Tourists Can Now Enjoy Cashless Trips to China with Alipay+

China has long become a cashless society thanks to the rapid development of mobile payment. Locals basically live their life on their mobile phones, paying everything and enjoying all kinds of services via popular digital e-wallets, Alipay and WeChat Pay.



Now, going cashless and paying like a local is also coming true for overseas tourists using their home e-wallet thanks to Alipay+, a suite of cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions that connect merchants with multiple e-wallets and payment methods from different countries and regions by collaborating with global partners.

Malaysian tourists traveling to China have enjoyed paying with their popular e-wallet Touch’n Go at various Chinese merchants, including...

1. Hotpot Stores & Other Restaurants





2. Streetside Snack Stores

3. Cafés

4. Flower Shops

5. Hotels

6. Souvenir stores

7. Taxis

All in all, no need to carry tons of cash while traveling in China

And it's not just Malaysians; tourists from South Korea and Hong Kong SAR can also travel and pay like a local on the Chinese mainland, as their home e-wallets, Kakao Pay and AlipayHK, have partnered with Alipay+ to enable convenient digital payment at various merchants in China.



For overseas travelers that cannot pay with their home e-wallet, you can also download the Alipay app, bind it with your bank card (Visa, Mastercard, Diners Club, Discover), and enjoy the convenience and fun of travel facilitated by digital payments.

[All images courtesy of Alipay+]