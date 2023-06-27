  1. home
  2. Articles

'Panorama du Cinéma Français 2023' Kicks Off in Guangdong

By That's GBA, June 27, 2023

0 0

Prepare for an extraordinary cinematic experience as the highly anticipated 'Panorama du Cinéma Français' comes back in 2023. 

Presented by UniFrance and the French Embassy in China, this annual event is a highlight of the Croisements Festival, fostering cultural exchange between French and Chinese artists. 

From June 28 to July 16, four cinemas in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, including PALACE CINEMA Tianhui Plaza Guangzhou, PALACE CINEMA Parc Central Guangzhou, Broadway Cinematheque Shenzhen and PALACE CINEMA Raffles City Shenzhen, will come alive with the magic of seven recent and critically acclaimed French films. 

202306/_20230627132642.jpg

202306/_20230627132650.jpg

Dive into a diverse world of cinema, spanning from comedies to tragedies, animations to thought-provoking masterpieces, exploring the complexities of youth, the triumph of love, and the timeless bonds of family. 

These films, showcased at renowned festivals in Cannes, Annecy, Locarno, and Beijing, have garnered prestigious awards and are sure to captivate your senses.

Close

_20230627132654.jpg

2022·Drama·1h44m

The intense friendship between two thirteen-year old boys Leo and Remi suddenly gets disrupted. Struggling to understand what has happened, Léo approaches Sophie, Rémi's mother. "Close" is a film about friendship and responsibility.

Eugénie Grandet

_20230627132658.jpg

2021·Drama·1h43m

Felix Grandet reigns supreme in his modest house in Saumur where his wife and daughter Eugenie lead a distraction-free existence. Extremely avaricious, he does not take a favorable view of the beautiful parties who rush to ask for his daughter's hand. Nothing should damage the colossal fortune he hides from everyone. The sudden arrival of Grandet's nephew, an orphaned and ruined Parisian dandy, turns the young girl's life upside down.

L'Innocent

_20230627132703.jpg

English Title: The Innocent

2022·Comdey/Crime/Romance·1h39m

When Abel learns that his mother is about to marry a man in prison, he freaks out. With the help of his best friend, he will do whatever it takes to protect her. But meeting his new stepfather may well offer him a new perspective.

Interdit aux chiens et aux Italiens

_20230627132706.jpg

English Title: No Dogs or Italians Allowed

2022·Animation·1h10m

In the Beginning of the 20th century - Ughettera, Northern Italy, The Ughetto family's village. Living in the region had become very difficult and the Ughettos dream of a better life abroad. Legend has it that Luigi Ughetto crossed the Alps starting a new life in France, thus changing the destiny of his beloved family forever. His grandson travels back in time revisiting their history.

Petite Solange

_20230627132710.jpg

2021·Drama·1h26m

A young girl surrounded by love but also caught in her parents' break up, and the impact of their divorce on her own search for love.

Un petit frère

_20230627132714.jpg

English Title: Mother and Son

2022·Drama·1h56m

In the late 1980s, Rose moves from the Ivory Coast to Paris with her two young sons. Spanning 20 years from their arrival in France to the present day, the film is the moving chronicle of the construction and deconstruction of a family.

La Vraie famille

_20230627132719.jpg

English Title: The Family

2021·Drama·1h42m

Simon, a 6-year-old boy currently placed by social services, is about to meet his biological father, a widower who wants the custody back. This event causes an earthquake in the life of the adoptive mother.

Join us for an unforgettable journey into the enchanting realm of French cinema! For the latest events in the Greater Bay Area, follow us on WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA.

[All images courtesy of the Consulate General of France in Guangzhou]

French Cinema Guangzhou Shenzhen Event Guide Croisements Festival

more news

28 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shenzhen

28 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shenzhen

Enjoy a great week with events from our editor's picks, including some fantastic Dragon Boat Festival events!

26 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Guangzhou

26 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Guangzhou

Enjoy a great week with events from our editor's picks, including some amazing Dragon Boat Festival events in Guangzhou.

Dragon Boat Races, Fireworks & Light Show in Shenzhen

Dragon Boat Races, Fireworks & Light Show in Shenzhen

Fun-filled Dragon Boat races and festive fireworks taking place in Shenzhen!

30 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Guangzhou

Enjoy a great weekend with events from our editor's picks, including some amazing Father's Day special offers.

28 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shenzhen

Enjoy a great weekend with events from our editor's picks, including some amazing Father's Day special offers.

54 Awesome Things to Do This Week in GBA

Enjoy a great week with events from our editor's picks, including amazing events for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival!

28 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shenzhen

Enjoy a great week with events from our editor's picks, including some fantastic Dragon Boat Festival events!

26 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Guangzhou

Enjoy a great week with events from our editor's picks, including some amazing Dragon Boat Festival events in Guangzhou.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: When Muhammad Ali Fought a Japanese Wrestler

40 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

10 Amazing China & Asia Trips to Take This Summer

Overseas Tourists Enjoy Cashless Trips to China with Their Home E-Wallets

Pierre Hermé Joins Häagen-Dazs to Create an Haute Couture Feast

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Overseas Tourists Enjoy Cashless Trips to China with Their Home E-Wallets

Overseas Tourists Enjoy Cashless Trips to China with Their Home E-Wallets

The Peninsula London: Spectacular New Style & Luxury

The Peninsula London: Spectacular New Style & Luxury

WATCH: China COVID Expert Cheekily Kissed at Graduation Ceremony

WATCH: China COVID Expert Cheekily Kissed at Graduation Ceremony

'Panorama du Cinéma Français 2023' Kicks Off in Guangdong

'Panorama du Cinéma Français 2023' Kicks Off in Guangdong

40 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

40 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives