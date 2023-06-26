22 Upcoming Live Shows at The Pearl

Stars & Stripes & The Best of American Rock @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of Aerosmith, Nirvana, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Bon Jovi, Jimi Hendrix, plus party hits from Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and so much more.

Wed July 5, 8.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Dream of Californication: A Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers @ The Pearl



Rock out with a tribute to the band that combined funk and punk rock to create a new musical style! Plus the music of Green Day, The Offspring, Blink-182 and more.

Thu July 6, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

U2 + Coldplay @ The Pearl

A tribute to Irish rockers U2 and post-Britpop alternative act Coldplay.

Fri July 7, 9.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Linkin Park: A Tribute to Chester

It has been five years since the world lost the immense talent of Chester Bennington. For this month’s Linkin Park / Nu Metal show at The Pearl, the core focus will be on Linkin Park to honor his memory as best they know how... by rocking and moshing hard!

Along with the major Linkin Park hits, the Red Stars will be banging out tunes from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Godsmack, Disturbed, Papa Roach, System of a Down, Rage Against The Machine and Three Days Grace. This will be a high voltage concert from start to finish.



Sat July 8 & Aug 5, 9pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Adele & Amy Winehouse @ The Pearl

A night of music from Adele, along with that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Amy Winehouse.

Wed July 12, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Coldplay + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Thu July 13, 8.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga Tribute Show @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s Tribute series just keeps getting bigger! After sold-out series for Queen, Adele & Ed Sheeran and Linkin Park, The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be getting into the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Fri July 14, 6pm doors, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl



One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl every other Thursday night, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: RedBox Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater at The Pearl!

Thu July 15 & Aug 3, 7.30-9pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Absolutely Fabulous Drag Disco @ The Pearl

Shanghai’s drag queens descend on The Pearl for a night of disco dancing and diva-ship!

Sat July 15, 9.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Madonna: Back to the 80s @ The Pearl

Let the Material Girl transport you back to the greatest decade of them all!

Wed July 19, 8.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl

An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Fri July 21, 8.30pm show; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl



Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and – of course – Avril Lavigne!

Sat July 22, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Family Concert: Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl

Now the next generation can experience the thrill of live entertainment with a series of family-friendly shows at The Pearl on Sunday afternoons that fans of all ages are welcome to join.

This installment sees a battle of the bands as American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Sun July 23, 1pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Diamond Divas @ The Pearl



An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.



Wed July 26, 8.30pm show; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl

A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Thu July 27, 8.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Nirvana Smells Like Teen Spirit @ The Pearl

A night of Nirvana and the best of 90s alternative rock at The Pearl.

Fri July 28, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Sat July 29, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Green Day Post Punk @ The Pearl



The Pearl's Red Stars house band perform all Green Day's greatest hits, as well as the best from Offspring, Blink-182, Sum 41, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more!

Wed Aug 2, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

2000s Bling! Bling! @ The Pearl



A night of hits from the 2000s, including the music of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Maroon 5, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons and more!

Thu Aug 3, 9.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl

A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink, with doors at 9pm and the show starting at 9.30pm.

Fri Aug 4, 8.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Moulin Spectaculaire Dinner Theater @ The Pearl

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to an experience unlike any other. Expect a spectacular evening of glitz, glamour and cabaret where you will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, as The Pearl re-creates and re-imagines the ambience and decadence of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, and gives you a true taste of Freedom, Beauty, Truth and Love.

Here, the Bohemians rub elbows with Aristocracy, and the audience indulges in a story of l’amor and passion. Follow the journey of two lovers as they fight to create a showcase unlike any other and bring you performances from Cirque, tease from Burlesque, spirit from Drag and so much more, inspired by the major motion picture.



Fri & Sat Aug 11 & 12, 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

[Cover image courtesy of The Pearl]