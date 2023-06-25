  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing Records Hottest June Day Since Records Began

By Ned Kelly, June 25, 2023

0 0

Beijing recorded its hottest June day on record, with the mercury touching 41.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, June 23.

Weather authorities announced it was the hottest June day since record keeping began in the capital in 1961. And on Thursday, a weather station in the city's north had recorded a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius.

51761687674799_.pic.jpg

A weather map showing the forecast from 8pm, June 23-8pm, June 24. The heatwave can be seen mainly affecting Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Shandong, as well as parts of Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang. Image via Weibo/@中国天气

The highest temperature for June wasn't the only record-breaking figure from the Dragon Boat Festival; for the first time since records began, Beijing and Tianjin recorded three consecutive days of temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, reports China Weather. 

Moreover, ground temperatures of 71.8 degrees Celsius were also recorded recently – the second highest in Beijing’s history. Air temperatures are usually recorded 1.5-2 meters above ground and can be 20-30 degrees Celsius lower than ground temperatures. 

The city is experiencing a prolonged heatwave, with extreme temperatures set to persist until the end of June. Today, June 25 and tomorrow, June 26, Beijing expects to see temperatures cool slightly to 35 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms are also expected. 

The national weather bureau has issued a heat stroke alert, advising people to suspend outdoor work during the hottest parts of the day and to get medical help if they show symptoms of a heat stroke.

The searing temperatures have also prompted fears of an energy crunch, with the National Energy Administration describing the power grid security as "relatively severe," and warning people and businesses to curb their electricity usage.

Last year, China experienced its hottest summer since it started to keep nationwide meteorological records in 1961.

The average temperature in China from June 1 to August 31, 2022 was 22.3 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees higher than the national average for that period, according to the National Climate Center.

With several monthly heat records having already been broken around China this year – including Shanghai recording its hottest May day in a century – it looks like we're in for another scorcher.

Below are a few snaps from the Chinese capital under the heatwave. 

51701687664071_.pic.jpg

Sightseers visit The Forbidden City in the middle of the heat. Image via Weibo/@山不见我－我去见山

51681687663906_.pic.jpg

Yuyuantan Park, Xicheng District in the middle of the heatwave. Image via Weibo/@花花是个胖狗

51651687663863_.pic.jpg

Sightseers crowd at the Temple of Heaven in the midst of the heat. Image via Weibo/@开心市民小张diary

51741687664893_.pic.jpg

A Temple of Heaven-shaped ice cream melts in the heat. Image via Weibo/@ZYYYSJJJ

51721687664258_.pic.jpg

Shoppers find shade in Wangfujing. Image via Weibo/@李若愚K

[Cover image by That's]

more news

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2023

Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2023

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

18 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

18 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

Enjoy a great weekend with events from our editor's picks, including some amazing Father's Day special offers.

WATCH: Crowds of Messi Fans Trap Argentina in Beijing Hotel

WATCH: Crowds of Messi Fans Trap Argentina in Beijing Hotel

The crowds outside the team's hotel in Beijing meant their scheduled training session was delayed.

¥8,880 to See Argentina Play in Beijing?!

An image appearing to show match ticket prices for the Argentina game has gone viral.

Giant Panda Ya Ya Arrives at Beijing Zoo! Can We Go & See Her?

Ya Ya arrived in Beijing in the early hours of May 29, 2023. She recently spent 30 days in quarantine in Shanghai.

How 2 Beijing Runners Got Caught Cheating & Banned for Life

The incident of cheating occurred during Beijing Half Marathon 2023.

16-Year-Old in Beijing Accused of Murder

He also stands accused of committing a series of violent assaults.

You Can Now Swipe Your Palm to Ride the Beijing Subway

The function has been rolled out on the Daxing Airport Line.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

10 Amazing China & Asia Trips to Take This Summer

Dragon Boat Races, Fireworks & Light Show in Shenzhen

The Messi Hugging Pitch Invader? He Finally Got Arrested...

2023 Netherlands Film Festival Kicks Off in Guangdong

100 Days Until Hangzhou Asian Games 2022!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shenzhen Saw Record-Breaking Dragon Boat Festival Tourism

Shenzhen Saw Record-Breaking Dragon Boat Festival Tourism

Beijing Records Hottest June Day Since Records Began

Beijing Records Hottest June Day Since Records Began

Asia's 50 Best Bars Guest Mixologists at The Ritz Bar Tonight!

Asia's 50 Best Bars Guest Mixologists at The Ritz Bar Tonight!

54 Awesome Things to Do This Week in GBA

54 Awesome Things to Do This Week in GBA

28 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shenzhen

28 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shenzhen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives