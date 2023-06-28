18 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Wednesday

Madonna: Back to the 80s @ The Pearl

Let the Material Girl transport you back to the greatest decade of them all!

Wed June 28, 8.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Thursday

U2 + Coldplay Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

A tribute to Irish rockers U2 and post-Britpop alternative act Coldplay.

Thu June 29, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday

Discosmic @ Dada



The last days of the Dada disco sees special guest DJ El Toro, who should need no introduction. But just in case he does...

READ MORE: Legendary Hong Kong Impresario Andrew Bull and Wife Sally Kwok

Channeling the energy and inspiration of New York’s clubland, and steeped in it’s great music culture, Andrew Bull sowed the seeds of STUDIO 54 in Hong Kong & China as resident DJ at iconic 70s & 80s Hong Kong venues The Scene, Taipan Club and Disco Disco; and as the creator and founder of Kowloon’s legendary Canton Disco, which continues to be recognized as representing the Golden Age of 80s / 90s Hong Kong nightlife.

Celebrating 50+ years on the decks in Hong Kong, Shanghai and beyond, DJ El Toro is hailed as one of the great party DJs - delivering emotional sets laced with effortless mixing, impeccable selections and sheer exuberance that audiences find totally inclusive and liberating.

Fri June 30, RMB60, includes one drink.

Dada, 1303 Yan'an Xi Lu, by Anxi Lu 延安西路1303号, 近安西路.

Friday & Saturday



Bubble Weekend by Simple Drinks @ Mikkeller Tasting Room



This year, Simple Drinks continue the theme of sparkling wine, and have moved it offline, sharing the beauty of sparkling wine face-to-face at this "Bubble Weekend".



Try 20+ different types of sparkling wine

5 different blistering style: cider, petnat, sparkling, beer, FUN

Open Champagne on the hour

6 brand guests: Lemon Twist, tazaTe, A, WAY, Shofang, Gingi Project, DrinkSoul

Fri & Sat June 30 & July 1, 2pm-Late; RMB178.

Mikkeller Tasting Room, Lane 7-11, 98 Yanping Lu, by Wuding Lu 上海静安区延平路98号(7-11边上弄堂内).

Red Stars & Stripes @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of Aerosmith, Nirvana, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Bon Jovi, Jimi Hendrix, plus party hits from Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and so much more.

Fri & Sat June 30 & July 1, 6pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Mystical Garden @ La Suite



Step into a mystical garden at La Suite this weekend and dance til sunrise. Friday is a Perrier Jouet special edition, so don’t miss out!

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat June 30 & July 1, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday

Canada-Inspired Brunch Buffet @ Cages

Cages is moving up its weekend brunch from Sunday to Saturday, and for good reason! Escape the plum rain gloom and enjoy their weekly buffet with a Canada-Style twist!

Cages will fire up its smoker to serve you awesome 'Montreal smoked meat' style sandwiches in addition to all their weekly Cages buffet items. They’ll have delicious house-smoked meats on homemade rye bread to give you that Montreal deli feeling.



When you’re ready for dessert, they’ll have a red, white and maple dessert table ready for you to enjoy with maple pecan tarts, maple cakes, strawberry tiramisu, maple linzer cookies, strawberry cream cheese cakes and more.



And no Canada brunch would be complete without a Bloody Caesar station, which will be included in their standard RMB88 brunch free flow.

The brunch deal is just RMB188 per adult, while kids below 1.4 meters enjoy 50% off and below 1.1 meters eat for free. And get your booze on with free flow for just RMB88.

As well as numerous big screens ideal for sports fans, Cages is also the perfect place for families, with its myriad of entertainment options designed for hours of fun for all ages, including a bouncy castle.

So bring the family, bring your appetite, and get ready for some Canada-style fun!

Sat July 1, 12-3pm.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Grand Opening @ Zeitgeist Bites



Zeitgeist Bites celebrates its birth with free beer from 3-5pm, happy hour from 5pm to late, a sausage BBQ. There is also music from The Wonderbrass from 4-6pm and DJ Paninaro from 9pm-Late.

Sat July 1, 11am-Late; Free.

Zeitgeist Bites, 1361 Xiewei Lu, by Huqingping Gong Lu, Qingpu District 谢卫路1361号，近沪青平公路.

Welcome July 1: Independence Day @ Tacolicious



Join Tacolicious on July 1 for an afternoon and evening of laughter, delicious bites, and endless entertainment.

Indulge in irresistible bourbon coke floats, savor the flavor explosion of their chili dogs, and test your skills in the lively beer pong tournament.

