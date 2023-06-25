Beijing Records Hottest June Day Since Records Began

Beijing recorded its hottest June day on record, with the mercury touching 41.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, June 23.

Weather authorities announced it was the hottest June day since record keeping began in the capital in 1961. And on Thursday, a weather station in the city's north had recorded a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius.

A weather map showing the forecast from 8pm, June 23-8pm, June 24. The heatwave can be seen mainly affecting Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Shandong, as well as parts of Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang. Image via Weibo/@中国天气

The highest temperature for June wasn't the only record-breaking figure from the Dragon Boat Festival; for the first time since records began, Beijing and Tianjin recorded three consecutive days of temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, reports China Weather.



Moreover, ground temperatures of 71.8 degrees Celsius were also recorded recently – the second highest in Beijing’s history. Air temperatures are usually recorded 1.5-2 meters above ground and can be 20-30 degrees Celsius lower than ground temperatures.

The city is experiencing a prolonged heatwave, with extreme temperatures set to persist until the end of June. Today, June 25 and tomorrow, June 26, Beijing expects to see temperatures cool slightly to 35 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms are also expected.

The national weather bureau has issued a heat stroke alert, advising people to suspend outdoor work during the hottest parts of the day and to get medical help if they show symptoms of a heat stroke.

The searing temperatures have also prompted fears of an energy crunch, with the National Energy Administration describing the power grid security as "relatively severe," and warning people and businesses to curb their electricity usage.

Last year, China experienced its hottest summer since it started to keep nationwide meteorological records in 1961.



The average temperature in China from June 1 to August 31, 2022 was 22.3 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees higher than the national average for that period, according to the National Climate Center.

With several monthly heat records having already been broken around China this year – including Shanghai recording its hottest May day in a century – it looks like we're in for another scorcher.

Below are a few snaps from the Chinese capital under the heatwave.

Sightseers visit The Forbidden City in the middle of the heat. Image via Weibo/@山不见我－我去见山

Yuyuantan Park, Xicheng District in the middle of the heatwave. Image via Weibo/@花花是个胖狗

Sightseers crowd at the Temple of Heaven in the midst of the heat. Image via Weibo/@开心市民小张diary

A Temple of Heaven-shaped ice cream melts in the heat. Image via Weibo/@ZYYYSJJJ



Shoppers find shade in Wangfujing. Image via Weibo/@李若愚K

[Cover image by That's]