pretorius.

Every Sunday, and Saturday, from June 17 until June 30, from 10:00

Galerie SRV Address 207, A4, North District, Oct-Loft, Nanshan

Philip Colbert The Myth of The Lobster Planet

_20230526191843.jpg

Calbert's large-scale solo exhibition at SWCAC will systematically present nearly 40 representative works in his creative career, including paintings, sculptures, giant air models, images and other diverse creations.

June 17 - October 15, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

Sanxingdui Encounter

_202306051352431.jpg

Sanxingdui site is known as one of the most important archaeological discoveries of mankind in the 20th century and was twice listed in 2013, and 2021 as the "mysterious ancient Shu civilization of the Chinese civilization source exploration project" and the unique and exquisite bronze Sanxingdui cultural relics have attracted people's attention for their personalized mystery and romance.

June 15 - September 17, 2023

Shenzhen The MixC World, No. 9668, Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

A Splendid Blend of China and the West

_20230605150149.jpg

The exhibition focuses on the historical background, technical origin, decorative themes, court interaction and export market of Guangenamel, focusing on the early appearance of Guangenamel and the details of the deep integration of Chinese and Western culture and craftsmanship, with a total of 258 cultural relics on display.

May 18 - October 22, 2023

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian

Love Luxury and Beauty in Classical Antiquity

_20230526122152.jpg

"Vesuvius Volcano Buries Yesterday's Glory of the Ancient City." Freeze all the prosperous times in an instant. A luxurious banquet filled with delicious food and wine. The bustling ancient city market and streets. Rich artistic aesthetics and cultural pursuit. All sealed in the treasure box of history. Waiting for a moment to see the light again!

May 30 - September 3, 2023

Nanshan Museum, 2093 Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan

Leisure of Auteur and Amateur

_20230529193002.jpg

An exhibition that is full of excitement and unstoppable, an instant experience of the wildness of mountains and forests in the works, dispelling the boredom of summer and experiencing the refreshing art.

June 2 - August 18, 2023

Cloud Art Museum Address The Interchange of Longgang Road and Changshan Road

Lifestyle

Panorama du Cinéma Français 2023

_20230627132634.jpg

Prepare for an extraordinary cinematic experience as the highly anticipated 'Panorama du Cinéma Français' comes back in 2023. From June 28 to July 16, four cinemas in Guangzhou and Shenzhen will come alive with the magic of seven recent and critically acclaimed French films. 

_20230627173624.jpg

June 28 to July 16, 2023

Broadway Cinematheque Shenzhen

PALACE CINEMA Raffles City Shenzhen

Vacation Crawl

640-1-19.jpg

Time to take out those Hawaiian shirts, sandals, and beach gear as we dive into our VACATION CRAWL! Guests are expected to dress up in anything that screams "I'm on vacation!" Kick It will provide one complimentary lei necklace upon arrival to all guests.

July 1, 2023

BoatHouse, Shop No. 30, Bldg 2, Coastal Rose Garden, Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

The First Italian Brand Design Exhibition In Shenzhen

_20230626114835.jpg

Design & new technologies for a sustainable and better future.

June 30 - July 2, 11:00 - 18:00

UpperHills, 5001 Huanggang Lu, Futian

Craft Head Quiz Night

_20230523162822.jpg

Shenzhen's longest-running quiz at Craft Head, every Thursday night! Start your weekend at exactly the right time - Thursday is the new Friday! Enjoy our daily happy hour from 17:00 until 20:00. The quiz starts around 20:30-20:45.

Every Thursday, from May 23, 2023

Craft Head Brewing Co., 2/F, Jia Ka Ha, Xinzhou 2nd Jie and Xinzhou 7th Jie, Futian

Stand Up Comedy Open Mic

_20230525131045.jpg

Big Bear Comedy Open Mic! Get ready to laugh your socks off at Big Bear's hilarious open mic stand up comedy show happening every Thursday night! 

Every Thursday, from May 25, 2023

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Shenzhen Weekend Event Guide That's Shenzhen