Tacolicious is where the party's at, and they can't wait to celebrate with you!

Sat July 1, 3pm-Late; Free.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Azzurri Summer of Love Rooftop Party @ BAIwork

The guys from Azzurri Football Club are back with their first post-COVID summer rooftop party. For Shanghai old timers, you know what to expect…for the newbies, think organic, non-commercial, controlled chaos fun for next to nothing. They’ve got a banging lineup of Shanghai famous DJs and some big-steppa food and beverage partners to fuel the craziness.

BBQ – RMB300* (entrance + BBQ buffet 3-5pm + 1 free drink)

Presale – RMB120* (entrance + 2 free drinks)

Door – RMB150* (entrance + 2 free drinks)

*All tickets include free entry before 1am to the Official Afterparty at Revolucion Cocktail

Sat July 1, 3-10pm; RMB120-300.

BAIwork, 61 Yangshupu Road, Hongkou 百空间永兴仓库, 上海市虹口区杨树浦路61号.

Retro @ La Barra



Head along to La Barra for Retro, where DJs Goga and Tom William will be spinning the hottest vintage house and disco house tracks all night long, complete with funky bass lines, soulful melodies and catchy beats that will bring on the nostalgia and transport you back to another era.

Sat July 1, 10pm-Late; RMB120 presale, includes three drinks; RMB150 on the door, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Sunday

Annual Independence Day 'Que & Brew Festival @ Bubba's

Bubba's Annual Independence Day 'Que & Brew Festival sees a BBQ, crawfish boil, live music and all-day happy hour!

Sun July 2, 12-5pm; Free.

Bubba's Food Co., Shankang Li, 808 Shaanxi Bei Lu, Bld 18, #103 陕西北路808号陕康里18幢103室.

Tuesday



Happy Independence Day @ Lounge by Topgolf



Head on over to Lounge by Topgolf on Tuesdays to enjoy an American Independence Day special: 50% off selected beers and your swing suite gaming rental fee.

Tue July 4, 11.30am-Late.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

We Love the 4th of July Quiz @ El Santo



This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love the 4th of July Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

Tue July 4, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Looking Ahead

July 6-9: Remixing Tradition: Chef Rin’s Thai Tapestry @ URBAN Café

Chef Rosarin takes the exotic flavors of Celadon in Bangkok, a Michelin Guide Restaurant, creating a contemporary tapestry, remixing tradition with locally sourced ingredients.

A 4-course set lunch runs for RMB588 and 6-course set dinner RMB888. Only available from 6-9 July. Please call 021 5237 8888 for reservation or more information.

Thu-Sun July 6-9.

URBAN Café, 1/F, The Sukhothai, 380 Weihai Lu, by Shimen Yi Lu 威海路380号1楼, 近石门一路.

July 8: Summer Splash Pool Party: Beach Edition @ Handwritten Collection Hotel



Welcome to the ultimate outdoor pool party extravaganza! Dive into a world of aquatic fun in a vibrant oasis filled with sparkling blue waters, inflatable palm trees and colourful beach balls.



Top Shanghai DJs will be spinning the hottest beats, creating an electrifying atmosphere as you dance poolside. Tantalizing food trucks will serve mouth-watering treats, from juicy burgers to refreshing tropical smoothies.

There will also be a twerk competition, beer pong, water games, pool yoga, shisha, volleyball and more. For VIP table booking contact – 15221472779.

Sat July 8, 1-9pm; RMB188-288, includes one drink.

Handwritten Collection Hotel, 3388 Sichen Gonglu, by Jiasong Zhong Lu 泗泾镇泗陈公路3388弄东方佘山索菲特大酒店, 近嘉松中路.

July 8: Synth Crush @ Elevator

Since 2014, Synth Crush has been deeply inspired by the synthesizers that emerged in the 1970s, exploring the diverse and ever-changing sound contemporary bands and producers create with them.



Every event they invite guest DJs and performers to showcase the different inspirations and influences of synthesizers on musicians. This time, it is DJ / Record Collector Airbear from Korea, and 1asia Records' Endy.

Together with hosts Illsee and Velvet Robot, they are going to explore an era spanning 40 years from the 80s to the present!

Sat July 1, 9pm; RMB120.



Elevator, B1/F, 265 Nandan Dong Lu, by Caoxi Lu 南丹东路265号B1楼, 近漕溪路.

July 14: Happy Bastille Day @ Lounge by Topgolf



Head on over to Lounge by Topgolf on July 14 to enjoy an Bastille Day special: BOGO on selected whisky by the glass and swing suite gaming rental fee.

Fri July 14, 11.30am-Late.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

