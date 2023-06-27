'Panorama du Cinéma Français 2023' Kicks Off in Guangdong

Prepare for an extraordinary cinematic experience as the highly anticipated 'Panorama du Cinéma Français' comes back in 2023.



Presented by UniFrance and the French Embassy in China, this annual event is a highlight of the Croisements Festival, fostering cultural exchange between French and Chinese artists.

From June 28 to July 16, four cinemas in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, including PALACE CINEMA Tianhui Plaza Guangzhou, PALACE CINEMA Parc Central Guangzhou, Broadway Cinematheque Shenzhen and PALACE CINEMA Raffles City Shenzhen, will come alive with the magic of seven recent and critically acclaimed French films.

Dive into a diverse world of cinema, spanning from comedies to tragedies, animations to thought-provoking masterpieces, exploring the complexities of youth, the triumph of love, and the timeless bonds of family.

These films, showcased at renowned festivals in Cannes, Annecy, Locarno, and Beijing, have garnered prestigious awards and are sure to captivate your senses.

2022·Drama·1h44m



The intense friendship between two thirteen-year old boys Leo and Remi suddenly gets disrupted. Struggling to understand what has happened, Léo approaches Sophie, Rémi's mother. "Close" is a film about friendship and responsibility.

Eugénie Grandet



2021·Drama·1h43m



Felix Grandet reigns supreme in his modest house in Saumur where his wife and daughter Eugenie lead a distraction-free existence. Extremely avaricious, he does not take a favorable view of the beautiful parties who rush to ask for his daughter's hand. Nothing should damage the colossal fortune he hides from everyone. The sudden arrival of Grandet's nephew, an orphaned and ruined Parisian dandy, turns the young girl's life upside down.

L'Innocent



English Title: The Innocent



2022·Comdey/Crime/Romance·1h39m

When Abel learns that his mother is about to marry a man in prison, he freaks out. With the help of his best friend, he will do whatever it takes to protect her. But meeting his new stepfather may well offer him a new perspective.

Interdit aux chiens et aux Italiens



English Title: No Dogs or Italians Allowed



2022·Animation·1h10m

In the Beginning of the 20th century - Ughettera, Northern Italy, The Ughetto family's village. Living in the region had become very difficult and the Ughettos dream of a better life abroad. Legend has it that Luigi Ughetto crossed the Alps starting a new life in France, thus changing the destiny of his beloved family forever. His grandson travels back in time revisiting their history.

Petite Solange



2021·Drama·1h26m



A young girl surrounded by love but also caught in her parents' break up, and the impact of their divorce on her own search for love.

Un petit frère



English Title: Mother and Son



2022·Drama·1h56m

In the late 1980s, Rose moves from the Ivory Coast to Paris with her two young sons. Spanning 20 years from their arrival in France to the present day, the film is the moving chronicle of the construction and deconstruction of a family.

La Vraie famille



English Title: The Family



2021·Drama·1h42m

Simon, a 6-year-old boy currently placed by social services, is about to meet his biological father, a widower who wants the custody back. This event causes an earthquake in the life of the adoptive mother.

Join us for an unforgettable journey into the enchanting realm of French cinema! For the latest events in the Greater Bay Area, follow us on WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA.

[All images courtesy of the Consulate General of France in Guangzhou]

