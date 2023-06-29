  1. home
  2. Articles

22 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, June 29, 2023

0 0

Recommended

Holiday Wandering Trip 

_20230629083155.jpg

HENNY'S PLACE lands in Guangzhou, bringing together Guangzhou Black Pearl restaurants for a captivating food market. Experience the fusion of fashion, music, food, and art in this vibrant world. Indulge in a limited Modern Cantonese feast at Yue · Modern Creative Cantonese Cuisine, where modern Cantonese culture is spread through the elegant table arts of Mao Xuelei (MaoMao). Explore the creative Cantonese taste and enjoy a refreshing summer experience in this fantasy summer garden.

June 26 - July 2, 2023

TIT Creative Park, No.397, Xingang Middle Road, Haizhu

Yue · Modern Cantonese Cuisine Customer Service, Tel / WeChat: 19927576951

Jagermeister Party @Coco's

_20230629092329.jpg

Enjoy a fantastic night with us at Jagermeister Party! Party band, DJ & MC all night, Tequila girls! Come and join us for a special show! 

July 1, 2023

Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu

4th of July Party @Coco's

_20230629092318.jpg

Enjoy a special night at Coco's for 4th of July. Ladies in RED/WHITE/BLUE will get free margritas, 9PM - 11PM.

July 4, 6PM - Late

Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu

Sunglasses Party @Coco's

_20230629092322.jpg

You hear right! Put on your cool sunglasses and enjoy a wonderful night with us! Party band, DJ all night, Tequila girls and MC Riivas! No time for shopping? Free sunglasses provided. 

July 8, 2023

Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu

CanCham PRD Canada Day 2023

640-1-6.jpg

It's that time of year! One of CanCham PRD's annual flagship events is right at the corner!

July 1, 17:00 - Late

The Goat, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Food & Drink

Italian Brunch

Caffe-Mondo-2.jpg

Indulge in a weekend getaway with family and friends while overlooking the breathtaking skyline of Guangzhou. Delight in authentic Italian flavors with seasonal appetizers, traditional hot dishes, handmade pasta, pizza, and delectable desserts. Embark on a culinary journey through Italy during a leisurely Italian-style brunch.

Saturdays and Sundays, available from June 2023

Four Seasons Guangzhou, NO.5 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe

Bubbles Academy

_20230628145844.jpg

The Happy Monk's first Bubbles Academy is coming on July 2! Scan the QR code and join us with CHANDON for sparkling wine knowledge sharing and tasting, meet new friends, most importantly have fun!

July 2, 4PM - 5PM

The Happy Monk (Jianwu), Unit 107, G/F, Peace World Apts, NO.29 Jianshe 5 Road, Yuexiu

Brand New Semi-Buffet @G

_20230621153701.jpg

CBD lunch value on the rise?! G Restaurant of Grand Hyatt Guangzhou welcomes its new Chef de Cuisine Frankie Zhou. Not only has he elevated the quality of the daily semi-buffet lunch, but the evening a la carte menu also offers innovative chef’s specialities.

Semi buffet promotion price: RMB158

A new selection of main courses at RMB 38 or above

Available from June, 2023

G Restaurant, Grand Hyatt Guangzhou, NO.12 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe

Music

Concert: Art In The Age Of Victoria

_20230629090739.jpg

A special concert for the ongoing exhibition "Art In The Age Of Victoria". The Victorian Era (1837-1901) was a prosperous time for British culture and art. Its diverse and profound artistic achievements are an important cultural property of Britain and a treasure of civilization shared by all mankind.

July 2, 15:00 - 16:00

Ticket for the exhibition is required.

Guangdong Museum, 2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

ONER 2023 Future X

_20230629091424.jpg

ONER 5th anniversary tour.

Genre: Pop, Rock

June 30, 19:30

Jiumi Space, NO.1733 Jichang Road, Baiyun

Our BEYOND

_20230629092230.jpg

Rock U performance NO.4. Lineup: Gene Lau, Alan Po, Zanas Liao, Jerry Luo.

June 30, 23:30 - 1:00 (Next Day)

Fei Livehouse, 2/F, W Guangzhou

Never Settle

_20230629091816.jpg

Lineup: Dragon Pig, Firegun, Brant 8, D·Shine

Genre: Rock, Pop

July 1, 20:30

MAO Livehouse, Bld.3, NO.265 EnNing Road, Liwan

Arts

Expression For Countryside Through Painting

_20230628112045.jpg

The exhibition is divided into three sections, displaying the art masterpieces of 39 artists. This series of works not only depict the beautiful countryside that is ecologically livable, but also the artistic capture of material abundance, spiritual prosperity and a better life, as well as vivid close-ups of touching stories and spiritual outlooks, truly presenting the rural landscape, cultural landscape and people's livelihood depicted through the artist's pen.

June 1 - August 31, 2023

Terminal 2 Art Gallery, Baiyun International Airport Terminal 2, Huadu

Spatial Metaphor As Methodology

_20230625174558-1-.jpg

JXY Studio's multidimensional explorations of architecture in the exhibition "Spatial Metaphor as Methodology".

