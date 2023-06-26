  1. home
  2. Articles

Tourists Can Now Enjoy Cashless Trips to China with Alipay+

By Sponsored, June 26, 2023

0 0

China has long become a cashless society thanks to the rapid development of mobile payment. Locals basically live their life on their mobile phones, paying everything and enjoying all kinds of services via popular digital e-wallets, Alipay and WeChat Pay. 

Now, going cashless and paying like a local is also coming true for overseas tourists using their home e-wallet thanks to Alipay+, a suite of cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions that connect merchants with multiple e-wallets and payment methods from different countries and regions by collaborating with global partners.

Malaysian tourists traveling to China have enjoyed paying with their popular e-wallet Touch’n Go at various Chinese merchants, including...

1. Hotpot Stores & Other Restaurants

1.jpg

2. Streetside Snack Stores

2.jpg

3. Cafés

3.jpg

4. Flower Shops

4.jpg

5. Hotels 

5.jpg

6. Souvenir stores 

6.jpg

7. Taxis

All in all, no need to carry tons of cash while traveling in China

And it's not just Malaysians; tourists from South Korea and Hong Kong SAR can also travel and pay like a local on the Chinese mainland, as their home e-wallets, Kakao Pay and AlipayHK, have partnered with Alipay+ to enable convenient digital payment at various merchants in China. 

For overseas travelers that cannot pay with their home e-wallet, you can also download the Alipay app, bind it with your bank card (Visa, Mastercard, Diners Club, Discover), and enjoy the convenience and fun of travel facilitated by digital payments.

[All images courtesy of Alipay+]

more news

Enjoy an Enchanted Christmas at the Pudong Shangri-La

Enjoy an Enchanted Christmas at the Pudong Shangri-La

Festive offerings aplenty!

Enjoy These Amazing Allelique Double 11 Deals

Enjoy These Amazing Allelique Double 11 Deals

Allelique is a truly international skincare brand, founded in Shanghai with headquarters in London.

*Some* Hainan Tourists Allowed to Leave the Island

*Some* Hainan Tourists Allowed to Leave the Island

I'm an expat, get me out of here!

80,000 Tourists Stranded as Sanya Imposes Lockdown

The move comes during the city's peak tourist season.

Enjoy the Luxury of Allelique's Shampoo & Hair Care Sets

Allelique is a truly international skincare brand.

3 Amazing Ways to Enjoy a Cool Summer in Stunning Changbaishan

A legendary mountain resort awaits.

17 Million Tourists Visited Guangdong Over Qingming Festival

If you stayed in Guangdong over the three-day Qingming Festival holiday, you probably noticed larger crowds than usual.

Enjoy a Wicked Fun Halloween at Shanghai Disney Resort

The Happiest Place on Earth becomes the spookiest!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: When Muhammad Ali Fought a Japanese Wrestler

10 Amazing China & Asia Trips to Take This Summer

Dragon Boat Races, Fireworks & Light Show in Shenzhen

Pierre Hermé Joins Häagen-Dazs to Create an Haute Couture Feast

100 Days Until Hangzhou Asian Games 2022!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

22 Upcoming Live Shows at The Pearl

22 Upcoming Live Shows at The Pearl

Tourists Can Now Enjoy Cashless Trips to China with Alipay+

Tourists Can Now Enjoy Cashless Trips to China with Alipay+

Everything You Ever Needed to Know About Orthodontics

Everything You Ever Needed to Know About Orthodontics

Thrilling Dragon Boat Race of Greater Bay Area MBA

Thrilling Dragon Boat Race of Greater Bay Area MBA

Pierre Hermé Joins Häagen-Dazs to Create an Haute Couture Feast

Pierre Hermé Joins Häagen-Dazs to Create an Haute Couture Feast

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives