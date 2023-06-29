22 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Guangzhou

Recommended

Holiday Wandering Trip

HENNY'S PLACE lands in Guangzhou, bringing together Guangzhou Black Pearl restaurants for a captivating food market. Experience the fusion of fashion, music, food, and art in this vibrant world. Indulge in a limited Modern Cantonese feast at Yue · Modern Creative Cantonese Cuisine, where modern Cantonese culture is spread through the elegant table arts of Mao Xuelei (MaoMao). Explore the creative Cantonese taste and enjoy a refreshing summer experience in this fantasy summer garden.



June 26 - July 2, 2023

TIT Creative Park, No.397, Xingang Middle Road, Haizhu

Yue · Modern Cantonese Cuisine Customer Service, Tel / WeChat: 19927576951

Jagermeister Party @Coco's

Enjoy a fantastic night with us at Jagermeister Party! Party band, DJ & MC all night, Tequila girls! Come and join us for a special show!



July 1, 2023

Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu

4th of July Party @Coco's



Enjoy a special night at Coco's for 4th of July. Ladies in RED/WHITE/BLUE will get free margritas, 9PM - 11PM.



July 4, 6PM - Late

Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu

Sunglasses Party @Coco's



You hear right! Put on your cool sunglasses and enjoy a wonderful night with us! Party band, DJ all night, Tequila girls and MC Riivas! No time for shopping? Free sunglasses provided.



July 8, 2023

Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu

CanCham PRD Canada Day 2023



It's that time of year! One of CanCham PRD's annual flagship events is right at the corner!



July 1, 17:00 - Late

The Goat, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Food & Drink



Italian Brunch

Indulge in a weekend getaway with family and friends while overlooking the breathtaking skyline of Guangzhou. Delight in authentic Italian flavors with seasonal appetizers, traditional hot dishes, handmade pasta, pizza, and delectable desserts. Embark on a culinary journey through Italy during a leisurely Italian-style brunch.



Saturdays and Sundays, available from June 2023

Four Seasons Guangzhou, NO.5 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe

Bubbles Academy



The Happy Monk's first Bubbles Academy is coming on July 2! Scan the QR code and join us with CHANDON for sparkling wine knowledge sharing and tasting, meet new friends, most importantly have fun!



July 2, 4PM - 5PM

The Happy Monk (Jianwu), Unit 107, G/F, Peace World Apts, NO.29 Jianshe 5 Road, Yuexiu

Brand New Semi-Buffet @G



CBD lunch value on the rise?! G Restaurant of Grand Hyatt Guangzhou welcomes its new Chef de Cuisine Frankie Zhou. Not only has he elevated the quality of the daily semi-buffet lunch, but the evening a la carte menu also offers innovative chef’s specialities.



Semi buffet promotion price: RMB158

A new selection of main courses at RMB 38 or above

Available from June, 2023

G Restaurant, Grand Hyatt Guangzhou, NO.12 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe

Music



Concert: Art In The Age Of Victoria

A special concert for the ongoing exhibition "Art In The Age Of Victoria". The Victorian Era (1837-1901) was a prosperous time for British culture and art. Its diverse and profound artistic achievements are an important cultural property of Britain and a treasure of civilization shared by all mankind.



July 2, 15:00 - 16:00

Ticket for the exhibition is required.

Guangdong Museum, 2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

ONER 2023 Future X



ONER 5th anniversary tour.



Genre: Pop, Rock

June 30, 19:30

Jiumi Space, NO.1733 Jichang Road, Baiyun

Our BEYOND



Rock U performance NO.4. Lineup: Gene Lau, Alan Po, Zanas Liao, Jerry Luo.



June 30, 23:30 - 1:00 (Next Day)

Fei Livehouse, 2/F, W Guangzhou

Never Settle



Lineup: Dragon Pig, Firegun, Brant 8, D·Shine



Genre: Rock, Pop

July 1, 20:30

MAO Livehouse, Bld.3, NO.265 EnNing Road, Liwan

Arts

Expression For Countryside Through Painting

The exhibition is divided into three sections, displaying the art masterpieces of 39 artists. This series of works not only depict the beautiful countryside that is ecologically livable, but also the artistic capture of material abundance, spiritual prosperity and a better life, as well as vivid close-ups of touching stories and spiritual outlooks, truly presenting the rural landscape, cultural landscape and people's livelihood depicted through the artist's pen.



June 1 - August 31, 2023

Terminal 2 Art Gallery, Baiyun International Airport Terminal 2, Huadu

Spatial Metaphor As Methodology



JXY Studio's multidimensional explorations of architecture in the exhibition "Spatial Metaphor as Methodology".



June 10 - July 9, 2023

Kui Yuan Gallery Address 9 Xuguyuan lu, Yuexiu

Multicivilization



The Oiuci Caves Art Along the Ancient Silk Road

The exhibition is divided into three units: "Inheritance of Wisdom", "Historical Memory" and "Innovation and Development", and displays 62 exhibits, including mural works depicting the folk art style of ancient Qiuci society in Kyzyl Grotto mural art, representative modern and modern folk objects related to the mural content of Kuqa, and cultural and creative derivatives of Kyzyl Grotto mural art.



June 10 - August 10, 2023

The Memorial Museum of Generalissimo Sun Yat-sen's Mansion, NO.18 Dongsha Jie, By Fangzhi Road, Haizhu

A Recluse's Book of Time



Yang Guoxin uses an unhurried pen to record the world's fireworks, war, love and turmoil, life and death. The exhibition displays over 100 works from Yang Guoxin.



June 10 - September 16, 2023

Harmony & Beauty Arts Centre, The Flower Pavilion of Yuexiu Park, Yuexiu

Impression Monet



Authorized by Michael OMara Books, a well-known publishing house in London, the exhibition is based on the "Monet's Cat" picture book co-created by the famous children's book author Lily Murray, a graduate of Kingston University in London, and Becky Cameron, a well-known illustrator who graduated from Cambridge College of Art, as the main curatorial line, and narrates the "Monet's Cat" in the picture book.



June 19 - September 18, 2023

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Plaza, No. 228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

The Insight of Cantonese Heritage



If a city is a historical picture, then intangible cultural heritage is a touch of coloring. The Canton Place heritage awakens the vitality of Lingnan's heritage.



June 22 - July 22, 2023

The Canton Place, Haifeng Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Lifestyle



"Little Prince" Summer Holiday Getaway

"Whether the stars are set alight in heaven so that one day each of us may find his own again…” The magical journey of the Little Prince starts this summer, fulfilling the dreams of pure and innocent hearts. Come and explore the wondrous world of the Little Prince Theme Family Room at the InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center. Soar through endless galaxies, rediscover your inner child, and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.



Available from June 2023

InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, No. 828 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu

Panorama du Cinéma Français 2023



Prepare for an extraordinary cinematic experience as the highly anticipated 'Panorama du Cinéma Français' comes back in 2023. From June 28 to July 16, four cinemas in Guangzhou and Shenzhen will come alive with the magic of seven recent and critically acclaimed French films.



June 28 to July 16, 2023

PALACE CINEMA Tianhui Plaza Guangzhou

PALACE CINEMA Parc Central Guangzhou

Pokémon Summer



Where will the journey begin this summer? Come and join us for a special "Pokémon Summer", pop-up store, limited items, shows and more!



June 21 - July 23, 2023

Tee Mall, NO.208 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe

2023 Lumiere Spanish Film Festival



Featuring 9 Spanish films for motion picture lovers in Guangzhou from June 29 to July 16.



June 29 to July 16, 2023

Lumiere Pavilions, 5/F, NO.249 Guangzhoudadao South, Haizhu

