Awesome Places to Admire Lotus Flowers in Shenzhen

As the temperature rises in Shenzhen, summer is in full swing, and the beautiful lotus flowers are starting to bloom across the city!
If you love nature and photography, you can't miss these fantastic spots to admire lotus flowers!
Honghu Park
This is the ultimate place in Shenzhen to see lotus flowers. Honghu Park is filled with various colorful lotus flowers when they are in full bloom.
Blooming season: Until mid-July
Admission: Free
Address: 2023 Wenjin North Road, Luohu
Nearest metro station: Take Line 7 to "Honghu" and use Exit D
Mission Hills Print Artists Village
Print Artists Village is a charming ancient village where the Hakka people reside. Nestled by mountains and water, this village features traditional row houses, ponds, ancient wells, ancestral halls, and watchtowers. During the summer, you'll find blooming lotus flowers surrounding the village.
Blooming season: Lasts for a good while
Admission: Free
Address: Print Industry Creative Park, Niuhu Dashuitian Village, Mission Hills, Longhua
Nearest metro station: Take Line 4 to "Niuhu", then take a taxi
OCT Farm
OCT Farm often showcases beautiful floral landscapes, and right now is the perfect time to witness blooming lotus flowers. You'll find several large lotus ponds interconnected here.
Blooming season: Best in the upcoming one or two weeks
Admission: Free
Address: OCT Farm, Guangming
Nearest metro station: Take the Line 6 branch to "Zhenmei" and use Exit B1 or A1
Si Hai Park
Si Hai Park is Shekou's largest park, established in 1987. Near the park's east gate is a releasing pond where lotus flowers are blooming, although the area isn't extensive.
Blooming season: Best within the next week
Admission: Free
Address: 6 Gongyuan Road, Nanshan
Nearest metro station: Take Line 12 to "Sihai" and use Exit A
Minghu Urban Park
In addition to a serene lake, this park offers a vast grassy lawn for camping and picnics, along with a playground for children.
Blooming season: Usually lasts until July
Admission: Free
Address: Intersection of Dongming Avenue and Bishi Road, Guangming
Nearest metro station: Take Line 6 to "Fenghuang Town" and use Exit C, then take a taxi
[All images courtesy of Shenzhen Special Zone Daily]
