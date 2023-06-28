  1. home
Awesome Places to Admire Lotus Flowers in Shenzhen

By That's GBA, June 28, 2023

As the temperature rises in Shenzhen, summer is in full swing, and the beautiful lotus flowers are starting to bloom across the city!

If you love nature and photography, you can't miss these fantastic spots to admire lotus flowers!

Honghu Park

_20230628111020.jpg

This is the ultimate place in Shenzhen to see lotus flowers. Honghu Park is filled with various colorful lotus flowers when they are in full bloom.

Blooming season: Until mid-July

Admission: Free

Address: 2023 Wenjin North Road, Luohu

Nearest metro station: Take Line 7 to "Honghu" and use Exit D

Mission Hills Print Artists Village

_20230628111028.jpg

Print Artists Village is a charming ancient village where the Hakka people reside. Nestled by mountains and water, this village features traditional row houses, ponds, ancient wells, ancestral halls, and watchtowers. During the summer, you'll find blooming lotus flowers surrounding the village.

Blooming season: Lasts for a good while

Admission: Free

Address: Print Industry Creative Park, Niuhu Dashuitian Village, Mission Hills, Longhua

Nearest metro station: Take Line 4 to "Niuhu", then take a taxi

OCT Farm

_20230628111033.jpg

OCT Farm often showcases beautiful floral landscapes, and right now is the perfect time to witness blooming lotus flowers. You'll find several large lotus ponds interconnected here.

Blooming season: Best in the upcoming one or two weeks

Admission: Free

Address: OCT Farm, Guangming

Nearest metro station: Take the Line 6 branch to "Zhenmei" and use Exit B1 or A1

Si Hai Park

_20230628111038.jpg

Si Hai Park is Shekou's largest park, established in 1987. Near the park's east gate is a releasing pond where lotus flowers are blooming, although the area isn't extensive.

Blooming season: Best within the next week

Admission: Free

Address: 6 Gongyuan Road, Nanshan

Nearest metro station: Take Line 12 to "Sihai" and use Exit A

Minghu Urban Park

_20230628111024.jpg

In addition to a serene lake, this park offers a vast grassy lawn for camping and picnics, along with a playground for children.

Blooming season: Usually lasts until July

Admission: Free

Address: Intersection of Dongming Avenue and Bishi Road, Guangming

Nearest metro station: Take Line 6 to "Fenghuang Town" and use Exit C, then take a taxi

For more information on upcoming exciting events in Shenzhen, follow us on WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA.

[All images courtesy of Shenzhen Special Zone Daily]