June 10 - July 9, 2023

Kui Yuan Gallery Address 9 Xuguyuan lu, Yuexiu

Multicivilization

The Oiuci Caves Art Along the Ancient Silk Road

_20230619175656.jpg

The exhibition is divided into three units: "Inheritance of Wisdom", "Historical Memory" and "Innovation and Development", and displays 62 exhibits, including mural works depicting the folk art style of ancient Qiuci society in Kyzyl Grotto mural art, representative modern and modern folk objects related to the mural content of Kuqa, and cultural and creative derivatives of Kyzyl Grotto mural art.

June 10 - August 10, 2023

The Memorial Museum of Generalissimo Sun Yat-sen's Mansion, NO.18 Dongsha Jie, By Fangzhi Road, Haizhu

A Recluse's Book of Time

_20230620144611.jpg

Yang Guoxin uses an unhurried pen to record the world's fireworks, war, love and turmoil, life and death. The exhibition displays over 100 works from Yang Guoxin.

June 10 - September 16, 2023

Harmony & Beauty Arts Centre, The Flower Pavilion of Yuexiu Park, Yuexiu

Impression Monet

_20230605141239.jpg

Authorized by Michael OMara Books, a well-known publishing house in London, the exhibition is based on the "Monet's Cat" picture book co-created by the famous children's book author Lily Murray, a graduate of Kingston University in London, and Becky Cameron, a well-known illustrator who graduated from Cambridge College of Art, as the main curatorial line, and narrates the "Monet's Cat" in the picture book.

June 19 - September 18, 2023

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Plaza, No. 228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

The Insight of Cantonese Heritage

_20230613191113.jpg

If a city is a historical picture, then intangible cultural heritage is a touch of coloring. The Canton Place heritage awakens the vitality of Lingnan's heritage.

June 22 - July 22, 2023

The Canton Place, Haifeng Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Lifestyle

"Little Prince" Summer Holiday Getaway

_20230629083647.jpg

"Whether the stars are set alight in heaven so that one day each of us may find his own again…” The magical journey of the Little Prince starts this summer, fulfilling the dreams of pure and innocent hearts. Come and explore the wondrous world of the Little Prince Theme Family Room at the InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center. Soar through endless galaxies, rediscover your inner child, and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

Available from June 2023

InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, No. 828 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu

Panorama du Cinéma Français 2023

_20230627132634.jpg

Prepare for an extraordinary cinematic experience as the highly anticipated 'Panorama du Cinéma Français' comes back in 2023. From June 28 to July 16, four cinemas in Guangzhou and Shenzhen will come alive with the magic of seven recent and critically acclaimed French films. 

_20230627171709.jpg

June 28 to July 16, 2023

PALACE CINEMA Tianhui Plaza Guangzhou

PALACE CINEMA Parc Central Guangzhou

Pokémon Summer

_20230627165707.jpg

Where will the journey begin this summer? Come and join us for a special "Pokémon Summer", pop-up store, limited items, shows and more!

June 21 - July 23, 2023

Tee Mall, NO.208 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe

2023 Lumiere Spanish Film Festival

_20230629094613.jpg

Featuring 9 Spanish films for motion picture lovers in Guangzhou from June 29 to July 16.

June 29 to July 16, 2023

Lumiere Pavilions, 5/F, NO.249 Guangzhoudadao South, Haizhu

Like to Promote a Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:


Thomas-QR-Code.jpg

Weekend Event Guide Guangzhou That's Guangzhou

more news

The Ultimate Guide to Shanghai Swimming Pools 2023

The Ultimate Guide to Shanghai Swimming Pools 2023

Be cool this summer!

Death Penalty for Guangzhou BMW Driver Who Killed 5 in Tianhe

Death Penalty for Guangzhou BMW Driver Who Killed 5 in Tianhe

The incident occurred on January 11, 2023 and left five dead and 13 injured.

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Most important meal of the week!

30 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Guangzhou

Enjoy a great weekend with events from our editor's picks, including some amazing Father's Day special offers.

28 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shenzhen

Enjoy a great weekend with events from our editor's picks, including some amazing Father's Day special offers.

50 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Enjoy a great weekend with events from our editor's picks, including some amazing Father's Day special offers.

18 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

Enjoy a great weekend with events from our editor's picks, including some amazing Father's Day special offers.

13 Hotel Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

The most important meal of the week!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: When Muhammad Ali Fought a Japanese Wrestler

TDIH: Chiang Yee – Artist, Writer & Silent Traveller

Overseas Tourists Enjoy Trips to China with Alipay+ and Alipay

40 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

Man in North China Kills Wife by Repeatedly Running Her Over

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

The Ultimate Guide to Shanghai Swimming Pools 2023

The Ultimate Guide to Shanghai Swimming Pools 2023

18 Awesome Things to Do This Weekeed in Beijing

18 Awesome Things to Do This Weekeed in Beijing

22 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Guangzhou

22 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Guangzhou

5 More Fantastic Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

5 More Fantastic Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

22 Upcoming Live Shows at The Pearl

22 Upcoming Live Shows at The Pearl

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives